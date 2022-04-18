Jujutsu Kaisen 181 concludes the Sendai Colony arc and shifts the focus to Hakari in Tokyo No. 2 Colony

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 180 concluded the fight between Yuta and Ishigori while depicting Takako in a miserable condition, suggesting the end of the ongoing Sendai Colony arc. Fans have been hoping for updates on Yuuji and Megumi, especially with the latter’s collapse and the appearance of Kurusu Hana.

But chapter 181 has brought with it an unexpected twist and a swift if not abrupt transition into the next arc, both of which were teased in the leaked raw scans for the chapter.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 begins with a colored illustration for Weekly Shonen Jump being filled up, as Charles Bernard, an aspiring mangaka, is introduced with the description:

“Again today, there’s someone who wants to create the “world” known as manga…!”

Titled Tokyo No. 2 Colony Part 1, the first page of the chapter features colored renditions of Ishigori Ryu and Takako Uro dressed up in fashionable modern attire.

Takako Uro talks about Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 starts off with Uro asserting that Yuta would reach his limit soon. She states that the only ones capable of moving beyond mere strength are those with an overwhelming sense of self and no tolerance for anyone else.

The illustration accompanying Uro’s comment shows Sukuna in his original form as a cursed spirit after his death, with four arms and two pairs of eyes. One half of his face seems warped and deformed, but his aura fits Uro’s next words, as she refers to him as a calamity.

Yuta and Ishigori converse

The scene in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 shifts to a conversation between Yuta and Ishigori as the latter calls him too soft for sparing two sorcerers who are completely willing to fight to death.

Yuta comments that Uro agreed to the opinion, while Ishigori expressed his surprise at her being alive after being struck by Granite Blast. He attributed it to his attack being weaker after using Domain Expansion. Their words suggest that Uro does die afterwards, unable to recover from the extent of her injuries.

He also asks Yuta about her rants and mentions of the Fujiwara during their fight, asking if it was a lovers’ quarrel, Yuta nonchalantly agreeing. But the former adds that no amount of words could have led to a peaceful conclusion since, unlike her, he is blessed.

Sendai Colony arc ends

The Sendai Colony arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ends with Yuta asking Ishigori to give him all his points. Ishigori's kogane appears right on cue to announce the implementation of the new rule.

This still leaves the exact timeline of this arc murky, however, as the scene makes it seem like Yuta knew of this rule before or during combat against both the reincarnated sorcerers.

Ishigori realizes that this rule is the reason Yuta doesn’t kill them while the latter simply smiles and tells him to be grateful to his comrades for it. Armed with Ishigori and Uro’s points, Yuta is stated to have a total of 200. The final panel shows an unexpected character appearing in Sendai: The Kyoto second-year Kasumi Miwa.

A new Culling Game player is introduced

In the next panel, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 moves into Tokyo No. 2 Colony, with the first stop being, ironically, the Shueisha office. A rhetorical discussion on what makes a mangaka follows, as we see the newest character in the series, Charles Bernard, sitting on the editor’s table and trying to convince him that his manga will be a success.

When the editor remarks that his Japanese is very good for a foreigner, he explains that despite his French ancestry, he was born and raised in Japan.

The editor began criticizing the manga draft, commenting that the story is geared too much towards the adult audience because of the gore and its specific context. He adds that the plot is not strong enough to mix genres, since he can't tell if Charles’ manga is supposed to be a comedy or a horror story.

When he finally criticizes the latter’s art style for being too crude and inconsistent with how the human body actually bends, Charles breaks his finger to match the twisted shape of his character’s finger. He screams that if they want realistic art, they should go watch live-action movies or look at photographs.

Hakari meets Charles

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 ends with Charles and Hakari sitting on a ferris wheel, discussing the possibility of Tokyo returning to normal ever again. The former believes it will never recover, stating that he is here to see the end.

He rants about his love for manga and respect for mangaka, lamenting how creators and editors have given up ever since cursed spirits overran Tokyo. Finally, he asks Hakari for a favor, urging the latter to give him a reason to fight and fuel his hatred enough to kill him.

Hakari tells Charles that he would never read the latter’s manga ever, since his gloominess is contagious. He further provokes him by calling him a creepy otaku before demanding a fight. Tears well up in Charles’ eyes as he gears up to fight, remarking at how Hakari could say something so awful.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 places the confrontation between Hakari and Charles on November 12, meaning that the Culling Game, having started right after the Shibuya Incident, has been going on for twelve days already.

This increases the possibility of the narrative circling back to Megumi, since he must transfer points to Tsumiki before the nineteen-day deadline is reached.

Yuta having 200 points suggests a short time-skip, since even with Ishigori and Takako's points combined, he should have around 180 after killing Dhruv and Kurourushi.

Uro's description of Sukuna also further cements him firmly as a major villain in the series, who will never prioritize anyone over himself and his pleasure. This is an assessment which also applies to Gojo, reminding readers of his unshakeable confidence and belief in himself during his fights against Toji. It was further displayed in the Shibuya Incident arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Interestingly, Charles Bernard seems to act as a meta-commentary on the world of manga, creators and editors. One might guess that his cursed technique is also related to his passion, just as Higuruma’s technique was molded in the likeness of a court passing judgment.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul