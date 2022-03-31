Jujutsu Kaisen 180 raw scans tease Yuta versus Ishigori fight and reveal the victor of the faceoff

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 featured some unexpected developments, with Kurourushi’s sudden appearance causing a collapse of the three-way domain duel.

Much to fans’ disappointment, the chapter showed all three domains falling apart before readers could get a glimpse at any of them, and Takako Uro collapsing later in the chapter made it unlikely that we would get to see her domain again later on.

With Ishigori and Yuta swiftly exorcizing Kurourushi, the stage was set for the next showdown.

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 ahead.

Everything Jujutsu Kaisen 180 raw scans reveal about the upcoming chapter

The raw scans reveal the first page of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180, titled “Sendai Colony Part 7,” and feature a smiling Orimoto Rika hugging two dolls resembling Yuta and his cursed technique, Rika, who bears Orimoto’s will.

The next leaked panel shows Yuta and Ishigori ready to begin combat, the former with Rika by his side. The panel is similar to the final page of Chapter 179, which mentioned that Yuta’s cursed technique had not yet recovered.

Yuta and Ishigori both seem to be directing blasts towards each other. Yuta makes a crafty move by pretending to no longer be able to attack Ishigori with blasts of cursed energy, but the latter finds out that Rika can fire blasts by herself, which Yuta uses to try to corner him. He tries to aim a blast towards the younger sorcerer, but it gets deflected upwards, much to his surprise.

The leaked raw scans from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 also reveal that Yuta has indeed copied Uro’s technique, using it to redirect Ishigori’s cursed energy blast back towards him. He proved his versatility once more, switching between using his cursed technique and engaging in physical combat at close quarters. He also coordinates with Rika seamlessly, punching Ishigori before she lands a hit on his head.

Most of this fight appears to be happening within the span of five minutes, which is the longest Yuta can maintain a steady link with Rika. The spoilers show the fight finally exceeding this five-minute mark and Rika’s manifestation disappearing following one last hit by Ishigori.

The fight seems to have become even more intense at this point, with another spoiler showing Yuta landing a barrage of attacks upon Ishigori, without giving him time to recover.

Ishigori is forced to use all of his power to attack, but it backfires upon him, quite literally. He is held down on the ground by Yuta and hit by a huge blast which turns out to be his own attack, which Yuta redirected back towards him using Uro’s technique.

The final leaked panel of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180, which is also the last page of the chapter, shows a defeated Ishigori thanking Yuta for the fight and remarking that he is full. The chapter preview for the next chapter is revealed to be:

“Finishing the meal with no regrets!”

Observations and speculation

The leaked spoilers make for some very interesting clues and give us a fair idea of what will happen in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180. Orimoto Rika appearing on the title page suggests that the power-up that the cursed technique Rika goes through as a result of bearing Orimoto’s will, will play a major role in the fight between Yuta and Ishigori.

The chapter is also abundant in references to food, hunger, and especially dessert, with dessert being the finale of a lavish meal signals Ishigori’s end as well. While fans do not get to see his domain at all, Ishigori is still pushing to draw on the entire reserve of his power to match Yuta, even without Rika, which is evidence of just how powerful Yuta currently is.

While Ishigori appears to be alive in the last panel of the chapter, it is obvious that Yuta will kill him. The scene is reminiscent of Reggie Star’s final moments in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc after being defeated by Fushiguro Megumi.

