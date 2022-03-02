Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ryu Ishigori and Yuta Okkotsu’s fight will finally begin in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177. The previous chapter left Yuta’s fight with Takako Uro unfinished with an end note that implies that the main battle is yet to begin.

Fans have been speculating about Ishigori’s Cursed Technique, which is expected to be revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177. Since there is no break this week, the chapter will be released according to the regular Shueisha schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177: Speculations and release date

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 176: Okkotsu’s new opponent has a strange and terrifying power! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3JJ38dY Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 176: Okkotsu’s new opponent has a strange and terrifying power! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3JJ38dY https://t.co/cpmFfmQxF3

As per the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, the official translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 will be released on Sunday, March 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, March 7

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, March 7

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the official Shonen Jump App after its release.

Recap of Chapter 176

ayti💬 @sugurugetowo jjk 176



uro takako's cursed technique looks SO COOL in this chapter. the folding & warping of the panels sort of reminds me of that one gojo spread in hidden inventory jjk 176uro takako's cursed technique looks SO COOL in this chapter. the folding & warping of the panels sort of reminds me of that one gojo spread in hidden inventory https://t.co/7zgTxep8to

In Chapter 176, titled “Sendai Colony (Part 3),” it was revealed that Takako Uro’s Cursed technique allowed her to turn the sky into a surface and manipulate it at will. She used it on Yuta to redirect his attacks.

However, Yuta refused to fight her. Instead, he asked her why she sought him out for a fight when she was so strong. Uro then revealed that all the reincarnated sorcerers have returned from Hell, and they all have regrets.

Kenjaku apparently gave them a chance at a second life in the form of the Culling Game. However, since no one knew what his motive was, they thought it was prudent to collect as many points as possible to be safe.

Just as Yuta told her that he couldn’t understand her logic, Uro got a flashback of someone from her past. She asked Yuta if he belonged to the Fujiwara Clan and started to get angry.

However, Ishigori chose that moment to attack them with his Granite Blast. His Cursed Technique allowed him to shoot devastating beams of energy from his cannon-like hair.

Both Uro and Yuta decided to fight Ishigori. Yuta used the hole he had made in the ground to appear behind Ishigori as they prepared for their fight.

What to expect in Chapter 177

Yuta is still unaware of the proceedings of Tokyo Colony No. 1, and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 will be a prime opportunity for Akutami to sync the two Colonies. If Yuta manages to kill both Uro and Ishigori, he will have 50 points, on par with Megumi.

However, from his playful demeanor, Ishigori seems to be a mix of Higuruma and Takaba and could become an ally to Yuta. In that case, the lattermost stands a chance to obtain his powers.

Uro can also ally herself with Yuta, albeit reluctantly. However, she would be less likely to hand over her points.

Uro’s relationship with the Fujiwara clan is undisclosed. It is possible that Michizane was from this clan, and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 177 may explore more of the Heian Period through flashbacks of his interactions with Uro.

Although, as many readers have pointed out, Sugawara no Michizane was from the Sugawara clan. It is unclear how they are related to the Fujiwara clan or to the Toh, where Uro served as a general.

Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly



It's scary how the fundamental idea gives Kenjaku bargaining power over any past sorcerer he wishes to utilise. Being able to use their motivations/regrets to predict their actions & properly place them.

#JJK176 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen176 No jujutsu sorcerer dies without regret.It's scary how the fundamental idea gives Kenjaku bargaining power over any past sorcerer he wishes to utilise. Being able to use their motivations/regrets to predict their actions & properly place them. No jujutsu sorcerer dies without regret.It's scary how the fundamental idea gives Kenjaku bargaining power over any past sorcerer he wishes to utilise. Being able to use their motivations/regrets to predict their actions & properly place them.#JJK176 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen176 https://t.co/qltGmggmH6

It has not yet been clarified whether Ishigori is a modern or past sorcerer. His Cursed Technique is yet to be fully explained, as is his history with the Culling Game and Kenjaku.

The statement that every Jujutsu Sorcerer dies with regret has been proved once again. However, how Akutami plans to expand upon it can only be seen in Chapter 177.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul