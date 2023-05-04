Black Clover: Mereoleona's Ultimate move might be her final stand 

While Black Clover is currently on a break, fans cannot ignore the fact that Mereoleona Vermillion was set to unleash her ultimate move on Paladin Morris when the latest manga chapter ended on a cliffhanger. Since then, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for the manga to return so that they can see the aftermath of Mereoleona's move.

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata follows the story of Asta, a boy with no magic who receives a five-leaf grimoire. With the new grimoire, Asta is bestowed with the power of Anti-Magic, which he uses to attempt climbing the ranks of the Clover Kingdom to become the Wizard King, alongside his rival Yuno.

Black Clover: Mereoleona's ultimate move might be self-sacrificial

Mereoleona Vermillion fighting Paladin Morris in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 358 saw Mereoleona lose her arm to Paladin Morris, instantly after which she used her Hellfire Incarnate to recreate her arm from mana to resume fighting. That's when Paladin Morris revealed that his ability Operation Dismantle allowed him to break down everything he touched, in addition to which he had a regeneration ability.

While Mereoleona did have a method to regenerate her arm, it was slower than that of Paladin Morriis's ability, which meant that Mereoleona was at a disadvantage and risked getting decimated if the two mages were to battle each other. Nevertheless, Mereoleona took the risk and kept fighting Morris head-on.

Crimson Lion Brigade members sacrificing themselves to shield Mereoleona (Image via Shueisha)

Upon discovering that Mereoleona was at a disadvantage, the Crimson Lion members came to her aid and shielded her from Morris's attacks, all while allowing Mereoleona to attack them and connect her attacks against the Paladin. Seeing them, other members joined as Mereoleona kept burning away her brigade members in hopes of dealing some damage to Morris.

As she kept using her Hellfire Incarnate, her flames started to burn hotter until they reached the final pinnacle attack called Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial. The attack coated Mereoleona's body in the hottest flames as she proceeded to attack Morris.

Mereoleona using Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial against Paladin Morris (Image via Shueisha)

While the heat was strong enough to burn her body as well, she did not care and put her life on the line in an attempt to defeat Morris, saying:

"As a tribute to my fallen brigade members...I swear I'll burn you...and my life...to ashes."

As per fan translations, Mereoleona did not mention that she was willing to burn herself. However, it has been mentioned in the official translations by VIZ Media, giving enough reasons for fans to feel restless, thinking that Mereoleona was set to follow Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper and pass away after her final attack.

Considering that VIZ Media did make changes to Jujutsu Kaisen's Satoru Gojo's dialogue in chapter 221 due to complaints by the audience, changes could have been made to the Black Clover chapter as well if it was deemed incorrect. However, no changes were made to the manga dialogue, leaving fans with the conclusion that Mereoleona might be fighting her final battle.

