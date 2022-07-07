10 strongest Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen has garnered immense popularity as a supernatural action-adventure manga and anime. It is set in a world of fantasy filled with dangerous Cursed Spirits and Curses that prey on weak humans. Jujutsu sorcerers can only exorcize them with the aid of Cursed Techniques.

To ensure better chances of taking these opponents down, the Jujutsu sorcerers abide by a power-scaling system starting from Grade 4 to Special Grade. This system is meant to categorize the strength of their enemies.

The latest movie in the franchise, titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has introduced Curses that are much more powerful in their abilities.

Let’s now take a look at the top 10 curses in Jujutsu Kaisen so far.

Disclaimer: This article contains characters and events from the latest Jujutsu Kaisen movie as well as the manga. It also solely reflects the personal opinions of the author. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership over any of the media used here.

Finger Bearer, Mahito and 8 other powerful Curses in Jujutsu Kaisen

10) Occult Club Curse

The Occult Club Curse making its appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 1(Image via Studio MAPPA)

The Occult Club Curse was one of the first Curses to appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. It was located in the high school of the main protagonist, Yuji Itadori.

Although this Curse had no special abilities in its arsenal, it was strong enough to inflict serious damage on Megumi Fushiguro by ambushing him when he was distracted.

Megumi was compelled to stop using his Shikigami technique, which left him completely open to getting killed. The Jujutsu sorcerer only managed to survive because Yuji ended up swallowing the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, granting him access to use Cursed energy to fight the Curse.

9) Kurourushi

A giant man-eating cursed cockroach spirit, Kurourushi made its debut in Chapter 173 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Created with the help of Kenjaku’s Spirit Manipulation, Kurourushi was a special grade Curse born out of fear and hatred towards cockroaches.

Kurourushi’s ability to wield the Festering Life Sword and use strategic attacks makes the Curse stand out from regular special grade curses.

During his fight against Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, Kurourushi could only win, thanks to his special Reverse Cursed Technique.

8) Finger Bearer

First Finger Bearer in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The first Finger Bearer Curse made its debut when Yuji and his friends were given the task of inspecting a prison facility.

It was the first Special Grade-level Curse to appear in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and proved to be far stronger than Yuji and Megumi combined at the time.

Although this Curse cannot use any Cursed Technique, it almost managed to kill Yuji if not for Sukuna's appearance.

The Second Finger Bearer appearing before Megumi (Image via Studio MAPPA)

The second Finger Bearer appears towards the closing episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. While it looks very similar to the first, this Curse is many times stronger.

While Megumi somehow managed to take down the second Finger Bearer, this Curse toyed with the sorcerer in his base form. It ended up seriously harming him even when he unlocked his Domain Expansion.

7) Rainbow Dragon

Rainbow Dragon is one of the strongest special grade Curses that have appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

This Curse was created by Suguru Geto using his Cursed Spirit Manipulation and appears in the form of a majestic dragon. The hardened skin of the Curse makes it a formidable foe against users of cursed tools.

Suguru summons this curse during his fight against Toji Fushiguro, Megumi's father. While Toji did manage to put an end to this Curse, it required an immense amount of strength and precision for him to do so.

The Rainbow Dragon Curse is one of the strongest Curses belonging to Geto. Most Jujutsu sorcerers would have a hard time going up against this Curse.

6) Hanami

Hanami is another strong Curse with a flawless character design. He made his first appearance in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime to save Jogo from getting demolished by Gojo. He later appeared during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc.

Unlike other Curses, Hanami can communicate really well and is full of complex emotions. He can manipulate the flora of the earth using a powerful Innate Technique. He also possesses a very distinctive Doman Expansion skill.

Hanami easily managed to overpower some of the strongest characters in the Kyoto Goodwill Event. Even the joint efforts of Yuji and Aoi Todo could not put an end to him.

5) Dragon

The Dragon curse in his final form (Image via Jujutsu Kaisen manga)

Many readers of Jujutsu Kaisen manga regard Dragon as one of the most underrated Curses that have appeared so far.

Dragon is a special grade Curse. It originates from the Cursed Womb and can use a multitude of water-based Cursed Techniques to kill non-sorcerers in a blitz.

The Dragon Curse is also capable of casting a special Water Barrier. He possesses great speed and boasts instant hit attack skills.

4) Jogo

Jogo is a volcano-themed Special Grade Curse who seemingly bears intense hatred towards mankind. His Maximum Technique and Domain Amplification make him greatly dangerous.

Jogo has managed to survive fights against both Gojo and Sukuna, two of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He even made the King of Curses acknowledge his strength.

3) Mahito

Mahito during his fight against Yuji (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Mahito is a vile, sadistic, Special Grade disaster Curse with attributes similar to a human. Not only does he possess great intellect, but his powers are also scarily dangerous. He can use extremely dangerous Cursed Techniques like Soul Manipulation, Polymorphic Soul Isomer, Black Flash and more.

Mahito’s goal lies in destroying mankind as a whole and beginning a new age where Curses and Cursed Spirits would rule.

Although he might be weaker than Jogo in terms of raw strength, Mahito is only a newborn Curse and infamous for his experiments on the human soul. He was one of the central antagonists in the first season of the anime.

2) Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto, popularly known as the Queen of Curses, is the second-strongest Special Grade Curse, making her debut in the latest Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. She was a childhood friend of Yuta Okkotsu, and her spirit started haunting the protagonist following her death in a car accident.

The fully manifested form of Rika is insanely powerful and grants her the ability to summon “Snake Eyes and Fangs” of the Inumaki family. Both Geto and Gojo acknowledged her strength and even opined that a fully realized Rika would be a very difficult opponent to defeat.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Rika's extreme powers are shown when her mere presence freezes Yuji’s movements. She could easily fight at the same level as Final Form Mahito.

In fact, the Queen of Curses possesses enough strength to overpower a Maximum: Uzumaki, which had the combined powers of Tamae-no mae and 4461 other Curses.

1) Ryomen Sukuna

Sukuna, the King of all Curses (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Ryomen Sukuna is the strongest Curse in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Many fans of the series are still unaware that Sukuna started off as a human and became a Jujutsu sorcerer so powerful that he needed to be sealed away.

Prime Sukuna is easily stronger than an awakened Rika, with the former requiring an army of more than 1000 sorcerers to seal him away. Even then, he still managed to make his comeback when Yuji ended up swallowing one of his 20 sealed-away fingers.

Fans are yet to witness the all-out strength of Sukuna (when he finally manages to get his 20 fingers back). However, even while residing within Yuji, he has already displayed some of the most overpowered feats in the anime, making him the King of all Curses.

