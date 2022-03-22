10 pairs of characters from Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia who share voice actors

With Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie having released in North America and My Hero Academia season 6 release window having just been announced, the excitement amongst both fandoms is at a record high right now. Amongst many things, the movie got praised especially for the voice acting,

There are quite a few characters from both series that share voices, some of them more surprising than others. Here is a list of 10 such pairs, ranked in no particular order.

Sukuna and Aizawa, and nine other such pairs of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have the same voice

1) Junichi Suwabe

Suwabe's popular characters (Image via Funimation)

Sukuna is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic characters in the series. His arrogance and vibrance is perfectly captured by veteran actor Junichi Suwabe. However, it is hard to believe that the same actor also voices Shota Aizawa, the perpetually tired homeroom teacher of Class 1-A.

Suwabe has also voiced characters like Victor Nikiforov in Yuri!!! on ICE, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez in Bleach, Yami Sukehiro in Black Clover, Leone Abbacchio in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Keigo Atobe in The Prince of Tennis, and Archer in Fate/stay night, to name very few.

2) Yuichi Nakamura

Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel @Crunchyroll (2/20) Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Yuichi Nakamura (2/20) Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Yuichi Nakamura 🎉 https://t.co/DFohJDDDaL

Gojo Satoru’s magnetic nonchalance makes him arguably the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen, and it is the same kind of personality that makes Hawks so popular in My Hero Academia. Incidentally, they are both voiced by popular voice actor Yuichi Nakamura.

Nakamura is also known for voicing Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail, Mumen Rider in One Punch Man, Bruno Buccialatti in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Tetsurō Kuroo in Haikyuu!!, Tsukasa Shishio in Dr. Stone, and Shigure Sohma in Fruits Basket (2019), amongst others.

3) Uchiyama Kouki

Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel @Crunchyroll Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Kouki Uchiyama! Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Kouki Uchiyama! 🎉 https://t.co/lkIbcI4N21

Tomura Shigaraki is shaping up to be the final boss in My Hero Academia, especially after recent manga chapters. His voice actor, Uchiyama Kouki, is also the voice of Inumaki Toge, the jujutsu sorcerer who speaks exclusively in onigiri ingredients.

Uchiyama has also portrayed Kei Tsukishima from Haikyuu!!, Rui from Demon Slayer, Izumi Miyamura from Horimiya, Yuri Plisetsky from Yuri!!! on ICE, and Meruem from Hunter X Hunter (2011).

4) Marina Inoue

Anime Corner @animecorner_ac



She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more!



#MarinaInoue #井上麻里奈 Happy 37th Birthday Marina Inoue! 🥳She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more! Happy 37th Birthday Marina Inoue! 🥳She's the one who voiced Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, Yoko Littner from Gurren Lagann, Momo Yaoyorozu from My Hero Academia, Tooka Yatogami from Date A Live, and more!#MarinaInoue #井上麻里奈 https://t.co/FHJSlQ6SZ9

Mai Zen’in had mixed response from the fans once she was introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen anime, however manga readers may have a different opinion on her. Contrarily, Momo Yaoyorozu had a universally positive response, becoming one of the most popular female characters in My Hero Academia. Both of these characters are voiced by Marina Inoue.

Inoue has gained fame by portraying Armin Arlert in Attack on Titan, and Yoko Littner in Gurren Lagaan. She is also known for portraying Tohka Yatogami in Date A Live, Amane in Hunter X Hunter (2011), and Nana in Darling in the Franxx.

5) Kenjiro Tsuda

Overhaul, also known as Kai Chisaki, is one of the most disliked characters in My Hero Academia for what he did to Eri. Kento Nanami, on the other hand, is one of the most beloved figures in Jujutsu Kaisen and his presence in the movie excited fans beyond measure. Both of these characters are voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda.

Tsuda is also known for playing Jigen in Boruto, Tatsu in Gokushufudo, Albert Dandergy in Lupin the Third, and Hannes in Attack on Titan.

6) Shinichiro Miki

MIki's popular characters (Image via Funimation)

Fans were ecstatic when Shinichiro Miki was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to be playing Atsuya Kusakabe. He has also played the role of Sir Nighteye in My Hero Academia.

He is known in the industry for portraying Kisuke Urahara in Bleach, Lockon Stratos in Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Tatsuma Sakamoto in Gintama, Knov in Hunter X Hunter (2011), and Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

7) Wataru Hatano

Hatano voices Shinsou and Shigemo (Images via Studio Bones and Studio Mappa)

While Haruta Shigemo is a minor character in Jujutsu Kaisen anime, he plays a larger role later in the manga. Hitoshi Shinsou, on the other hand, is already fairly popular amongst the My Hero Academia fans. Both of these characters are voiced by Wataru Hatano.

Hatano is also known for voicing Sam Houston in Toward the Terra, Gajeel Redfox in Fairy Tail, Metal Bat in One Punch Man and Yūto Ayase in Nogizaka Haruka no Himitsu.

8) Tomokazu Seki

Tomokazu Seki's characters (Image via Funimation)

Tomokazu Seki is one of the veteran names in the industry. He is known for voicing Lü Bu in Record of Ragnarok, Enrico Pucci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Sanemi Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer, and Shinya Kougami in Psycho-Pass 3. Seki also voices Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen and Selkie in My Hero Academia.

9) Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Crunchyroll ✨ #AnimeNextLevel @Crunchyroll (9/17) Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (9/17) Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka 🎉 https://t.co/IOmTldX9zN

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka is known for voicing a series of main characters like Kirito from Sword Art Online, Sora from No Game No Life, and Sōma Yukihira from Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, as well as protagonists like Inosuke Hashibira from Demon Slayer.

However, he also voices Kokichi Muta aka Ultimate Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Yosetsu Awase from Class 1-B.

10) Koichi Yamadera

Miguel and Gentle Criminal voiced by Yamadera (Image via Sportskeeda)

Miguel has become popular in the Jujutsu Kaisen community after the release of the movie. Gentle Criminal, on the other hand, was well known as one of Deku’s most unique opponents. Both of them are voiced by Koichi Yamadera.

Yamadera is well known for voicing Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, Togusa in Ghost in the Shell, Ryoji Kaji in Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Beerus in Dragon Ball Super.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul