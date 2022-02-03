Does Megumi become the head of the Zen'in clan in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Megumi Fushiguro is the most popular character according to the second Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll. There are, of course, many reasons behind that, one of them being his technique.

That is also the reason why his father Toji Fushiguro sold him to the Zen'in clan when he was a child. However, Satoru Gojo stopped it and kind of took the siblings under his wing. So, how did Megumi suddenly become the head of Zen'in clan? And how long did he serve in the role? Here are the details about it.

Naobito's alternate clause

After the head of the Zen'in clan, Naobito Zen'in died after the Shibuya incident, his son Naoya Zen'in automatically became the new head. Although he had older siblings, it seemed that they were not up to par with him in power as he claimed that they were useless.

However, during the hearing of Naobito's will, there was an alternate clause that surprised everyone. That was, of course, that in the case of Gojo's death or mental incapitation, the Zen'in clan would welcome Megumi and he would be the next head and possess all assets.

Naoya, obviously furious with it, tried plotting Megumi's murder as he knew that his other relatives might prefer Megumi over him. Well, knowing Naoya's character Jujutsu Kaisen fans were not at all surprised by this observation. The main reason for Naobito adding this clause seems to be Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique.

daily fushiguro @dailyfushiguro So as Megumi is explaining it, is technique is called The Ten Shadow Technique. Once the sorcerer is gifted with the devine dogs he can summon them as help to exorcise curses that will then become a Shikigami (or spirits but I’m not 100% sure of the english translation) So as Megumi is explaining it, is technique is called The Ten Shadow Technique. Once the sorcerer is gifted with the devine dogs he can summon them as help to exorcise curses that will then become a Shikigami (or spirits but I’m not 100% sure of the english translation) https://t.co/4h3RJxJqi8

This was possibly the most powerful technique of the Zen'in clan which only a very few could inherit. If mastered properly, even Gojo stated that its power could be comparable to his Six Eyes, when he explained the reason for their families' long standing conflict.

As a result, in the Zen'in clan where power meant everything, this technique would inevitably be welcomed wholeheartedly as it would also ensure their rise to power faster, in the case of Gojo's absence from the Jujutsu world.

How Megumi became the head of the Zen'in clan in Jujutsu Kaisen

#JJKSpoilers



Maki explains more to Megumi that she cannot become the head of the clan because she doesn't believe that right now she is capable enough of it and also she wouldn't be able to support mai.



Maki explains more to Megumi that she cannot become the head of the clan because she doesn't believe that right now she is capable enough of it and also she wouldn't be able to support mai.

Then Megumi agrees to become the head of the clan and yells "I got it."

As Gojo was indeed incapable of being present there, and with the former head being dead, Megumi did become the head of the clan in Jujutsu Kaisen. Although he did not seem to agree at first, he realized that it was possibly a necessary development and agreed to go along with it after talking to Maki.

In fact, his close association with Gojo could also end the centuries long conflict between the Zen'in and Gojo clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, which in the end would be fruitful for all of them.















Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 149

However, it did not last very long. Within a few days, after almost being killed by her father and losing her sister in the same event, Maki slaughtered the Zen'in clan. So, even though Megumi did become the head of the Zen'in clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, it was short-lived as there was no clan to head after a few days.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been keeping fans on edge for a long time with shocking twists and reveals. With the Culling Game arc currently going on, and Yuta and the "Angel" appearing on the pages, fans are waiting with baited breath for the next chapter to be released. Keep yourself updated here about the same with more news and features.

