Black Clover chapter 358: Sacrifices of the Crimson Lion Squad paves the way for Mereoleona's brand-new attack

With the release of Black Clover chapter 358, fans got to witness what was going on in the battle between Mereoleona and Paladin Morris. While they knew that the former was in danger given that she lost her left arm, fans found out how the odds were stacked against her.

The previous chapter saw Green Mantis Captain Jack the Ripper showcase his final slash before he passed away. The attack took down several stray angels and split the ground in two. Elsewhere, Mereoleona was shown to be in trouble after she lost her left arm while fighting against Paladin Morris.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 358: Mereoleona unleashes a new spell

Mereoleona and Morris as seen in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 358, titled Flame Burial, opened with Mereoleona regenerating her disintegrated arm using her ability Hellfire Incarnate. Paladin Morris was impressed upon seeing someone who was so close to mana that they were able to regenerate their disintegrated body parts using mana.

Morris then revealed the details about the body that was passed down to him by Lucius Zogratis. The body allowed Morris to break down anything he touched, using Operation Dismantle. While Mereoleona had found a brilliant counter to his ability, i.e., to regenerate the decomposed body parts, his Operation Dismantle and tentacles' regeneration speeds were quicker, giving him the upper hand in the battle.

Fuegeleon and Salamander as seen in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Morris knew that it was only a matter of time before Mereoleona would no longer be able to fight.

"How long will your real body last, hm?"

Even the Crimson Lion Magic Knights knew that the only way for Mereoleona to defeat Morris was to burn him to a crisp; however, at that rate, her body would not be able to hold out for long. Nevertheless, Mereoleona kept fighting, hoping to find an opening when Morris would reach his limit. Elsewhere, Fuegoleon fought the angels while protecting the citizens, all while atop the Fire Spirit Salamander.

Crimson Lion members protecting Mereoleona (Image via Shueisha)

As the fight raged on, Mereoleona happened to be in a vulnerable spot when two Crimson Lion members shielded her from Morris's tentacles. She took this opportunity to incinerate both her brigade members and the tentacles, as that allowed her to connect her attacks. Following that, several other Crimson Lion members shielded Mereoleona, allowing her to attack Morris.

Morris then started to shout Lucius' ideology about how his leader did not discriminate against anyone and would recreate all of them as equals. However, Mereoleona did not want to hear it and prepared a new move. Her ability Hellfire Incarnate's flames grow with every attack, turning the fire into an inferno.

Mereoleona using her new ability in Black Clover chapter 358 (Image via Shueisha)

This allowed her to activate her new move, Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, using which she planned to pay tribute to her fallen brigade members and burn herself and Morris to ashes.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 358

Black Clover chapter 358 saw how Mereoleona planned to defeat Morris. If she keeps fighting like this, she is bound to burn herself to ashes. Thus, Fuegoleon or some other Magic Knight should soon come and assist her. Otherwise, the Clover Kingdom might lose another one of its fighting assets.

