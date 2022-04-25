Jujutsu Kaisen 182 reveals Charles’ cursed technique and shows his fight against Hakari in full swing

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 concluded the Sendai Colony story arc and launched into the events of Tokyo No. 2 Colony, with hakari as the primary focus. The chapter also introduced the first antagonist of this arc, a French mangaka called Charles Bernard, who was born and brought up in Japan.

At the end of chapter 181, Charles asks Hakari to make him hate the latter enough to motivate him to fight. Hakari called him a disgusting otaku, which triggered him and provided the impetus he needed to attack Hakari. Leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen 182 revealed that the chapter dives headlong into this confrontation between the two Culling Game players.

[Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 spoilers ahead]

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 is titled “Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 2,” featuring a grim-looking Charles wielding a giant GPen called “G-War Staff.” Similar to Higuruma’s hammer, Charles’ weapon also seems to be a manifestation of where his passion lies.

Just as fans predicted, his cursed technique is also related to the art of writing and illustrating a manga. Jujutsu Kaisen 182 is a pretty action-heavy chapter, with several panels focusing on the intricate choreography of the fight between Hakari and Charles.

Hakari versus Charles fight begins

The chapter begins with Charles using his G-War Staff to strike hard enough for the roof of the ferris-wheel carriage to be blown off. He starts quoting lines, stating that they are poems by his favorite mangaka Hoshino Katsura, with Hakari internally remarking that creators’ comments are not poems.

Charles says that his reality has been taken over by despair and that the emotion he feels is despair. With his next strike, he cuts Hakari’s cheek with the tip of his pen, causing the other to ask if it is okay for a mangaka to use his pen for violence.

Charles gains the upper hand

Having cut Hakari’s cheek with the nib of his pen, Charles declares that he has filled the condition for ink. A small glowing square appears on Hakari’s chest as Charles his pen towards him, prompting the former to ask what it is, even as he begins attacking.

This is where Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 takes an unexpected turn, Charles evades Hakari flawlessly and strikes back, pushing the latter back a considerable distance. Hakari notes that Charles’ move was calculated and precise rather than simple reflexes. He took a defensive stance, finally taking the fight seriously.

Charles reveals his cursed technique

Charles finally revealed the significance of the glowing square on Hakari’s chest, describing it as a manga panel that shows him a second into the future. As the ink in his G-War Staff fills up, he can look further.

Hakari nonchalantly accepts the explanation and immediately begins running towards Charles, causing him to be startled by his speed. He barely manages to evade Hakari’s punch, then uses his cursed technique to predict and avoid the next attack, hitting Hakari with his G-War Staff.

Hakari counters

The latter acknowledges that Charles can see into the future but remarks that if he needs to see the panel know the future, Hakari will attack him from his blind spots. His statement was accompanied by several consecutive attacks and Charles described his cursed energy as being rough and painful like sandpaper.

He tries to adapt to Hakari attacking him from his blind spots but cannot keep up with Hakari’s speed which easily overwhelms him. Hakari said he could go easy on Charles, but he would break him since otaku like him would inevitably develop selfish excuses to attack people.

Hakari uses Domain Expansion

The fight intensifies, with both landing attacks on the other. Charles’ pen nib cuts into Hakari’s forehead and draws blood, activating his technique again. He angrily declares how tumultuous his emotions flow and tells Hakari to stop posing since he can now see his move two seconds into the future and will be guarding his blind spot.

Jujutsu Kaisen 182 ends with Hakari using Domain Expansion, his domain being called “Idle Death Gamble,” while Charles’s technique reveals said domain and the other’s cursed technique to him.

Jujutsu Kaisen 182 has some exciting connotations, not only regarding Charles’ cursed technique but also about what fueled his vitriol as well. While the justice system's failings disillusioned Higuruma, jujutsu itself, which Charles blamed for turning Tokyo into a ghost town and destroying his reality.

It is thus ironic that he is using the power that the same jujutsu has granted him to unleash his anger and hurt other people, even those unrelated to the jujutsu world.

Thus, it is both grim and appropriate that his cursed technique uses his opponent’s blood as the ink that allows him to see into the future. The ability also brings in themes of fate and the struggle to escape it, which Charles believes is impossible.

But while it grants him an advantage over Hakari, it is worthless within the confines of a sure-hit domain. The future might instead show Charles’ inevitable defeat at Hakari’s hands.

