Pokemon announces new anime series: Pokemon Master Journeys

The Pokemon Company has announced that the franchise's new series, Pokemon Master Journeys, will be premiering later this summer.

The new series will become the 24th season of the Pokemon anime, and unsurprisingly showcase Ash Ketchum on his continued journey to become a Pokemon master. The title of the series really sums up its plot quite well.

There's a lot to look forward to with the release of Pokemon Master Journeys for fans of the franchise both old and new alike.

New Pokemon series announced: Pokemon Master Journeys

For fans of Ash's current traveling companion, Goh, there's no need to worry about the two friends parting ways anytime soon. Pokemon Master Journeys will see the two trainers to continue to progress towards their goals alongside one another.

Longtime followers of the Pokemon anime will be happy to hear that the new series intends to bring some of Ash Ketchum's old friends, rivals, and Pocket Monsters back to the show. Of course there are sure to be new characters added as well, as there always seems to be with the release of a new series in the anime.

Viewers can expect a host of new challenges for Ash and his Pikachu to take on. Goh will continue to work on his objective of catching the Mythical Pocket Monster, Mew, while improving his skills as a trainer.

It seems The Pokemon Company agrees with the age-old adage that life is about the journey, rather than the destination. That's certainly the route they've taken with Ash's life. While no official trailer has been released yet, there is sure to be a video out soon since the series will debut this Summer.

