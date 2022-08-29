10 Naruto characters who can defeat Lucius Zogratis from Black Clover

Everyone remembers that moment in Naruto Shippuden when Kaguya Otsutsuki revealed herself as the final villain. Now, we have a similar introduction for a villain in Black Clover.

However, this one is a bit Aizen-esque. This character has been planning and plotting all along and has only now come in front, after over 330 chapters of the manga.

Ever since Lucius Zogratis was introduced in Black Clover Chapter 331, fans have been left shocked by the twist in the tale. While everyone knew Julius Novachrono to be childishly obsessed with unique magic abilities, seeing a respected personality like Zogratis reveal himself as a villain was least expected.

Lucius has already taken down Asta, but it remains unclear who among the Clover Kingdom could take down Lucius. Instead, here we take a look at some characters from Naruto who might be able to achieve this feat.

Kakashi Hatake and 9 other Naruto characters who can defeat Lucius Zogratis from Black Clover

1) Madara Uchiha

To start off the list, we believe that Madara Uchiha could be an easy candidate to take down Lucius Zogratis.

The biggest weapon in Lucius’ arsenal seems to be his time magic. To overcome this, Madara could make use of his limbo clones. Lucius would not be able to see them, and thus, Madara could sneak in an attack.

Another method that not just Madara, but any well-trained Uchiha could do is, put Lucius under a genjutsu. Madara can also make use of his clones and set a battalion of Susano’o to distract Lucius while he makes use of any lethal jutsu from his arsenal.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki can easily defeat Lucius Zogratis, thanks to her Rinne-Sharingan, using which she can put Lucius under Infinite Tsukiyomi. This would deem Lucius unable to fight further. That apart, Kaguya could also make use of a trick similar to the one Patry used to take down Julius Novachrono.

Kaguya could make use of her Kekkei Mora taijutsu attack Eighty Gods Vacuum Attack to keep Lucius busy. She could also make use of her All-Killing Ash bones to pierce Lucius, thereby reducing him into ash. Alternatively, by making use of her teleportation ability, Kaguya could trap Lucius in an altogether different dimension.

3) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha, like Madara Uchiha, could make use of his sharingan to put Lucius under some genjutsu. However, that would not be the best option for Sasuke. Instead, he could use his rinnegan abilities, such as forcibly attracting targets or trapping individuals under Chibaku Tensei.

However, the best way for Sasuke to fight Lucius Zogratis would be via his Amenotejikara, which allows him to swap places with his targets. This would allow Sasuke to dodge any of Lucius’ incoming attacks. He can then make use of his Mangekyo Sharingan ability Amaterasu to finish him off.

4) Naruto Uzumaki

Sasuke’s greatest rival, Naruto Uzumaki, can also take down Lucius Zogratis, but specifically under the Baryon Mode from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Baryon Mode is the strongest form Naruto has ever been in. Unfortunately, it is a double edged sword.

Baryon Mode makes use of the chakra within both Naruto and Kurama. This means that any wasted movement will have Naruto draining his energy with no effect. The good thing is, Baryon mode increases a user’s strength and speed multifold, thereby enabling Naruto to fight a foe like Lucius.

If Naruto were to use Taijutsu during this fight, he would even be able to deplete Lucius’s lifespan.

5) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha is touted as the best genjutsu-user in the Naruto-verse. So, it is a given that Itachi could defeat Lucius using his wide variety of genjutsu, including Izanami. This move will have Lucius stuck in time as he will relive the same chain of events until he accepts his fate. While that happens, Itachi can simply take down a dormant Lucius.

However, Izanami being the ultimate genjutsu technique of the Uchihas, causes their eyes to lose their light. To avoid this, Itachi could also make use of Tsukiyomi to trap Lucius. After that, a simple strike-through with any weapon should do the job.

6) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake with Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, known as the Copy Ninja, had inherited the Sharingan from his long-lost friend and teammate, Obito Uchiha. While Kakashi does not have complete access to his Mangekyo Sharingan abilities, his Kamui is pretty strong.

Kakashi could make use of his Kamui to physically hurt Lucius and thereby stop him from fighting further. However, if Lucius is still able to continue fighting, Kakashi could make use of Purple Lightning to strike and take him down. Along with that, Kakashi has a variety of moves he has copied in the past, one of which should be enough to deal some good damage.

7) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha, like Kakashi Hatake, can make use of the Mangekyo Sharingan ability Kamui. However, as it is incomplete, his kamui differs in relation to that of Kakashi’s. Obito’s Kamui allows him to store weapons in the Kamui dimension. Along with this, he is also able to become intangible for about five minutes.

During these five minutes, Obito can take on Lucius. But he will have to get the job done quickly. He could make use of several of his weapons to finish the task. For this, he will have to bring out his best, as he may have to constantly switch between weapons for better output.

8) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki was the creator of the five chakra natures. Along with that, he was also the one responsible for the creation of ninshu. So, due to the fact that Hagoromo had a large chakra reserve and was the one who created several justus, his attacks were full of raw energy.

Hagoromo also had the Mangekyo Sharingan and Rinnegan. In the anime, we see Hagoromo making use of the Mangekyo Sharingan for creating Susano’o. However, if Hagoromo were to fight Lucius, he might have been able to create a jutsu that could manipulate time or gravity.

9) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can take on Lucius Zogratis with ease. Isshiki was so strong that he was able to take on both Naruto and Sasuke at the peak of their strength, except when they were in Baryon Mode.

If Isshiki were to fight Lucius, he could make use of shrunken chakra rods to pierce Lucius. If he is successful in doing so, Isshiki could simply bring the rods back to their real size, consequently causing his opponent to be mortally impailed.

10) Shisui Uchiha

Regarded as one of the strongest uchiha of his generation, Shisui Uchiha was able to use the all-powerful genjutsu Kotoamatsukami - an ability that allows its users to control their targets without the target being aware of it.

Shisui can use this jutsu to have Lucius take out himself, and this could function effectively as his finisher.

However, until he activates it, Shisui can fight Lucius using his Susano’o to attack and body flicker technique to evade any incoming attacks.

These were some of our picks from the Naruto-verse who could possibly defeat Lucius. It is important to mention that while all of them can defeat Lucius in different scenarios, the difficulty that one may face, may vary.

