10 Naruto Characters who can solo Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Naruto characters are definitely strong, but how do they stack up against Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen? He is known to be the greatest sorcerer alive and has time and again displayed his abilities in crucial moments.

If we only look at the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga, one may feel that Gojo is simply undefeatable. With his swoon-worthy looks and blue Infinity eyes, Gojo has made his presence known within the shonen genre.

However, Naruto fans are more than ready to jump on board to give their two cents on how several characters from their favorite anime can take down Gojo. In this article, we shall look at 10 Naruto characters who can solo Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

10 Naruto characters stronger than Gojo Satoru

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Risu @Sloppydudess

Sasuke Uchiha The greatest to ever do itSasuke Uchiha The greatest to ever do it🔥 Sasuke Uchiha https://t.co/l2wESgYTf7

Sasuke Uchiha, with his Mangekyo Sharingan and Rinnegan, was one of the two strongest Naruto characters by the end of Shippuden. With his visual prowess and abundance in chakra, he could give Satoru Gojo a run for his money if the two were to ever battle.

While one may argue that Gojo has his Infinity to protect him from any attack, Infinity can only protect Gojo from selective things. As seen in the manga, Gojo explains how his Infinity protects him depending on the level of cursed energy, and any other objects based on their shape, speed, and mass. Sasuke's sharingan would help him bypass these criteria as his eyes allow him to trap his opponents through genjutsu, after which he could torture him into accepting defeat.

Sasuke using his Indra's Arrow (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As for the other attacks in Sasuke's arsenal, Amaterasu, Indra's Arrow, and Susanoo would help him fight attacks like Gojo's Hollow Purple. While his Rinnegan ability, Amenotejikara, would help him dodge any quick attacks made by Gojo.

2) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since we have established that Sasuke Uchiha is capable of defeating Satoru Gojo, it only makes sense to have his brother, Itachi Uchiha, on this list as well. Unlike Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha did not have Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and was only defeated by Sasuke due to his failing health. We all know how Itachi surpasses Sasuke in several aspects, ranging from genjutsu to ninjutsu. This is why Itachi Uchiha is a clear pick for this list.

We all remember how Itachi used Tsukiyomi on Sasuke to have him relive the Uchiha massacre. So, it is possible that Itachi could use the same to torture on Gojo and take him down simply with a gaze of his eyes. While Itachi's Amaterasu may fall short to Gojo's Infinity, Izanami may work wonders on him.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is one of the strongest Naruto characters and who is more than capable of soloing Gojo. She is a literal goddess and the progenitor of chakra on Earth. She has Rinne-Sharingan as well as Byakugan, both of which may weigh heavily against the strongest sorcerer.

The Rinne-Sharingan allows the user to manifest the Infinite Tsukiyomi, which is an infinite dream, having the victim witness an alternate reality they have always wanted to experience. While this is in no way a torture compared to Sasuke and Itachi's genjutsus, the move can clearly defeat the opponent, deeming them unable to fight back.

Kaguya Otsutsuki using her chakra rods (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, Kaguya Otsutsuki has several other attacks and abilities that could defeat Gojo. An easy way out for her would be to transport both of them to another dimension and teleport back before Gojo captures her in his Infinite Void.

4) Madara Uchiha

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 ! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down . #naruto (7/25) 9 years ago today Madara Uchiha destroyed the shinobi alliance! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down (7/25) 9 years ago today Madara Uchiha destroyed the shinobi alliance🔥! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down🔥. #naruto https://t.co/GXZbmeYUzz

During the Fourth Great Shinobi War, Madara had acquired the Rinne-Sharingan. So along with his already overpowered versions of several sharingan attacks, he also had access to Infinite Tsukiyomi. This technique, in addition to any other genjutsu attack, may seem to be the go-to move to defeat Gojo. However, in the case of Madara Uchiha, he has one other popular weapon up his arsenal: the limbo clones.

Limbo is a unique ability that was granted to the Uchiha by his Rinnegan. The limbo clones are of a special kind that do not exist on the regular plane but can deal damage and effect things in the same space. Going by the same rules of not having a mass, shape, speed, or cursed energy, limbo may bypass Infinity, and could reach Gojo, thereby proving Madara may be able to take him down.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Shox ショックス @HokageSlayer3 Naruto In Sage Mode Was one of the best designs Naruto In Sage Mode Was one of the best designs 👌 https://t.co/eAryJklMgW

Compared to the other names on the list, Naruto may seem like an odd one out, and rightfully so. While other characters thave had some powers related to their visual prowess, Naruto being an Uzumaki, does not have access to a Sharingan or Rinnegan. So how could he take on Gojo's Infinity? For this, we may have to step back a bit in the Naruto storyline.

During the Pain arc, we witnessed Naruto in his sage mode for the very first time. In this mode, Naruto made use of the chakra present in the nature and was able to subsequently use it in his attacks. When Naruto was fighting Tendo Pain, he made use of the chakra present in nature to hit Pain without physically hitting him. This method may work in the main protagnist's favor to bypass Gojo's Infinity.

6) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsutsuki is the Sage of Six Paths and the first weilder of Rinnegan. He along with his brother, Hamura, were the ones who sealed away Kaguya Otsutsuki. In doing so, they showed their intellect to take down their all-powerful mother. Other than this, Hagoromo was also the first jinchuriki of the ten tails with a large chakra reserve. So along with this, he could combine the purest and most unrefined forms of jutsus to give the sorcerer a run for his money.

In the series, we saw how Hagoromo lent his powers to both Naruto and Sasuke so that they could seal away Kaguya Otsutsuki. Having access to all these powers, it is only natural that Hagoromo could solo Satoru Gojo easily.

7) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot, Viz Media)

Similar to Madara Uchiha, Obito Uchiha had become the jinchuriki of the ten-tailed beast. At the time, Obito had the attacking and defensive abilities of the orbs, while also possessing the abilities granted by his eyes, Mangekyo Sharingan and Rinnegan.

Undoubtedly, Obito was able to perform any genjutsu. But with this, he also had the space-warping ability known as Kamui. Based on several criteria mentioned by Gojo for Infinity, Obito's Kamui might just be able to trespass it. Also, being able to use all of Rinnegan's abilities, Obito could have taken down Gojo all on his own.

8) Shisui Uchiha

J/Slay Fat Boii Fantasy @JimmyThick910 Shisui Uchiha is THE greatest Uchiha. Fight me Shisui Uchiha is THE greatest Uchiha. Fight me 🔥🔥 https://t.co/y6GPGbgaQ8

Shisui Uchiha was regarded as one of the strongest Uchihas in the series. He was a prodigy who unlocked his Mangekyo Sharingan during the Third Shinobi World War. He was a righteous man who wanted to preserve the peace within the Hidden Leaf Village. For this reason, he gave away his life in an attempt to stop his clan's coup d'état.

The reason why Shisui Uchiha was considered a prodigy was due to his Mangekyo Sharingan. It had a very unique and all-powerful genjutsu known as Kotoamatsukami. This jutsu was said to have the ability to subtly control its targets, without having them realize that they were being controlled.

Shisui Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering this is the one of the highest caliber of this genjutsu, Shisui could have taken control over Gojo and had him take down his Infinity. After this, Shisui would simply need to take down the sorcerer physically. He could make use of his wide range of jutsus, including the Body Flicker technique and the all-mighty Susanoo.

9) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the God of Shinobi, Hashirama Senju was the first Hokage of Konoha with an unique Wood Style Chakra release. He was able to perform Senjutsu instantly and was able to summon a large structure known as True Several Thousand Hands. He used this ability to take down Madara Uchiha while the latter had taken control over Kurama.

The deciding factor here is Hashirama Senju's Senjutsu (Sage Mode), which allowed him to attack Gojo without physically touching him. Also, considering how strong Hashirama Senju was over Naruto, it would only take a brief moment for the First Hokage to defeat Satoru Gojo.

10) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutuki is our only Boruto entry since he is considered a true force to be reckoned with. Isshiki took on both Naruto and Sasuke and manhandled them without breaking a sweat. It was not until Naruto had gone into Baryon Mode that our protagonists had a low chance of winning against the Otsutsuki. This makes Isshiki Otsutsuki one of the strongest characters in the series.

By that logic, he can easily take down Satoru Gojo using his chakra rods. Isshiki even has the ability to shrink down anything. Therefore, he shrinks his chakra rods to a size that one wouldn't realize that they had been pierced with it. But after doing so, Isshiki would simply enlarge the chakra rods back to their original size, impaling his opponents all across their bodies.

Isshiki Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This method would certainly work against Gojo's Infinity as the shrunken chakra rods have no cursed energy, shape, mass, or speed.

In conclusion

So, those were all the Naruto characters we believe could take down Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. If you feel we missed out on someone, do let us know in the comments section below!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar