5 best fights in Black Clover (and 5 that were underwhelming)

Despite the problems some may have with its story, Black Clover’s fights are generally remarkable in their quality, pacing and overall action. Many of them focus on protagonist Asta, showcasing his development as a fighter devoid of magic, in a world dictated by it.

While there are other Black Clover fights that boast high quality without Asta’s presence, his involvement is a common theme among the series’ best bouts. Black Clover’s central protagonist is involved in engaging and awe-inspiring fights.

Here are five of the best fights in Black Clover and five more that were underwhelming.

Note: This article will only address fights that have been adapted in the anime.

Asta and Yami vs. Dante Zogratis along with 4 amazing Black Clover fights

1) Julius Novachrono vs. Patolli

Julius vs. Patolli remains one of Black Clover’s best fights. Seeing the Wizard King’s Grimoire in action is truly awe-inspiring, as is his massively overpowered fighting style and techniques.

Patolli’s Light Magic also impresses here, as does his eventual victory, but the reigning Wizard King undoubtedly steals the show.

2) Asta and Black Bulls vs. Vetto

Asta and Black Bulls' battle against Vetto was truly amazing, both visually and thematically. Asta and Vetto’s opposing views of hope and despair create a great narrative for the fight, especially considering the former acts as the underdog here.

While Yami is needed to fully seal the victory, Asta's contribution is undoubtedly the highlight of this Black Clover confrontation.

3) Asta and Yami vs. Dante Zogratis

Serving as one of the last fights aired in the Black Clover anime before its hiatus, Asta and Yami fought a truly remarkable battle against Dante Zogratis. Despite not ending in a victory for the protagonist and his squad, the fight is visually appealing and features no dull moments.

This fight truly lets the anime go out with a bang, and will likely remain one of the best fights in the series.

4) Humans and Elves vs. Word Soul Magic Devil

The massive team-up of various humans and elves against Zagred, the Word Soul Magic Devil, is a spectacle. Multiple characters are given moments to shine, with Asta, Yuno, and Patolli in particular stealing the show.

The nature of Zagred’s magic and overall being further engages and elevates the fight, giving a much-needed supernatural sense to Black Clover’s magic-based battles.

5) Black Bulls vs. Witch Queen

Finally, the Black Bulls clashing against the Witch Queen is one of the best team fights in Black Clover thus far. Every Black Bull shines here, with Vanessa’s new Thread of Fate Magic being particularly impressive.

The Witch Queen’s Blood Magic is also interesting to watch and makes for a visually pleasing fight.

Luck vs. Sventin, along with 4 underwhelming Black Clover fights

1) Asta vs. Mars

Considering it’s the first major fight in Black Clover, Asta versus Mars does a good job of establishing the series' combative tone. Compared to the fights that followed, however, it’s fairly underwhelming.

Mars tries to overwhelm Asta with Golems, restricting the fight to long range for most of its duration. When Asta gets close enough to use his own attacks, the fight ends shortly thereafter, with no real buildup.

Overall, the fight was good, but it's too underwhelming for a rewatch.

2) Asta vs. Ladros

Once Asta finally gets his arms back and begins his confrontation with Ladros, the result is somewhat quick and underwhelming. Upon realizing Asta’s Anti-Magic makes his offense useless, Ladros essentially just runs away from the young Black Bull.

This leads to a majority of the fight’s climax being Asta chasing him down with a Black Meteorite. While the Black Meteorite is a fantastic move, this feels like more of a celebration of his return than a true fight for Black Clover’s central protagonist.

3) Luck vs. Sventin

The Luck versus Sventin fight is more like a skirmish where the former can show off his Heart Kingdom style techniques. The latter essentially brags for the entire duration of the scuffle, only to be impaled and exploded after being rushed by Luck.

It barely qualifies as a fight and just feels like a marker to show how powerful the Black Bull is.

4) Gauche vs. Asta

Asta (left) and Gauche (right) as they appear in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

The Gauche versus Asta fight is a pointless anime fight over complete and utter nonsense. Marie, the former’s sister, begins looking up to the latter as a hero, frustrating him beyond belief due to his weird infatuation with her.

It has no consequences and ends as quickly as it starts. The fight barely contributed to the story by having Asta and Gauche somehow bond over it.

5) Julius Novachrono vs. Eye of the Midnight Sun

When Julius ambushes the Eye of the Midnight Sun group as a whole, it could’ve been a great opportunity to showcase how strong the Wizard King is. A perilous match where he bobs and weaves between attacks, using quick, powerful, and decisive moves to knock enemies out, would’ve perfectly demonstrated his power.

Instead, Julius traps one of the members and attempts to speak to the Sun’s leader, Patolli. In turn, the villain takes the opportunity to save the important members of the group, leaving just Julius’ captive to be taken back for interrogation.

While this does lead to some major Black Clover developments, the confrontation itself is disappointing, to say the least.

