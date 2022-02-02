Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 (leaked spoilers): Sendai Colony arc begins

Yuta Okkotsu, the protagonist of the Cursed Child Arc, is quickly becoming the tritagonist of the main series, and the leaked spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 confirm this development. After focusing on the individual fights of Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony segment, the manga has now moved on to focus Yuta’s fight in the Sendai Colony.

Text spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 were leaked on Twitter today, courtesy of Myamura @ king_jin_woo and Ducky @IDuckyx, both of whom have provided valid spoilers last week as well. While not many details have been divulged, they give everyone a fairly good idea about the content of the upcoming chapter.

[This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174]

Leaked spoilers suggest that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 shines a spotlight on Yuta Okkotsu

Shonen Jump @shonenjump Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 173: One by one the fighters fall as the Culling Game continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3KTeLjJ Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 173: One by one the fighters fall as the Culling Game continues! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3KTeLjJ https://t.co/98XBymqkyH

Chapter 173 marked the end of the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc and shifted the focus onto the Sendai Colony. Reggie Star gave his 41 points to Megumi Fushiguro before dying, bringing the latter's tally to 51. The news of Reggie’s death caused Hazenoki to quit his fight with Takaba and leave the area.

Takaba’s curse technique, “Comedian,” could turn an idea into reality as long as he found it funny. This technique could have rivaled Gojo Satoru’s if only the comedian was aware of his own powers.

Megumi used his Divine Dog to chase after Remi, but let her go after remembering Tsumiki’s disdain towards unnecessary violence. He promptly lost consciousness due to his wounds. Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, appeared above the fallen boy.

In Sendai, a four-way stand-off between three reincarnated sorcerers and a Cursed Spirit is broken by Yuta Okkotsu killing off one of the former. Yuta currently possesses 35 points, indicating that he has killed at least seven people, and is hailed as a prodigy second only to Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 leaked spoilers

Myamura @king_jin_woo #JJK174

• Title: Sendai Barrier



• Yuta saves civilians who were being attacked by a swarm of Cockroaches



• These cockroaches are considered threat when they are in group



• Kurourushi manifests



• YUTA & RIKA vs KUROURUSHI



• Yuta is aiming for 400 points

#JJKSpoilers • Title: Sendai Barrier• Yuta saves civilians who were being attacked by a swarm of Cockroaches• These cockroaches are considered threat when they are in group• Kurourushi manifests• YUTA & RIKA vs KUROURUSHI• Yuta is aiming for 400 points #JJK174 • Title: Sendai Barrier• Yuta saves civilians who were being attacked by a swarm of Cockroaches• These cockroaches are considered threat when they are in group• Kurourushi manifests • YUTA & RIKA vs KUROURUSHI• Yuta is aiming for 400 points#JJKSpoilers https://t.co/eKhiyQnHJp

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 is titled “Sendai Barrier,” which could be translated as Sendai Colony in the official release. Yuta saves civilians from a swarm of cockroaches, who are considered a threat when they are in a group. This is the ability of Kurourushi, the Cursed Spirit introduced in the last chapter, who manifests in front of Yuta.

A considerable number of people get swallowed by Kurourushi’s cockroaches before the young sorcerer arrives. He prepares to fight the Cursed Spirit with the help of Rika Orimoto. While the spoilers suggest that the chapter focuses on this battle, no details about it have been revealed at the time of writing.

ᴅᴜᴍʙʟᴇᴅᴏᴏʀ @vannypaw #JJKSpoilers #JJK174

YUUTA BEST BOY 🥺

but killing Kenjaku also killing Getou if we considered that there still piece of Getou in his body twitter.com/IDuckyx/status… Ducky @IDuckyx #JJKSpoilers

Yuta says that he wants to add a new rule so he is aiming to get 400 points, and he also mentions:

"I don't want Gojo-sensei to go through it again, and have to kill his best friend again, so I'll kill Kenjaku by myself" Yuta says that he wants to add a new rule so he is aiming to get 400 points, and he also mentions:"I don't want Gojo-sensei to go through it again, and have to kill his best friend again, so I'll kill Kenjaku by myself" #JJKSpoilers Yuta says that he wants to add a new rule so he is aiming to get 400 points, and he also mentions:"I don't want Gojo-sensei to go through it again, and have to kill his best friend again, so I'll kill Kenjaku by myself" YUUTA BEST BOY 🥺but killing Kenjaku also killing Getou if we considered that there still piece of Getou in his body #JJKSpoilers #JJK174YUUTA BEST BOY 🥺but killing Kenjaku also killing Getou if we considered that there still piece of Getou in his body 😔 twitter.com/IDuckyx/status…

According to the spoilers, Yuta is looking to gain 400 points because he wants to implement four new rules. Two of them were suggested by Megumi; one rule to establish communication between players and another to allow players to enter and exit the Culling Game by their own choice. The third rule they agreed to implement that allows the players to transfer points, has been employed by Yuji already.

It is unclear which additional rules Yuta believes to be necessary, but he has resolved that he would kill Kenjaku himself so that Gojo does not have to kill his best friend a second time.

Final thoughts

Chapter 173 had mentioned that Kurourushi was laying dormant until the introductory conditions were fulfilled, although it never mentioned what those conditions were. If the spoilers are to be believed, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 begins with the fight between Yuta and the Cursed Spirit, which would indicate that the conditions have been met.

Since Kurourushi is already registered as a Special Grade curse and Yuta is a Special Grade sorcerer, it should be an interesting fight between the two. The two rules suggested by Megumi, if implemented, will allow Tsumiki and other participants to walk out of the Culling Game freely. It can be assumed that the additional two rules that Yuta wants to make will have something to do with his plan to kill Kenjaku.

Saying that if Gojo was to kill Kenjaku, he would be killing his best friend a second time, implies that there is still a part of Getou left in his body. Hopefully, the upcoming chapters will focus on this issue.

Also Read Article Continues below

The leaks state that the manga will be on break next week, but nothing can be confirmed until Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 174 is officially released on February 6. Fans can read the chapter for free on Manga Plus, viz, and the Shonen Jump app.

One Piece's new episode is out! Click here to stay updated with latest anime news.

Edited by R. Elahi