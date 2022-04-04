Yuta versus Ishigori fight reaches its climax in Jujutsu Kaisen 180

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 finally showcases the face-off between Okkotsu Yuta and Ishigori Ryu that fans have been anticipating since the end of Chapter 176. The previous chapter showed the three-way domain battle between the three Culling Game players meeting an unexpected end due to Kurourushi’s unexpected appearance and saw Uro, if temporarily, be forced to sit out of the fight.

Chapter 179 ended with a slightly ominous message, mentioning that Yuta’s cursed technique had not yet recovered.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 highlights

Chapter 180 marks the seventh part of the ongoing arc, titled “Sendai Colony Part 7.” The title page of the chapter features Orimoto Rika, with a flower crown floating above her head as she hugs the plushies of Yuta and the manifested form of “Rika.”

Yuta and Ishigori’s fight begins

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 picks right where the previous chapter left off, showing Yuta and Ishigori poised for battle. Yuta’s current power level after his continued battles against Kurourushi, Uro, and Ishigori himself alongside using Domain Expansion. Yuta calculates that firing off a beam of pure cursed energy like Ishigori is only possible when Rika is fully manifested, and even then, it is slightly weaker than the former’s.

Yuta pretends to be humoring Ishigori’s drive and hunger, baiting him into thinking that he can fire odd cursed energy like that only once. He manages to hoodwink the 400-year sorcerer with his next attack, leaving Rika to aim another blast of cursed energy towards his opponent while simultaneously rushing forward to engage in hand-to-hand combat.

Yuta mimics Uro’s technique

Though momentarily stunned, Ishigori recovers quickly, declaring that he can match up to anything Yuta does. He assumes that after fighting continuously for so long and even using Domain Expansion, even someone of Yuta’s caliber will be unable to recover in time to avoid his attacks and directs a Granite Blast towards him.

But Yuta turns the tables on him by using Uro’s cursed technique to deflect the attack, his Mimicry having recovered by then. Ishigori finally realizes the true nature of Yuta’s cursed technique, admitting that he had his suspicions regarding the other’s varied abilities from the beginning of the fight.

Ishigori tries to figure out when Yuta might have copied Uro’s technique and the possible conditions the technique might have to fulfill, coming to the conclusion that it might be when Rika bit Uro’s arm.

But that split second is enough for Yuta to land his next attack, using Uro’s Thin Ice Missile to turn the air around his opponent into a hard surface and attempt to shatter Ishigori along with the surface. A double whammy comes with Rika punching Ishigori in the head before he has time to recover from Yuta’s attack.

Rika reaches her limit

The ramifications of the time limit mentioned in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 become evident as the link between Rika and Yuta snaps at a crucial moment. Ishigori punches Rika, and having reached her limit, Rika cannot handle the hit without her full manifestation, thus dissipating.

The fight continues without pause, with Yuta switching to physical strikes. Ishigori expresses his shock and admiration at Yuta’s resilience and ability to fight, even after expending all his power, declaring that this fight is the “dessert” he has been craving for centuries.

Yuta strikes the final blow

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 ends with Yuta suddenly grabbing Ishigori and pinning him in the face, deciding to finish the fight. Before the latter can figure out the meaning of his words, he is hit by the Granite Blast Yuta had earlier deflected using Uro’s ability. Ishigori realizes what Yuta did as he lies on the ground, defeated and thanks Yuta, saying that he is finally full.

The final panel of the chapter announces that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will be on break next week, with Chapter 181 to be available on April 17, 2022. The preview describes the next chapter as a meal finished with no regrets, and it leaves us with the implication that with her arm gone, Uro will likely acknowledge defeat.

Chronologically, the Sendai Colony story arc seems to be running parallel to the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc, so it is possible that Yuta will soon receive the news that points can now be transferred between players. It is left to be seen how the new rule will affect his actions and his sorcerer kill count.

