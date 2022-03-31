Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

After Uro’s withdrawal from the battle and the sudden appearance of Kurourushi, readers are eagerly waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 to find out the result of Yuta’s battle against Ryu Ishigori.

With Rika’s true nature now known to all and Yuta’s Cursed Technique having reached a new over-powered status after the reveal of “Copy,” the Sendai Colony Arc might be coming to a close with Yuta properly succeeding the position of the strongest after Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180: Speculations and release date

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 179: What happens when three domains expand at once? Find out! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/37O2rlM Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 179: What happens when three domains expand at once? Find out! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/37O2rlM https://t.co/kzvgOvLZE1

As per the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 will be released on Sunday, April 3, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 AM

British Summer Time: 4:00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:30 PM, April 4

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 can be read for free on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

Recap of Chapter 179

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179, titled “Sendai Colony (Part 6),” the three Domain Expansions clash, although only Ishigori’s and Uro’s are seen properly. Their primary goal was to keep Rika out of the Domains, but Rika refused to accept that. Before she could intervene, however, the offspring of Kurourushi appeared in the middle of battle.

The combined Curse Energy of his presence and the clash of three domains imbalanced the equilibrium and the barrier broke. Taking advantage of Uro's particular aversion to Kurourushi, Yuta fought her one-on-one, cutting off her arm.

Amid the chaos, Ishigori used his Granite Blast to take Uro out of the game. His Cursed Technique was revealed to be Curse Energy Discharge. He once again confronted Yuta, itching for a good fight that will satisfy his appetite. Yuta disposed of the offspring of Kurourushi and prepared to face Ishigori.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 is likely to continue with Yuta’s battle with Ishigori. It was previously stated that Yuta can sustain Rika for only five minutes, of which he has spent quite a bit while fighting in the group melee. Since it was also stated that Ishigori is the only sorcerer capable of releasing the same amount of Curse Energy with or without the use of his Cursed Technique, he would be immune to something like a time limit.

Considering that Yuta’s Cursed Technique is Copy, he should be able to copy Uro's and Ishigori’s techniques. However, given that Akutami has disclosed next to nothing about the conditions of employing his Technique, it is impossible to determine whether they have been met in this case.

It is unknown if Yuta can copy and use a person’s Technique while fighting them. Additionally, Ishigori’s Technique demands a high reserve of Curse Energy for anyone who is not him, and while Yuta can sustain that state as long as he has Rika, he is running out of time.

It is possible that the battle may stretch across chapters, reminiscent of Yuji vs Higuruma or Megumi vs Reggie. Either way, the Sendai Colony Arc seems to be drawing to a close, and the manga might move forward into the Culling Game after Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180.

