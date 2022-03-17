All Magic Knight Squads in Black Clover, ranked according to strength

The Magic Knight Squads in Black Clover are the Clover Kingdom’s first line of defense in all things combative. However, not all squads are equal, and there’s certainly a hierarchy for the Clover Kingdom’s fighter groups.

In recent Black Clover chapters, certain squads have shone, while others have taken more of a backseat in battle. While Black Clover’s Magic Knight Captains almost always impress, the same cannot be said for their squads.

Here are all of the Black Clover Magic Knight Squads, ranked according to strength, from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Black Clover’s most recent issues have shaken up the strongest squad spots

9) Purple Orcas

Purple Orca Captain, Kaiser Granvorka, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Not much is known about the Purple Orcas, nor about their Captain or Vice Captain. Their captain's powers have been seen very sparingly, and were not impressive.

Their Vice Captain, meanwhile, was easily defeated by Zora Ideale, a pedestrian member of the Black Bulls. Considering their leader’s reputations, they’re likely Black Clover’s weakest squad.

8) Aqua Deer

Aqua Deer Captain, Rill Boismortier, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Aqua Deer captain, Rill Boismortier, is certainly a strong knight and captain, little is known about the general squad.

In previous generations, they boasted incredibly talented knights such as Yami Sukehiro, William Vangeance, and Morgen Faust, all led by Julius Novachrono, the current Wizard King.

However, the known current members of the squad aren't as impressive as their ancestors. As a result, they’re likely one of the weakest squads in Black Clover.

7) Coral Peacocks

Dorothy Unsworth (left) and Kirsch Vermillion (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Coral Peacocks are led by Captain Dorothy Unsworth and Vice Captain Kirsch Vermillion. In the most recent Star Awards Festival, they placed seventh with 67 stars.

Likewise, their strength is roughly in that area, with the only impressive members being Captain and Vice Captain. Though not the weakest squad in Black Clover, the Coral Peacocks are certainly not the strongest.

6) Green Mantis

Green Mantis Captain, Jack the Ripper, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Led by Captain Jack the Ripper, the Green Mantis aren’t terribly impressive. Their captain boasts tremendous power, and their known members have magic that is good situationally.

However, Sekke’s membership implies that they are somewhat average or below average, relative to other squads.

5) Blue Roses

Sol (left) and Charlotte Roselei (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Blue Roses place higher based on their star count from the most recent festival, their strength itself is somewhat unimpressive.

Captain Charlotte Roselei impresses, as does their strongest pedestrian member, Sol, but otherwise the squad is somewhat average. Being placed in the middle of the pack amongst Black Clover’s squads is a fair and accurate placement for them.

4) Silver Eagles

Silva family members, who dominate the Silver Eagles' ranks (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Silver Eagles begin the top half of Black Clover’s Magic Knight Squads, led by Captain Nozel Silva. He is incredibly impressive and is responsible for much of the squad’s strength and success.

His combat experience and intelligence has almost certainly trickled down the ranks, putting them in the top half.

3) Crimson Lions

Mereoleona (left) and Fuegoleon Vermillion (right) as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Crimson Lions impressed incredibly during the Hot Spring Training Camp arc, especially in then-Captain, Mereoleona Vermillion. True Captain Fuegoleon Vermillion is also incredibly impressive, possessing Spirit Magic in addition to his natural attribute.

The strength of the squad seems fairly deep as well, especially in Leopold Vermillion, younger brother of the aforementioned captains. Without a doubt, the Crimson Lions are part of the top three strongest squads in Black Clover.

2) Golden Dawn

The Golden Dawn's strongest members as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At one point, the Golden Dawn was inarguably the strongest Magic Knight Squad in Black Clover. Members like Mimosa Vermillion, now Vice Captain Yuno, Klaus Lunettes, and Langris Vaude are all incredibly strong in their own right.

Captain William Vangeance is also an incredibly strong mage, always seeking to elevate his subordinates. While they have been dethroned from their number one spot, they’ll likely never fall lower than the top two strongest squads.

1) Black Bulls

Enter captionEnter captionSome members of the Black Bulls as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

For a variety of reasons, the Black Bulls have dethroned the Golden Dawn as Black Clover’s strongest Magic Knight Squad. Three of the final four fighters against Lucifero in the current arc are members of the Black Bulls. They’re also the only squad with Devils and are in possession of the most number of Arcane Stage mages.

While the Golden Dawn is a large squad and could solely on the basis of numbers, the Black Bulls are more combat capable. Their fights have given them incredible experience, as well as a spectacular ability to work together as one unit mid-fight. Without a doubt, the Black Bulls have risen to be the strongest.

Edited by Saman