Black Clover Movie: Why Mereoleona fighting a Wizard King alone makes more sense than what fans believe

Following its release, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King has managed to rank in the top 10 movies on Netflix in several countries. The movie's breathtaking animation managed to enthrall its fans, along with the many intense fights that saw the Magic Knights face off against the former Wizard Kings.

While the action kept viewers at the edge of their seats, the fight that stood out the most was the one between Mereoleona Vermillion and Princia Funnybunny. While all other fights were restricted in one way or another, Mereoleona vs Princia was a one-on-one battle. However, it has also left fans with doubts about Black Clover's power scaling.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover movie and manga.

Mereoleona's fight against Princia leaves Black Clover fans confused about the power scaling in the manga

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King showcased four major fights in the film--Asta vs Conrad Leto, Black Bulls vs Edward Avalanche, Fuegoleon, Nozel, Yami, Yuno vs Jester Garandros, and Mereoleona Vermillion vs Princia Funnybunny.

Given that Asta has anti-magic and is the protagonist of the story, it is acceptable that he was able to defeat a former Wizard King on his own. However, fans were quite conflicted when it came to the fight between Mereoleona and Princia.

Several fans found it confusing why Mereoleona was able to fight Princia all on her own, while it took the combined effort of three Magic Knight Squad captains and Yuno to fight Jester.

When one looks at the issue from this standpoint, it may seem that the movie, in an attempt to hype up Mereoleona, ended up messing up the power scaling of the series.

However, as observed by a few fans, viewers must not forget all three Magic Knight captains - Nozel Silva, Fuegoleon Vermillion, and Yami Sukehiro - lost their mana to the Imperial Sword, altogether nerfing them in the movie. This is why they needed to work together with Yuno to fight Jester.

Meanwhile, as established in the series, Mereoleona was already far superior in strength to her brother Fuegoleon. In the manga, Fuegoleon was offered the chance to become the Wizard King. Considering that Mereoleona is stronger than him, it can be established that Mereoleona is on par or stronger than a Wizard King.

Thus, in reality, it is quite acceptable that Mereoleona was able to fight a Wizard King all on her own.

How fans reacted to Mereoleona vs Princia

Fans loved the fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Princia Funnybunny. For several viewers, it was the best fight in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and they wished for the fight to have lasted longer. However, the nail-biting action was cut short when Asta managed to break the Imperial Sword.

Fans loved the fight between the two mages and hoped to see more of Princia Funnybunny in the future. However, since the latter has unfortunately already passed away, the chances of her returning seem low.

Yet, it is not entirely impossible as several fans hope that Lucius Zogratis has her return to the series as a Paladin. With that, fans hope to see a second fight between Mereoleona Vermillion and Princia Funnybunny.

