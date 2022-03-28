Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Kurorushi returns, three-way Domain Expansion fallout, and more

Earlier today, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 was officially released through the Shonen Jump app. Within the issue, fans see the three-way fight between Yuta Okkotsu, Takako Uro, and Ryu Ishigori.

The previous issue ended with all three attempting to activate their Domain Expansions, resulting in a three-way battle for control. This is precisely where Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 resumes, showing their expansion conflicts as well as the fallout from them.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 shows series’ first three-way Domain Expansion battle

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Three-way Domain Expansions

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 begins with its title page, showing the three combatants activating their expansions. The issue is entitled Sendai Colony, Part 6, keeping with the naming theme of the culling game chapters thus far.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 begins with a brief explanation from the narrator regarding overlapping domains. They specify that within overlapping domains, “can’t-miss attacks cancel each other out” and that Ishigori and Uro’s goals are to keep Rika out of the barrier.

This is to avoid giving Okkoutsu the “initiative,” which likely means some advantage in the fight.

The two then comment on how Rika may eventually try to intrude, meaning the two need to make this fight short and sweet. The narrator continues, saying that Ishigori had just knocked her 20 meters back from the expansion zone, meaning she’d never reach the barrier before construction.

It’s revealed, however, that the last remnants of Rika Orimoto, the human, which dwelled within Rika, the Cursed Spirit, couldn’t accept that. In the narrator’s words, this results in her “gears [being] ratcheted up a notch.” A third eye on the Cursed Spirit’s forehead opens as this happens.

However, in that exact moment, Kurorushi returns, exclaiming that he “likes the taste of iron,” meaning he enjoys bloodshed. The narrator calls him a “modern-day black demon,” which had skittered into the barrier while reinforced cockroaches distracted Rika outside.

It’s revealed here that Kurorushi reproduced by parthenogenesis before going dormant, a reproduction from an ovum without fertilization. In other words, it’s essentially a form of asexual reproduction.

The narrator continues, saying that after Kurorushi’s exorcism, the “Cursed Energy of fear throughout Japan was once more poured into the child.”

It’s revealed here that Kurorushi the player had died, yet Kurorushi the Cursed Spirit has lived on. The narrator returns to the three-way Domain Expansion fight, saying that the clash of three domains is more complex than two.

Apparently, due to internal and external conditions of the barriers differing, as well as Kurorushi’s intrusion, all three barriers break.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Unwelcome intruders

The intrusion of the former player’s Cursed Spirit distracts Uro, prompting Yuta to take advantage and launch a sneak attack kick. The narrator explains that using Domain Expansion causes one’s Cursed Technique to burn away, making it difficult to use. This is said as Uro unsuccessfully attempts to use hers to defend herself from Kurorushi.

Since the attempt was unsuccessful, Kurorushi uses the Festering Life Sword to cut off Uro’s left arm, causing roaches to pour out from the wound. Rika grabs the severed arm and eats it, most likely showing fans how Yuta is able to mimic the Cursed Techniques of others.

Uro blames Okkotsu for the loss of her arm here, calling him a Fujiwara yet again. Ishigori, meanwhile, tells her that’s enough and that he didn’t invite “you guys to this table,” referencing her and Kurorushi. The narrator explains that his Cursed Technique is Cursed Energy Discharge, as he launches a Granite Blast towards the two.

The narrator emphasizes that Ishigori is the only sorcerer who can release the same amount of power whether he has or hasn’t activated his Cursed Technique. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 then shows Uro completely knocked out, while Kurorushi is conscious but missing several limbs.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: Final pages

Yuta seems to kill Kurorushi, the Cursed Spirit, in the same way, he killed Kurorushi the player here, grabbing his head and blasting Cursed Energy into it. Followed by Rika, he approaches Ishigori with a look on his face that’s ready for battle.

Ishigori internally welcomes him to his table before saying his name aloud and pointing a finger gun towards him.

A panel is seen with various pastry desserts lined up on a table, likely teasing an aspect of Ishigori’s character, which will later be revealed. The final panels of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 show the two getting into battle-ready stances, as the narrator emphasizes that Okkoutsu’s Cursed Technique still hasn’t been replenished.

On the issue’s last page, Ishigori and Rika are seen, with another panel of desserts in between them. Serving as the final line of the issue, Yuta tells Rika, “let’s go,” as the chapter ends. No mention of a break next week is made.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179: In summation

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 is incredibly detail-heavy, with a majority of the issue’s dialogue coming from the narrator. Nevertheless, the chapter is still engaging and shocking, especially thanks to the return of Kurorushi in the form of a Cursed Spirit.

The Culling Game arc has been fantastic so far, and this issue continues upon that trend. The now one-on-one fight between Okkotsu and Ishigori seems incredibly promising, especially with Rika’s recent powerup now in play.

