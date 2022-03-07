Jujutsu Kaisen 177 proves to be the beginning of a three-way fight between Okkotsu, Takako, and Ishigori

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 official English scans are finally out, and the chapter has lived up to the expectations of manga readers very well. Chapter 176 mainly revolved around how Takako Uro’s cursed technique works, along with Ishigori and her next move after finding out Yuta's proficiency with the Reverse Cursed technique.

Uro attacked first, prompting him to have a conversation with her while figuring out the trick to her bizarre ability. But before their confrontation could go any further, Ishigori appeared on the scene, making the situation even more volatile.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 highlights

Ishigori monologues

Titled “Sendai Colony, Part 4,” Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 begins with Yuta rushing towards the rooftop where Ishigori attacked Uro and him from. Yuta dodges Ishigori’s attacks and appears right in front of him, and the latter asks him if he would ask a child in front of a feast to calm down and eat slowly. As the tense verbal exchange continues, Ishigori begins talking about his previous life.

Along with establishing that he is indeed a reincarnated sorcerer like Uro, Ishigori revealed that he had lived a fairly satisfactory life and didn’t have any real grievances or regrets. But, he added, he had never lived to the fullest and that a vague sense of dissatisfaction haunted him, ending his monologue by saying that his life never had a dessert.

The battle begins

Yuta braces himself for the incoming attack during Ishigori's musings, correctly gauging his opponent’s moves. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 shows Yuta and Ishigori engaging in fast-paced close-range combat. While Ishigori reinforces his attacks with explosive bursts of cursed energy, Yuta strengthens his defense with cursed energy as well.

The two sorcerers seemed evenly matched until Ishigori knocked Yuta up into the air with one powerful strike, followed by his Granite Blast. But he is surprised when the latter blocks the beam of cursed energy with his bare hands and proceeds to punch him, much to the former sorcerer’s delight.

Uro interferes, and Ishigori attacks

Yuta gets knocked back into the air, but before he can retaliate, Uro sneaks up on him from behind and attacks. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 176 revealed the true nature of her ability, and this chapter further explores its limits. Instead of attacking her enemy directly, she manipulates the entire “surface” of air, shattering it with a move appropriately named Thin Ice Breaker.

By breaking the surface itself, she breaks apart her opponent's body with it and kills them. This angers Ishigori and he uses Granite Blast on her. But Uro pulls at the air like a cloth, deflecting the attack straight back at its caster.

Yuta makes his move

Yuta appears on another roof, injured but quickly recovering using his Reverse Cursed Technique. Both Uro and Ishigori seem impressed, but the latter notes that with how often Yuta has been using cursed energy to heal himself, he will reach his limits soon enough, comparing him to an empty display of a cake shop at the end of the day.

But Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 ends with Yuta deciding to pull the greatest trick up his sleeve and summoning Rika, once he realizes that it is unlikely that either of the other two Culling Game players are interested in attacking the non-sorcerers he has been protecting. He ominously says:

"Come, Rika. Give me everything."

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 ends with the promise of an epic battle between the three sorcerers and the victory of the only one surviving. The true extent of Rika’s powers has only been hinted at till now in the manga, but this upcoming fight will probably show Rika in action properly. The next chapter will also possibly show Okkotsu figuring out a way to deal with Uro’s troublesome ability.

Edited by R. Elahi