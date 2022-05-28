One Piece: 8 anime protagonists just like Luffy

Luffy from One Piece follows a successful formula with several other anime protagonists.

More often than not, these main characters are driven by a difficult goal. For instance, Luffy wants to be the Pirate King in the One Piece series. However, he must sail the seas and bring down several adversaries before him.

Either way, anime protagonists share a lot of similarities with each other. Their adventurous personalities require specific traits. Otherwise, they would never achieve their respective goals. With that in mind, Luffy will find some common ground here.

Anime protagonists that are similar to Luffy from One Piece

8) Seth (Radiant)

Radiant is a French manfra series that draws heavy inspiration from Japanese manga. Seth is a demon hunter who desires world peace between humans and sorcerors. Of course, he rarely asks anybody's permission to do anything. Seth is a fearless adventurer who dives headfirst into action.

Luffy shares a similar mindset towards his goals. The One Piece series is fraught with peril, yet the future Pirate King never stands down. Like Seth, he also began his journey at a very early age. No matter who laughs at their dreams, these protagonists believe nothing is truly impossible

On a superficial note, both characters have dark spiky hair and a marking underneath their eyes.

7) Atsuko Kagari (Little Witch Academia)

Akko is a young student at Luna Nova Magical Academy. Despite her relative lack of skill, Akko remains fiercely determined to realize her dreams.

The little girl is very stubborn and impulsive. In many ways, her tenacity rivals a certain Straw Hat. Akko never backs down from a challenge, no matter the sheer difficulty. While she might seem a little selfish, Akko truly cares about her friends and would do anything to protect them.

Indomitable wills are what define the One Piece series. Luffy can also be very hard on the head, yet he always overcomes his obstacles. Whether it's a pirate crew or the world government, he doesn't run away like a coward. Luffy will fight not only for himself, but also his friends.

6) Asta (Black Clover)

Despite a lack of magical powers, Asta wants to become the Wizard King of the world. He will never give up on his goals.

Like a certain pirate from One Piece, Astra isn't very book smart. However, it never stopped him from being a clever strategist in battle. He can devise a game plan with his pure wits alone.

Asta and Luffy tend to be underestimated by their enemies, but they are a force to be reckoned with. They will also never tolerate anybody putting down their friends. Many villains have learned this lesson the hard way.

5) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Blood is not a necessary requirement for a strong bond. Luffy and Ace might just be sworn brothers, yet they would do anything for each other. The former would even break into a maximum security prison to save the latter.

By comparison, blood can be thicker than water in Fullmetal Alchemist. Edward and Alphonse Elric truly understand each other. These brothers would give up their very lives to protect each other.

Luffy and Edward would certainly have mutual respect for their brotherly ways. Whether or not it's bonded by blood, a friendship is still a friendship. This is a very important concept in the One Piece series.

4) Ash Ketchum (Pokemon)

Pokemon started back in 1996, while One Piece began in 1997. The journeys of their protagonists are only a year apart.

Ash Ketchum wants to become a Pokemon master by catching every single one. Of course, he also deeply cares for his Pokemon, which is why he treats all of them with kindness and compassion.

In many ways, Ash and his team parallel Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Both protagonists would not stand to have any of their teammates get insulted. Friendship is a defining attribute for these fearless leaders. One Piece even makes a point that Luffy can't achieve his dreams without his friends.

3) Gon Freecss (Hunter x Hunter)

Gon is a simple-minded boy with a very impulsive nature. He also likes to search for adventure, which is why he is a Hunter. Last but not least, his moral system doesn't rely on black and white thinking.

One Piece fans would immediately recognize the similarities with Luffy. Adventure is always a main priority for the Straw Hat. He doesn't rely on conventional thinking like everybody around him. Luffy's morality might even seem confusing to some people, just like Gon.

Both of these protagonists were left behind by their parents. Of course, there are a few differences between One Piece and Hunter x Hunter. Gon wanted to find his missing father, while Luffy doesn't really care.

2) Son Goku (Dragon Ball)

Akira Tokoyami resonated with his audience by redefining the shonen genre. The massive success of Dragon Ball has inspired future generations of manga artists, including Eiichiro Oda from One Piece.

Goku is a simple man that loves to eat and fight. Naturally, Luffy also shares these similar attributes in the One Piece series. Both of them wouldn't mind taking some food off a friend's plate, whether they like it or not.

These anime protagonists may have bottomless stomachs, but they also have big hearts. Goku and Luffy continuously train so they can protect their loved ones. Food and fighting is what brings these two together.

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto are good friends in real life. Without a doubt, Luffy and Naruto would also get along very well.

Naruto is a master ninja who loves endless bowls of ramen. Meanwhile, Luffy is a pirate that loves a good meat on a stick. These gluttons may get into a lot of fights, but they also have a good nature.

Both these protagonists have a special ability where they can bring people to their side. Friends and foes alike have admired their leadership skills. More importantly, Luffy and Naruto will do whatever it takes to save a friend in need.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul