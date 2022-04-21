Jujutsu Kaisen 182 leaked raw scans show Hakari using Domain Expansion after Charles reveals his cursed technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 concluded the Sendai Colony arc and introduced the latest story arc of the manga, with the focus now shifting from Yuta to Hakari. The chapter featured some unexpected developments - Miwa Kasumi appearing in Sendai right before the scene shifts to the Tokyo No. 2 Colony, where a new character, Charles Bernard, was introduced.

#JJK181 #JujutsuKaisen #Manga Bro asked for motivation to fight and Hakari trashed his entire career. My goat for real, can't wait to see him in action🥵🥵🥵 Bro asked for motivation to fight and Hakari trashed his entire career. My goat for real, can't wait to see him in action🥵🥵🥵#JJK181 #JujutsuKaisen #Manga https://t.co/B4AkjUR9H8

The chapter ended with Hakari provoking Charles at his request, and the latter snapping after Hakari called him a “disgusting otaku.”

Disclaimer: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 spoilers ahead.

Everything that Jujutsu Kaisen 182 raw scans reveal about the upcoming chapter

According to reports, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date is scheduled to come out on 25 April, 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date #JJK SPOILERS #JJK 182 #JJK According to reports, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date is scheduled to come out on 25 April, 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date#JJKSPOILERS #JJK182 #JJKAccording to reports, the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Release Date is scheduled to come out on 25 April, 2022. https://t.co/ewMYvFjgHH

The first leaked panel for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 shows Charles wielding what appears to be a giant GPen that mangaka use for the final inking of their manga illustrations.

The two following panels in the page depict a smirking Hakari, and the roof of the ferris wheel carriage exploding. The title of the chapter is revealed to be Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 2.

As he fights, the ink gets filled in his G-pen. When he throws that ink at his opponent, a cartoon frame appears on their face & It allows him to see 1 sec into the future. As the fight continues, he can see 2 sec into the future #JJK182 CHARLES CT EXPLAINEDAs he fights, the ink gets filled in his G-pen. When he throws that ink at his opponent, a cartoon frame appears on their face & It allows him to see 1 sec into the future. As the fight continues, he can see 2 sec into the future #JJKSpoilers #JJK182 CHARLES CT EXPLAINEDAs he fights, the ink gets filled in his G-pen. When he throws that ink at his opponent, a cartoon frame appears on their face & It allows him to see 1 sec into the future. As the fight continues, he can see 2 sec into the future #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/xiqV42WOhN

The next leaked panel reveals Charles exclaiming that the conditions for his cursed technique to work have been fulfilled, and a small flaming square is launched from the pen to Hakari’s chest. Charles’ cursed technique is revealed to be the ability to see one second into the future through a manga panel.

Hakari does not seem to care about his opponent being able to predict his next move, rushing forward to attack him and then missing his mark. The spoilers also reveal that if the ink from his pen gets on the manga panel, he can see further into the future.

“I've always dreamed of being an astronaut. But apparently that's not my path, so I'm going to go into space in my head."



"But in my reality, my CT has descended & I have lost my motivation as a reader and a painter"

#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK182 Charles says,“I've always dreamed of being an astronaut. But apparently that's not my path, so I'm going to go into space in my head.""But in my reality, my CT has descended & I have lost my motivation as a reader and a painter" Charles says,“I've always dreamed of being an astronaut. But apparently that's not my path, so I'm going to go into space in my head.""But in my reality, my CT has descended & I have lost my motivation as a reader and a painter"#JJKSpoilers #JJKLeaks #JJK182

Charles rants again about the jujutsu world shattering his reality, leaving him trapped within a limbo where he has lost motivation both as a reader and a creator. He references various classic mangaka as well as their works and finally says that despair is the only thing spurring him on to fight now.

Charles then slashes Hakari's cheek with the pen, and Hakari comments if it's okay to hurt people with a mangaka's pen.



Charles then refers to an incident between Ozora Tsubasa and Kanda. (Captain Tsubasa) Charles then slashes Hakari's cheek with the pen, and Hakari comments if it's okay to hurt people with a mangaka's pen.Charles then refers to an incident between Ozora Tsubasa and Kanda. (Captain Tsubasa) #JJKSpoilers Charles then slashes Hakari's cheek with the pen, and Hakari comments if it's okay to hurt people with a mangaka's pen.Charles then refers to an incident between Ozora Tsubasa and Kanda. (Captain Tsubasa)

The fight moves on, and the next panel shows Charles swiping his pen at Hakari’s cheek, prompting the latter to make a snide remark about hurting people with a mangaka’s pen. He also remarks that, despite his ability to see the future, Charles continually checks if his prediction is correct, causing blind spots that an experienced sorcerer like Hakari can utilize.

Charles notes that Hakari's CE is really rough and thorny.



Hakari says: The type of otaku that you are, even when provoked lightly, attacks other people just for the sack of quarreling. That's why you'll break. Charles notes that Hakari's CE is really rough and thorny.Hakari says: The type of otaku that you are, even when provoked lightly, attacks other people just for the sack of quarreling. That's why you'll break. #JJKSpoilers Charles notes that Hakari's CE is really rough and thorny.Hakari says: The type of otaku that you are, even when provoked lightly, attacks other people just for the sack of quarreling. That's why you'll break.

The final leaked spoiler shows Hakari getting serious about the fight and Charles calling his cursed technique thorny. The former uses Domain Expansion because of its sure-hit effect, which would render Charles’ ability useless. The name of his domain is revealed to be “Zasatsu Bakuto,” which roughly translates into “Sitting Kill Gambler.”

Observations and speculation

at the end of the chapter, A bit more banter happens between them, then Hakari unleashes his Domain Expansion.



Due to his DE's power, all the information and rules of Hakari's CT are directly transmitted to Charles' brain.



Preview: the unpredictable domain!! at the end of the chapter, A bit more banter happens between them, then Hakari unleashes his Domain Expansion.Due to his DE's power, all the information and rules of Hakari's CT are directly transmitted to Charles' brain.Preview: the unpredictable domain!! #JJKSpoilers at the end of the chapter, A bit more banter happens between them, then Hakari unleashes his Domain Expansion.Due to his DE's power, all the information and rules of Hakari's CT are directly transmitted to Charles' brain.Preview: the unpredictable domain!!

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 raw scans provide the impetus for quite a few observations and predictions for the chapter itself. While the spoilers don’t specify if the manga panel showing Charles the future is a physical manifestation or just a visual representation within his consciousness, the GPen’s ink enhancing his ability suggests that it is probably the former.

The ink itself is also curious as Charles terms it “ink mitasareta,” with “mitasareta” having the dual meanings of “to fulfill, gratify or meet the demands” and “to fill or supply.” This suggests that the ink is formed as a result of all the conditions for his technique being fulfilled and his target being chosen.

hoshi | super busy ⛔ @hoshi801_

坐殺博徒 ~ "Zasatsu Bakuto"



Couldn't really translate it into English, but it's related to Gambling

坐＝Sitting

殺＝Kill

博徒＝Gambler



And Hakari's Domain Expansion is shown at the end of chap #JJK182 Hakari's CT name is,坐殺博徒 ~ "Zasatsu Bakuto"Couldn't really translate it into English, but it's related to Gambling坐＝Sitting殺＝Kill博徒＝GamblerAnd Hakari's Domain Expansion is shown at the end of chap #JJKSpoilers #JJK182 Hakari's CT name is, 坐殺博徒 ~ "Zasatsu Bakuto"Couldn't really translate it into English, but it's related to Gambling坐＝Sitting殺＝Kill博徒＝GamblerAnd Hakari's Domain Expansion is shown at the end of chap #JJKSpoilers https://t.co/cmOMBaTvIu seems that Gege got the 坐殺 from a Japanese classic proverb(?) 田父は坐殺すべし which kinda means "peasants can be killed if they are made to sit"... so idk if i'm right but Hakari's CT can make someone "force to sit" and gamble with him? seems that Gege got the 坐殺 from a Japanese classic proverb(?) 田父は坐殺すべし which kinda means "peasants can be killed if they are made to sit"... so idk if i'm right but Hakari's CT can make someone "force to sit" and gamble with him? 👀 twitter.com/king_jin_woo/s…

The final observation and prediction for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 involves Hakari’s cursed technique. The name of his domain suggests that his cursed technique is based on his fascination and obsession with gambling as well. An educated guess would pin down his technique to be one that always lands on a “lucky” outcome or allows him to correctly calculate risks and the probability of him winning against his opponent.

BizzaroMG @bizzaro_mg @IDuckyx So Hakari's Domain works like Higuruma's. It requires a binding vow being formed where the target is being informed of the Domain's rules. So Hakari's Domain is likely a Casino and he pulls you into a pocker game where he has experience/lack. @IDuckyx So Hakari's Domain works like Higuruma's. It requires a binding vow being formed where the target is being informed of the Domain's rules. So Hakari's Domain is likely a Casino and he pulls you into a pocker game where he has experience/lack.

Some fans have pointed out that his technique might work in a way similar to Higuruma's domain, where his opponent is forced to sit and gamble with him. The Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 182 spoilers also suggest that his domain has a sure-hit clause, unlike Higuruma. If this theory proves to be true, it would make it obvious why even the higher-ups don't mess with him.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia