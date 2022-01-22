Megumi vs. Reggie fight reaches its resolution in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 showed Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star’s fight reach a stalemate, with neither player refusing to budge. The fight changes from being defined by the superiority of their cursed techniques, becoming a matter of strategizing how to use the opponent’s weaknesses to their best advantage.
With the unofficial English translations for chapter 172 finally out, we see the fight between the two finally reach a conclusion.
MAJOR SPOILERS for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 ahead.
Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172: Reggie breaks out of the deadlock
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 begins with Akutami info-dumping on readers the mechanics of how Megumi withstands the weight of the three cars that Reggie sank into his shadows.
Reggie appears to be in a similar condition, barely holding up the weight of Max Elephant, which, due to the domain enhancing Megumi’s cursed technique, weighs the same as a live African elephant. Reggie’s right leg and heel are fractured in the process, and it seems like Megumi has the upper hand.
Reggie considers jumping into Megumi’s shadow to escape Max Elephant’s weight, but backtracks, realizing that he doesn’t have enough information on the inside of the shadow, so Megumi might trap him inside and drown him.
He decides to use what he refers to as his “trump card”, but is unable to finish the cursed technique before Max Elephant pushes him under the surface of the shadows. Reggie finds his assumptions to be true, with no oxygen being present inside the shadows.
Readers get more insight into how Reggie’s cursed technique works as he uses one of the cars he used to weigh down Megumi to help him float back to the surface. He is forced to admit that Megumi is a powerful sorcerer, but declares himself stronger as he unleashes his next move.
Reggie’s trump card and Megumi’s retaliation
Reggie’s trump card turns out to be an entire two-story wooden house which he summons using Contract Object Reproduction. Reggie intends to crush Megumi completely by sinking the house, which weighs over 30 tons, into Megumi’s domain.
But his plan backfires when he finds himself sinking again, this time in actual water. Megumi, still weighed down by two cars Reggie sank into his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171, grabs Reggie in a headlock, making him sink further. Reggie is forced to disable his cursed technique, causing both the house and the cars inside Megumi’s shadow, to disappear.
Megumi escapes into his shadow and disables his domain, causing the house to break through the floor of the gymnasium down into the indoor pool below.
Megumi’s ruse
Once both of them are back on the surface, Megumi points out that Reggie can no longer use his receipts. Reggie counters this by mentioning that Megumi can’t use his shikigami, having used up most of his cursed energy with Domain Expansion.
They start engaging in hand-to-hand combat, Reggie thinks that he has outwitted Megumi by pretending to believe that he can’t summon his shikigami anymore. He begins waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike him down, believing that none of his shikigami other than the already injured divine dogs have a decisive offensive move. But before he can fathom what is happening, Megumi’s divine dogs strike.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 ends with the revelation that throughout this battle, Megumi had let Reggie believe that his divine dogs had been immobilized, reserving them as the ace hidden up his sleeve. A fatally injured Reggie says,
“I guess it all comes down to a sorcerer’s lies…”
Speculations for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173
By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172, there is no doubt that Megumi Fushiguro will kill Reggie Star, if the divine dog’s strike wasn’t already enough to kill him. Having gained 10 points, Megumi will likely transfer points to Tsumiki.
Chapter 173 will most probably either focus on Yuuji Itadori again, making his way towards Colony No. 2 in East Tokyo to look for Angel, or reveal the whereabouts of Panda and Hakari, who too, must have gotten separated.
The chapter may also feature Hajime Kashimo, the 400-year-old reincarnated sorcerer who is also currently in Colony No. 2.