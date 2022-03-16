Jujutsu Kaisen 178 raw scans: Yuta brings out the big guns as the three-way battle with Takako and Ishigori intensifies

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 ended on a major cliffhanger, anticipating a high-stakes face-off between Okkotsu Yuta, Takako Uro and Ishigori Ryu. The series was on hiatus last week due to mangaka Akutami being in poor health, but is set to return with the latest chapter on Friday, March 18, 2022.

As per the norm, raw scans for chapter 178 have already been leaked online, predicting some mindblowing developments.

This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 178.

What does Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 178 have in store according to leaked spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 showed Ishigori, Takako and Yuta rushing headlong into battle; with Kurourushi and Dhruv out of the picture, each intends to take the other two down. With his expertise in Reverse Cursed Technique revealed to the other two Culling Game players, Yuta decides to summon Rika at the end of chapter 177.

The spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 178 are somewhat haphazard, but make it evident that the upcoming pages will be very action-heavy. The cover for chapter 178, titled “Sendai Colony part 5,” features Yuta.

Coupled with that, the first two pages have been leaked, showing both Takako and Ishigori surprised at Rika’s appearance, upsetting their beliefs that Yuta had already revealed all of his cards.

The panel shows Rika unveiling an entire arsenal of weapons, presumably cursed, and asking Yuta which one he wants. Ishigori notices that Yuta’s cursed energy has increased again.

The other two panels include Yuta smiling at a seemingly delighted Rika, thanking her, and him using a cursed tool wrapped around his arm. This was vaguely reminiscent of Mechamaru's arm.

Another leaked panel shows Takako Uro proclaiming her individuality, with references to the Fujiwara clan. The next panel adds another surprising twist, with Yuta shown with the same seals on his mouth as Inumaki Toge.

He is shown using Cursed Speech against Takako, who attempts to block its effects by cupping her ears with her hands. This panel is an interesting touch, reminding fans that he was able to use Toge’s cursed speach against Getou Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The final leaked panel is the most surprising and not to mention, the most exciting one of all, showing all three Culling Game players using Domain Expansion. Gojo Satoru mentioned early in the manga that when two domains are pitted against each other, the more polished one wins.

With both Ishigori and Takako being reincarnated sorcerers, it remains to be seen if Yuta’s domain can hold its own against those created by these two veterans.

dünya!! yuuta’s defense attorney @tojiownsme #jjkspoilers #jjk178



i love how yuuta is keeping a cold demeanor, unlike the other two. you can clearly see that yuuta is confident in his ability. i love how yuuta is keeping a cold demeanor, unlike the other two. you can clearly see that yuuta is confident in his ability. #jjkspoilers #jjk178i love how yuuta is keeping a cold demeanor, unlike the other two. you can clearly see that yuuta is confident in his ability. https://t.co/pAFsNIbBlA

Speculations

Chapter 178 spoilers make it obvious that fans will finally get to see Rika in action, and possibly get an explanation as to how Yuta can still summon her, despite having set her free at the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 manga.

Both reincarnated sorcerers probably have more tricks up their sleeve than whatever techniques they have already revealed. But Yuta seems to be evenly matched against both Takako and Ishigori, as he is armed with Rika, his huge arsenal of cursed tools and Cursed Speech to counter them.

The chapter is also expected to reveal more about both Takako and Ishigori's backstories, and there is a possibility that Yuta's own heritage might be significant, especially in relation to Takako's hatred towards the Fujiwara clan.

xuidoznik @xuidozhnik

- I am who I am!

- The coordination*of the "forward squad of Sun, Moon and Stars" was under the direct command of the Fujiwara family.

- Selfless, living in darkness people who are forbidden to even have a name.

1) Literally "advance or retreat". #JJK Spoilers #JJK 178 #JJK - I am who I am!- The coordination*of the "forward squad of Sun, Moon and Stars" was under the direct command of the Fujiwara family.- Selfless, living in darkness people who are forbidden to even have a name.1) Literally "advance or retreat". #JJKSpoilers #JJK178 #JJK- I am who I am!- The coordination*of the "forward squad of Sun, Moon and Stars" was under the direct command of the Fujiwara family.- Selfless, living in darkness people who are forbidden to even have a name.1) Literally "advance or retreat". https://t.co/10FhVdVbf6

Chapter 178 might also show Yuta figuring out the trick to deal with Takako’s unusual cursed technique. The true nature of Yuta’s own cursed technique will also be revealed once he uses Domain Expansion, but his own will probably be pushed back to chapter 179, leaving this one in a cliffhanger.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul