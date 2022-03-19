Twitter ecstatic over Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film finally arriving to North America

The highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film has finally arrived in North American theaters today, and Twitter is giddy with excitement. Nearly every tweet relating to the film is someone discussing plans to see or celebrate it.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 saw heavy commercial and critical success after releasing in Japan, with primary praise being directed at the animation and overall direction. Fans have also lauded it as one of the best anime movies in recent years.

Follow along as this article discusses the stateside reaction to Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s arrival in theaters, as well as the film’s barebones plot.

Twitter can’t wait to watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 plot and fan reaction

As aforementioned, the JJK0 film has arrived in North American theaters this week. Fans in the region are incredibly excited to go see the film, with some even announcing their intent to watch it multiple times.

JJK0 follows Yuta Okkotsu, a teenage boy who is cursed by a spirit. The spirit is none other than his childhood love, Rika Orimoto, and she presents a danger to both Yuta and those around him. Eventually, he finds himself at Tokyo Jujutsu High to learn more about Rika and how to break the curse.

Thus, the film begins, following Yuta’s adventures in the Jujutsu world. The manga volume was already adored by fans of the mainline series, and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film seems to only be elevating the story in their eyes.

#1 YUUTA OKKOTSU STAN @gojosatoruism everyone on the tl is talking about watching jjk 0 in the theaters rn everyone on the tl is talking about watching jjk 0 in the theaters rn https://t.co/xzguRgnYxq

Many fans are posting stills and scenes from the movie, happily praising and sharing their own experiences. This perfectly exemplifies the quality of the animation and direction that MAPPA Studios has delivered.

Others are posting promotional materials for the film in various North American cities. These tweets also praise the exposure the film is getting, as well as its ability to be viewed completely independently from the mainline series.

A plethora of fans are posting memes to celebrate the occasion, signifying how important the film's arrival is in their own eyes. Considering the success that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was met with, it’s likely Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will see similar levels of acclaim in North America.

In summation

aina @brrygyu JJK 0 IS SO FUCKINH GOOD I CANT STOP CRYING LIKE MY EYES WENT REDHSKZHOSHS JJK 0 IS SO FUCKINH GOOD I CANT STOP CRYING LIKE MY EYES WENT REDHSKZHOSHS https://t.co/wTr0za4jTT

Fans are incredibly excited that the JJK0 film has arrived in North American theaters. The mainline series was an international success, and the film will only serve to further expose the franchise to new fans.

The praise the film's direction and animation are receiving is also very encouraging. The compliments in those regards would seemingly indicate a similar level of animation quality to the mainline series.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime, manga, and film news as 2022 progresses.

