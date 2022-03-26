Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Anime Japan 2022 discloses details about the game and rebroadcast information

One of the most anticipated events in the Anime Japan 2022 expo was the Jujutsu Kaisen panel on the Red Stage. With the movie having been released recently and Season 2 of the anime already announced, fans had hoped for a preview or a release date announcement at the very least.

However, while an extended clip from the movie was shown, only the announcement of a rebroadcast was received. The main focus was on the free-to-play game, Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade.

Jujutsu Kaisen Stage at Anime Japan 2022: Information about Phantom Parade, extended movie clip, and rebroadcast information

The event was held at the Anime Japan 2022 Red Stage and streamed on Toho Animation’s official YouTube Channel, albeit without subtitles. The panel consisted of Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori’s voice actor and moderator of the event), Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro’s VA), Asami Seto (Nobara Kugisaki’s VA), Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo’s VA), and Takahiro Sakurai (Suguru Geto’s VA).

Extended clip of the film

After the introduction, the panel discussed the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Enoki announced that the film has grossed over 13 billion Yen (over $100 million). They immediately moved into the extended clip of Yuta Okkotsu’s final fight against Suguru Geto, with the latter using Playful Cloud.

Particular praise was given to MAPPA’s animation and the small glimpse of voice acting heard in the clip, especially with Sakurai himself present on stage. The clip only served to build up expectations for those viewers whose countries have yet to receive a release date for the film.

Phantom Parade

The panel then moved onto the upcoming free-to-play RPG, Phantom Parade. The theme track by EVE was released earlier this month, where fans had already become familiar with the three original characters.

The Anime Japan 2022 panel revealed that the characters belong to the Fukuoka Branch of the Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical College. The female student is called Saki Rindo and is voiced by Rina Sato (Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon and Hiling in Ousama Ranking).

hoshi | Zanka's exclusive maid @hoshi801_ #JujutsuKaisen The JJK game has 3 story parts~ first part is to relive the story of the JJK anime then the second and third are the side story and main story which are unique to the game~ a battle type game to look forward to! #AnimeJapan2022 The JJK game has 3 story parts~ first part is to relive the story of the JJK anime then the second and third are the side story and main story which are unique to the game~ a battle type game to look forward to! #AnimeJapan2022 #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/wA74FlAMed

Kotaro Nishiyama (Ryuichi Kashima in Highschool Babysitters) voices the male student, Kaito Yuki. The bearded man is the principal named Kensuke Nagino and is voiced by Rikiya Koyama (Dante Zogratis in Black Clover and Yukichi Fukuzawa in Bungo Stray Dogs).

J @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_



“would he look similar to….”

“he might be really handsome if you took the eyepatch off”

“and maybe if we shaved his beard!” Enojun and Youkyan commenting on the Fukuoka branch principal character in JJK Phantom Parade game“would he look similar to….”“he might be really handsome if you took the eyepatch off”“and maybe if we shaved his beard!” Enojun and Youkyan commenting on the Fukuoka branch principal character in JJK Phantom Parade game 😂 “would he look similar to….”“he might be really handsome if you took the eyepatch off”“and maybe if we shaved his beard!” https://t.co/E8JXT1NJEK

The gameplay will consist of three parts, a replay of the first season of the anime, a side story that introduces the three characters, and the main original story. The new game will be available for both iOS and Android.

Rebroadcasting

Anime Trending @AniTrendz "JUJUTSU KAISEN" Season 1 Cursed Womb Arc Rebroadcast Visual!!



The first season rebroadcast is scheduled for April 3 in Japan. "JUJUTSU KAISEN" Season 1 Cursed Womb Arc Rebroadcast Visual!!The first season rebroadcast is scheduled for April 3 in Japan. https://t.co/RcwWfWR8Om

The panel also revealed a new visual poster for the Cursed Womb Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. The season will be rebroadcast in Japan from April 3, 2022, and will include additional commentary from Junya Enoki and Junichi Suwabe (Ryomen Sukuna’s VA).

The panel

xyn⁸⁸ 😗🐯💜 YUUJI month @XynOtakuThought



It is a very cute thing i never knew i needed! 🥺



(

呪術廻戦 Enoki Junya san (Yuuji) who struggles saying "Jujutsu Kaisen" & both Yuuma san (Megumi) & Seto san (Nobara) helped himIt is a very cute thing i never knew i needed! #AnimeJapan 2022 , 虎杖悠仁 , 榎木淳弥 さん呪術廻戦 #ファンパレ Enoki Junya san (Yuuji) who struggles saying "Jujutsu Kaisen" & both Yuuma san (Megumi) & Seto san (Nobara) helped him 😭It is a very cute thing i never knew i needed! 😭🥺( #AnimeJapan 2022 , 虎杖悠仁 , 榎木淳弥 さん呪術廻戦 #ファンパレ) https://t.co/AHOBQBNFM7

The audience enjoyed the presence of the panel almost more than the announcements themselves. Starting from Nakamura and Sakurai’s matching introduction of “Satoru” and “Suguru”, to Enoki struggling to pronounce "Jujutsu Kaisen" once again, fans were enamored by the voice actors and their dynamics.

While the two older characters were recently seen in the movie, the first-year trio have been absent for some time. Clearly, their presence at Anime Japan 2022 has only raised the community's anticipation for Season 2.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Atul S