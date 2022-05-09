Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183: Hakari’s Domain Expansion fully explained; Charles is defeated

Fans have patiently waited two weeks for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 to explain Kinji Hakari’s Domain Expansion. However, the answer that Akutami provided is almost more complicated than the question itself.

Readers have reached an impasse trying to decipher Hakari’s Domain, and even then, the interpretations are widely varied.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 shows the end of Hakari and Charles’s fight. However, the Tokyo No. 2 Colony arc is likely to continue, as Panda and Kashimo are yet to appear. There has been no mention of how Hakari and Charles ended up fighting.

Note: This article contains the writer’s interpretation of Hakari’s DE.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 gives complicated explanation of Hakari’s domain as his fight with Charles ends

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 begins with a slideshow of how the information is presented to Charles’ brain. Hakari’s Domain is based on a pachinko machine. Like in a pachinko machine, getting three of the same symbol means hitting the jackpot.

Hitting the jackpot inside the domain will immensely increase Hakari’s power, but it is not the definite end of the opponent.

Idle Death Gamble: CR Private Pure Love Train

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 labels this particular setting as “Idle Death Gamble: CR Private Pure Love Train, Version 1/239.” It is unclear if “CR: Private Pure Love Train” is the only setting of Hakari’s Domain, but Hakari likely has several settings, each with its characters and Riichi scenarios.

CR Private Pure Love Train has seven characters, with each presented in the form of a character card. A random card appears after a Riichi is announced, indicating the upcoming Riichi Scenario and whether a chance booster will be employed.

Laz ⚖ @CommodoreLaz Reread the chapter again and Restless Gambler is already one of my favorite Domain Expansions in the series. Fits perfectly for Hakari and what we've known about him since his debut. It's literally made for him. Creativity will always mean more to me over hands alone. #JJK183 Reread the chapter again and Restless Gambler is already one of my favorite Domain Expansions in the series. Fits perfectly for Hakari and what we've known about him since his debut. It's literally made for him. Creativity will always mean more to me over hands alone. #JJK183 https://t.co/mm4C2tXbae

A spin in this domain is represented by an attack by Hakari in the form of using a visual effect: a reserve ball or a door. After using one or more spins, Hakari advances to a Riichi scenario.

A Riichi (Reach) is a term in Mahjong, similar to the call of “Uno” in the game Uno. It means the penultimate move before a win. Not every spin will result in a Riichi scenario.

Riichi scenarios

Each Riichi scenario in this domain can lead to a jackpot, a chance of Increased Probability of Jackpot in the next spin, or Faster Spins.

Faster Spins decrease the number of remaining spins. The probability of hitting a Jackpot on a spin is 1/239. There is a 75% chance of getting Increased Probability in every Riichi scenario, but Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 never mentions by what percentage the probability increases.

There are four Riichi scenarios in “Cr: Private Pure Love Train”: 1) Transit Card Riichi, 2) Seat Struggle Riichi, 3) Potty Emergency Riichi, and 4) Friday Night Final Train Riichi. The first has a low chance of getting a jackpot, the next two have a medium probability, and the last one has an 80% chance of getting a jackpot.

Hakari chooses the visual effect, i.e., whether it will be a door or a ball, but the success rate of that spin is up to chance. The success rate is indicated by the color of the attack. A green-colored attack has a chance of not being a Riichi.

If it is, it is likely the Transit Card Riichi scenario, which has a meager chance of ending up in a jackpot. A red attack has a medium chance and will get one of the first three scenarios. A golden attack is the only one that will get the Final Train Riichi with an 80% chance of hitting the jackpot.

If Hakari gets three consecutive visual effects of the same color, the chances of getting a jackpot are slightly increased with each successive turn. Still, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 does not mention how much.

A fourth consecutive effect will guarantee a jackpot, as will a rainbow-colored indicator.

First spin

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 starts with the first spin, which begins at a starting point, a regular station. The first attack Hakari uses is a green ball and gets no Riichi scenario.

The second is a red door that gets a Riichi and transports Charles and Hakari to the setting of the Transit Card Scenario. The Riichi Scenario plays like a VR effect, with Charles and Hakari continuing to fight around the scene. Charles realizes that:

A) Each Riichi has a fulfilled condition and will give Hakari a jackpot. In this particular scene, Yuki, the protagonist of Pure Love Train, will have to catch a train. Hakari gets a jackpot if Yuki catches the train. If Yuki fails, they return to the starting point.

B) Charles cannot interfere with the scenario, nor can he look into the future to see the result of the Riichi. He has to fend off Hakari while the scenario plays out and then wait for the result.

C) They will continue to play until either Hakari hits the jackpot or Charles defeats him. Hakari hitting the jackpot will mean that Charles loses.

Friday Night Final Train

Yuki fails to get in, and the setting returns to the starting point. Charles gets angry that Hakari is using a famous manga for his Domain. They continue to fight, and Hakari continues to spin until a golden door appears.

They arrive at the Final Train Riichi, where the jackpot depends on Yume missing the train to spend some more time with Yuki.

It appears that Yume gets on the train, and Charles gloats that Hakari might have won if this was a game of skill instead of luck. But it is revealed that Yume missed the train, and Hakari uses the jackpot to break Charles’s G War-Stuff.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 ends as Hakari retorts that he uses skill to grab hold of his luck.

Final thoughts

According to Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183, Hakari has never used more than 30 tries to defeat an opponent, indicating that he either did not hit a jackpot until the 30th try or that he needed more than one jackpot to defeat an enemy. The Boll and Door technique that Hakari uses is similar to the move he used against Yuuji, which might be linked to his Cursed Technique.

In all likelihood, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 is the end of Hakari and Charles’s fight, making this segment introduce Hakari’s prowess. He is clearly stronger than most Culling Game players, likely bested only by Yuta Okkotsu.

However, the Tokyo No.2 Colony arc seems far from over and will likely move to Panda or Kashimo next.

Edited by Ravi Iyer