8 moments that justify why Fushiguro Megumi is the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen right now

Jujutsu Kaisen is a highly popular ongoing manga series. With its compelling storyline, amazing characters, and beautiful art style, it is no wonder why the fandom is completely hooked to it. The fierce skills and different personalities of the main trio are a major attraction.

Fushiguro Megumi, the quieter of the three, is arguably the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen right now. Both the manga and the show have shown why he is on his way to becoming one of the greatest Jujutsu Sorcerers of the new era.

Eight times Megumi was the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen

8) A loyal friend

Although Megumi is one of those Jujutsu Kaisen characters who does not show much emotion, he has proved over and over how deeply he cares for his friends. When Itadori Yuji died in the first few episodes of the show, it took a toll on him. Since then, he has done his utmost to be there for his friends.

Megumi even goes as far as stating that he will personally kill Yuji if he ever dares to die again. Later in the manga, after the Shibuya incident, when the edict for Yuji's execution was declared, he still chose to stand by him without being afraid.

In Jujutsu Kaisen's world, one full of betrayal and everyone striving to realize their gains, their friendship comes as a breath of fresh air.

7) Scarily intelligent

It is not news to the fandom that Fushiguro is one of the most intelligent characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

It is not news to the fandom that Fushiguro is one of the most intelligent characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, what may be news is that of all the young sorcerers, he keeps in touch with what is happening worldwide. He loves to read non-fiction and is an all-around Kanji Celebrity quiz champion, second only to Yuji.

Being as laid back as he is, he has a lot more depth to his character than what meets the eye at first glance. It is no wonder why he is an absolute fan-favorite Jujutsu Kaisen character.

6) Cares deeply for his sister

Megumi's father married a woman named Fushiguro to be free of the Zen'in name, and she had a daughter named Tsumiki.

Megumi's father married a woman named Fushiguro to be free of the Zen'in name, and she had a daughter named Tsumiki. However, the parents left the two children to their devices shortly after.

Megumi's relationship with his sister was initially troubled. However, after she slipped into a coma due to Kenjaku's curse, it was revealed how much he cares for her.

After his fight with the finger-bearing curse spirit under the Yasohachi bridge, his last thoughts were of his sister before he passed out. During this arc, it was also revealed that he decided to become a Jujutsu Sorcerer to help get his sister better by any means.

5) He used to bully the other bullies in middle school

Megumi has a lot of layers to his personality, and the fandom gets as surprised as the other characters while learning them.

During their investigation of the Yasohachi bridge, they went to Megumi's middle school, where it was revealed that he used to punish the bullies there. As a result, they are still deathly afraid of him even after years.

Although this made for an amusing reaction from Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki, it also showed that he had always tried in his own way to help others. It did not matter whether he had to go through punishment on his own because of that.

This is possibly one of the primary reasons the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom loves him so much.

4) Amazing combat skills

Megumi is one of the best fighters among the young Jujutsu Kaisen characters. His skills with freehand combat, weapons, and Cursed Techniques are far superior to most sorcerers of his age.

He has shown it repeatedly during his fights with Sukuna, Noritoshi Kamo from the Kyoto school, Hanami, and the Yasohachi bridge Cursed Spirit.

3) Domain Expansion

During his fight with the Yasohachi bridge Cursed Spirit, Megumi surprised the entire fandom by pulling out a Domain Expansion for the first time. This seems to be a massive deal as very few Jujutsu sorcerers are capable of this. It was not only a legendary moment for him, but the beauty also lay in how he used it.

He knew that his Domain was not strong enough yet, so he used his Shikigami and his fighting skills to distract the Cursed Spirit before landing the killing blow via his Demon Dog just after the technique was taken down.

2) Fight with Shigemo

Megumi's fight with Shigemo was one of the most legendary battles in Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi's fight with Shigemo was one of the most legendary battles in Jujutsu Kaisen as fans got to witness the strongest Shikigami ever, whom no one has been able to exorcize yet. He was willing to sacrifice himself with Shigemo in this fight by using the Eight-handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga.

However, Sukuna arrives on time, saves him, and defeats the Shikigami. The real importance of this will possibly be clearer later as Sukuna's motive behind keeping Megumi alive at all costs is revealed.

1) Fight with Reggie

Father Gucci ♰ @Dillon34084503

#JujutsuKaisen Megumi definitely might die by the end of jujutsu Kaisen, this shit is building up with so many hints and I won’t be ready for it. #JujutsuKaisen 173 Megumi definitely might die by the end of jujutsu Kaisen, this shit is building up with so many hints and I won’t be ready for it.#JujutsuKaisen #JujutsuKaisen173 https://t.co/LssJeGMhHp

After being forced to participate in the Culling Game to save his sister, Megumi's first fight is against strong opponents. After he lures their mastermind, Reggie, into a gymnasium, his real battle smarts are portrayed.

He not only uses the space of the gymnasium as his Domain to trap Reggie but also fights until he defeats him. Although the battle inevitably took its toll on him, he managed to come out as the victor and gained his points.

Megumi's personality makes him one of the most fascinating characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. He is as ruthless as he is caring, and his paradoxical traits have hooked the fandom completely.

With the Culling Game going on, fans are anticipating more such moments from him and the other characters.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

