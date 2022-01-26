Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie gets official release dates for the U.S. and Canada

After much anticipation, international fans rejoice as Crunchyroll finally announces the official release date of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for the U.S. and Canada. The movie will be available in theatres on March 18, 2022. TOHO has reassured fans that release dates for other countries will be announced soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie is all set to release in U.S. and Canada on March 2022

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Please enjoy the movie when it hits theaters! Like this post if you see your country



US and Canada on March 18th



Soon: UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium…



More: JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie:Please enjoy the movie when it hits theaters! Like this post if you see your countryUS and Canada on March 18thSoon: UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium…More: jujutsukaisen-movie.jp JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Movie:Please enjoy the movie when it hits theaters! Like this post if you see your country 👀💍US and Canada on March 18thSoon: UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, France with CRG events, Germany, Belgium…✨More: jujutsukaisen-movie.jp https://t.co/rIS9Skhkvj

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released in the U.S. and Canada on March 18, 2022, across approximately 1500 screens, including IMAX screens. Tickets will be available for pre-booking from February 25 onwards. The film will be available in original Japanese with subtitles and the English dubbed version. The runtime remains 105 minutes for both versions.

Crunchyroll and Funimation have jointly licensed the film as well. Crunchyroll has also released an officially subtitled trailer on YouTube. Hopefully, they will be streaming the movie online post-theatrical release.

It was announced earlier that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would be released in South Korea in February 2022, although the date has not been confirmed. Additionally, the movie will be available for 4D and Dolby Cinema screenings in Japan starting from February 5, 2022. It has been rumoured that 4D and Dolby Cinema screenings will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

MAPPA has assured that the release dates for most of Europe, French-speaking Africa, and Latin America will be announced very soon. The film will be released in France in association with Wakanim Entertainment Company.

While Medialink has acquired distribution rights for China, Taiwan, Macau, and Hong Kong, the release dates for these regions are unknown. Release dates for other areas will be announced later.

Adapted from Mangaka Akutami Gege's Tokyo Metropoliton Jujutsu Technical School, the movie follows Okkotsu Yuta during his first year in Tokyo Jujutsu High. The film is a prequel to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga series and focuses on the second year students when they were in their first years.

It stars Megumi Ogata as Yuta, Kana Hanazawa as Rika, Yuichi Nakamura as Gojo Satoru, and Takahiro Sakurai as Getou Suguru, amongst others.

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie has exceeded 9.3 billion yen in box office revenue with over 6.81 million admissions since it was released on December 24, 2021 in Japanese Theaters.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie has exceeded 9.3 billion yen in box office revenue with over 6.81 million admissions since it was released on December 24, 2021 in Japanese Theaters. https://t.co/UUg4Em3zcu

Also Read Article Continues below

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 continues to break box office records in Japan. The movie was released in Japan on December 24, 2021. After a month of running, the movie has grossed over 9.3 billion yen (81.7 million USD), making it the 50th highest-earning film in Japanese box office history. The movie might even overtake Demon Slayer: Mugen Train as the highest-grossing anime film of all time with a worldwide release.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar