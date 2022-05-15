9 student-sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked weakest to strongest

The students of Jujutsu High in Jujutsu Kaisen are amongst the strongest characters in the series. Unlike most adults, they have more room to grow, and some are stated to be era-defining geniuses. Most of the unique Cursed Techniques and ever more rare Domain Expansions come from the students of Tokyo and Kyoto Jujutsu High.

Considering that this particular pool of characters have a Special Grade like Yuta or users of revered techniques like the Ten Shadows technique, it is fairly hard to choose the strongest amongst them. Several of them are on par with each other, especially the protagonist and the deuteragonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga up to Chapter 183 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Yuta, Hakari, and 7 other strongest students in Jujutsu Kaisen, ranked

This article lists characters based on their Grade, Cursed Technique, and Curse Energy reserve (except Maki), comments from other characters regarding their potential, achievements, and battles in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

9) Nobara Kugisaki (1st year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Nobara is a proficient user of the Straw Doll Technique and has high reserves of Curse Energy. She is powerful enough to have experienced Black Flash and is said to be the natural enemy of Mahito. Nobara is analytical but often lets her anger get to her.

Nobara Kugisaki is one of the strongest students in Jujutsu High, but her exposure gets cut short after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 125. She had high potential and was nominated for a promotion to Grade 1, the same as Yuji and Megumi. However, unlike her two classmates, she did not have the chance to develop her talents further.

Nobara as Mahito's natural enemy in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 123 (Image via Shueisha)

Nobara’s status has been a mystery to Jujutsu Kaisen readers since Chapter 126. It is unclear if she has survived Mahito’s attack or not, and she does not appear when Yuji and Megumi visit Tokyo Jujutsu High during the Perfect Preparation arc either. However, fans hope that she will soon return to the battle.

8) Toge Inumaki (2nd year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Toge Inumaki is a Semi Grade 1 sorcerer and user of the Cursed Speech, one of the sacred Inherited Techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen. His Cursed Speech is extremely powerful, able to attack a special grade such as Hanami. Not much about his combat capabilities is known beyond his use of his technique to direct allies and opponents alike.

Inumaki’s technique places quite a few restrictions on him. He is stated to be fast and athletic, but not much of it has been seen in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, his Speech is powerful enough that he usually doesn’t have to use other moves or his Curse Energy to subdue opponents.

7) Kirara Hoshi (3rd year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

[Kirara’s preferred gender is undisclosed in Jujutsu Kaisen, and as such, this article will refer to the character with “singular they.”]

chai @zenithzenin gege was insane for making kirara hoshi . he really did give what was supposed to be gave gege was insane for making kirara hoshi . he really did give what was supposed to be gave https://t.co/pwsBQyZ2Hr

Kirara is one of the two known 3rd-year students at Jujutsu High. They are nearly as revered as Hakari and are likely to be a Grade 2 or above. Kirara’s Technique is unique in that it is not a straightforwardly powerful technique. It is complicated, but Kirara uses it well. Its main strength is that by the time the opponent figures out what the technique is or how it works, Kirara usually has already won.

Kirara's Cursed Technique (Image via Shueisha)

Kirara’s technique is not dependent on a heavenly binding. Unless Kirara is fighting someone extremely intelligent like Megumi or Todo, the possibility of the opponent’s brain outpacing the technique is nil. Even Panda, known for being a tactician, could not stand up to them without Megumi’s input. Currently, Kirara is monitoring the situation of the Culling Game outside the Tokyo Colonies.

6) Yuji Itadori (1st year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Yuji Itadori is the vessel of Ryomen Sukuna and likely a Death Painting sired by Kenjaku. Yuji’s physical prowess, which Megumi has often likened to Maki, coupled with Sukuna’s immense Curse Energy, leads him towards the pinnacle of sorcery, where he is one of the few sorcerers to have experienced four consecutive Black Flashes.

Under the current circumstances of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is unclear who is stronger between Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. On one hand, Gojo believed that Yuji would one day surpass him, and on the other, he believed that Megumi’s potential was equal to or higher than Yuji’s. Yuji is currently ranked lower because, as of the Culling Game arc, he does not have a Cursed Technique yet.

Higuruma and Yuuji exchanging blows (Image via Shueisha)

This, however, did not make him any less of a threat to a sorcerer of Higuruma’s caliber. Yuji’s lack of battle-wit is often cited as his drawback, but in his fight against Higuruma the boy showed remarkable adaptability and intelligence.

Yuji's guilt regarding Shibuya (image via Shueisha)

Yuji’s true drawback, so to speak, is his savior and guilt complexes, which stop him from defending himself at the best of times. He is quick to blame himself and, at one point, states that the only way he can justify his right to live is by saving people.

5) Megumi Fushiguro (1st year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Megumi's Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen170 (Image via Shueisha)

Megumi Fushiguro is a prodigy who inherited Zen’in clan’s prized Ten Shadows Technique. Despite being on par with Yuji in terms of power, Megumi is ranked higher because of his mastery over his technique. His newly developed Domain Expansion gives him a slight edge over his friend as of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183.

Megumi is a rare Shikigami user who engages his opponents physically. Alongside his impressive reserve of Curse Energy and one of the most revered Cursed Techniques, Megumi’s most honed weapon is his genius intellect. Additionally, Megumi is likely the youngest sorcerer amongst the ones seen or mentioned in Jujutsu Kaisen manga to have developed his Domain, although it is incomplete at the moment.

It is almost a running gag in Jujutsu Kaisen that despite being immensely powerful and having taken care of quite a few strong opponents, Megumi always ends up severely injured after each of his fights. Like Yuji, Megumi’s most glaring flaw is his savior and martyr complexes, which often hide a darker undertone.

Sukuna and Gojo regarding Megumi's potential (Image via Shueisha)

Megumi also has a remarkable lack of self-worth, always believing others to be of more worth than himself. Megumi tried to summon Mahoraga 5 times in the first season of the anime itself. Ironically, both Gojo and Sukuna staunchly believe in Megumi’s potential despite his notorious lack of self-confidence.

4) Aoi Todo (3rd year, Kyoto Jujutsu High)

Aoi Todo is one of the smartest people in Jujutsu Kaisen, which, coupled with his powerful Cursed Technique Boogie Woogie, ranks him among the strongest characters in the series. Todo’s overbearing personality and his frequent claims of being Yuji’s brother overshadow his staunch moral code and his genius-level intellect.

Todo single-handily defeated five grade 1 and one Special Grade Cursed Spirits during Geto's The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons in Kyoto, where he had to use Boogie Woogie only for the special grade. He can read the battle and his opponent quickly and formulate a plan on the fly. He is capable of using Miwa’s Simple Domain.

Todo is not only powerful, but he is also a patient and effective mentor. It is likely that at some point, both Yuji and Megumi will surpass him, especially since he is currently without his Cursed Technique, but that day is still far away.

3) Maki Zen’in (2nd year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Maki Zen’in is one of the two people on this list without a Cursed Technique. Maki was labeled as a failed copy of Toji Fushiguro due to her Heavenly Restriction being only semi-successful. It was only when the death of her twin sister Mai fulfilled the conditions of the heavenly restriction that Maki’s true power came to light.

Considering that Maki was said to be on par with Toji after the Perfect Preparation arc, she should be placed higher on the list. But given that she hasn’t had a proper exposure against the likes of Kashimo or Higuruma, the limits of her abilities are hard to gauge as of yet. It is unclear whether she can tackle Hakari’s Domain or whether it would work against her.

Maki's power and disillusionment in Perfect Preparation arc (Image via Shueisha)

Currently, Maki’s zero Curse Energy grants her immense physical power and the ability to overpower sorcerers, similar to Toji. She is proficient at handling cursed tools, especially Playful Cloud and Mai. She took down the entire Zen’in clan (save for Megumi), and her current whereabouts are unknown in Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

2) Kinji Hakari (3rd year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

Kinji Hakari was first mentioned by Gojo as one of the three students he believed could surpass him. Hakari’s grade is unclear in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, but he is likely a Grade 1 sorcerer. It has been stated that his Curse Energy has a rough texture resembling sandpaper.

Hakari’s Cursed Technique is undisclosed in the manga as of yet, however, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 gave a detailed explanation of his Domain Expansion. The structure of the Domain implies that the longer Hakari spends inside it, the stronger he becomes.

He should, theoretically, be able to defeat even the likes of Yuta inside his Domain. He is revered by both Yuta and Todo. Hakari is currently suspended from Tokyo Jujutsu High due to insubordination and is taking part in the Culling Game.

1) Yuta Okkotsu (2nd year, Tokyo Jujutsu High)

As of the Culling Game, Yuta Okkotsu is officially stated to be second only to Satoru Gojo in terms of power. Yuta is one of the four special grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, with an immense amount of Curse Energy which originates from the manifestation of Rika Orimoto.

Yuta’s Cursed Technique is revealed to be “Copy,” which allows him to copy other people’s Cursed Techniques under certain conditions. He can use Domain Expansion, but it is unclear if it is his own Domain or a copied one. It was revealed that Yuta’s Curse Energy has a limit, but it takes a long time for him to hit it.

Yuta possesses a ruthless attitude that allows him to do what needs to be done. He has a compassionate side, but unlike Yuuji or Megumi, he is not driven by it. As the protagonist of the Cursed Child arc, Yuta was established as one of the strongest characters in the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga before it even began.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with this list? Not really! Yeah, kind of. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi