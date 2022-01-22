Megumi vs. Reggie fight reaches its resolution in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 showed Megumi Fushiguro and Reggie Star’s fight reach a stalemate, with neither player refusing to budge. The fight changes from being defined by the superiority of their cursed techniques, becoming a matter of strategizing how to use the opponent’s weaknesses to their best advantage.

With the unofficial English translations for chapter 172 finally out, we see the fight between the two finally reach a conclusion.

MAJOR SPOILERS for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 ahead.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172: Reggie breaks out of the deadlock

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 begins with Akutami info-dumping on readers the mechanics of how Megumi withstands the weight of the three cars that Reggie sank into his shadows.

Reggie appears to be in a similar condition, barely holding up the weight of Max Elephant, which, due to the domain enhancing Megumi’s cursed technique, weighs the same as a live African elephant. Reggie’s right leg and heel are fractured in the process, and it seems like Megumi has the upper hand.

TCB Scans @TCBScans

Be mindful online of official only readers!



Link to the chapter in our Bio.



#jjk172 #jujutsukaisen172 #jjkspoilers Chapter 172: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑫" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio. #jujutsukaisen172 spoilers Chapter 172: "Tokyo No.1 Colony ⑫" of Jujutsu Kaisen is out!Be mindful online of official only readers!Link to the chapter in our Bio.#jjk172 #jujutsukaisen172 #jjkspoilers #jujutsukaisen172spoilers https://t.co/ulwRYsnnvH

Reggie considers jumping into Megumi’s shadow to escape Max Elephant’s weight, but backtracks, realizing that he doesn’t have enough information on the inside of the shadow, so Megumi might trap him inside and drown him.

He decides to use what he refers to as his “trump card”, but is unable to finish the cursed technique before Max Elephant pushes him under the surface of the shadows. Reggie finds his assumptions to be true, with no oxygen being present inside the shadows.

v🦋 @jujutsu_kaisenK

все люди как люди, а я супер звезда



#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 Реджи на этом моменте буквально:все люди как люди, а я супер звезда Реджи на этом моменте буквально: все люди как люди, а я супер звезда ✨#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 https://t.co/U5t84Y1O3G

Readers get more insight into how Reggie’s cursed technique works as he uses one of the cars he used to weigh down Megumi to help him float back to the surface. He is forced to admit that Megumi is a powerful sorcerer, but declares himself stronger as he unleashes his next move.

Reggie’s trump card and Megumi’s retaliation

Reggie’s trump card turns out to be an entire two-story wooden house which he summons using Contract Object Reproduction. Reggie intends to crush Megumi completely by sinking the house, which weighs over 30 tons, into Megumi’s domain.

v🦋 @jujutsu_kaisenK



#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 Но! Не забываем, что это спортивный комплекс и под ним был бассейн с водой. Они с Мегуми тупо провалились под него. Фушигуро помнил об этом, поэтому начал душить его Но! Не забываем, что это спортивный комплекс и под ним был бассейн с водой. Они с Мегуми тупо провалились под него. Фушигуро помнил об этом, поэтому начал душить его #JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 https://t.co/K2o5ZzVdZY

But his plan backfires when he finds himself sinking again, this time in actual water. Megumi, still weighed down by two cars Reggie sank into his domain in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171, grabs Reggie in a headlock, making him sink further. Reggie is forced to disable his cursed technique, causing both the house and the cars inside Megumi’s shadow, to disappear.

v🦋 @jujutsu_kaisenK



#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 Так как Реджи тупо уронил ДОМ на спортивный комплекс, он сломал основу территории Мегуми, она рассеялась потому что её границы опирались на стены и потолок здания, но так как крыша была проломана, расширение прервалось. Так как Реджи тупо уронил ДОМ на спортивный комплекс, он сломал основу территории Мегуми, она рассеялась потому что её границы опирались на стены и потолок здания, но так как крыша была проломана, расширение прервалось.#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 https://t.co/GT7pb37sNV

Megumi escapes into his shadow and disables his domain, causing the house to break through the floor of the gymnasium down into the indoor pool below.

Megumi’s ruse

Once both of them are back on the surface, Megumi points out that Reggie can no longer use his receipts. Reggie counters this by mentioning that Megumi can’t use his shikigami, having used up most of his cursed energy with Domain Expansion.

They start engaging in hand-to-hand combat, Reggie thinks that he has outwitted Megumi by pretending to believe that he can’t summon his shikigami anymore. He begins waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike him down, believing that none of his shikigami other than the already injured divine dogs have a decisive offensive move. But before he can fathom what is happening, Megumi’s divine dogs strike.

Ging-anime @kingginger95 #JujutsuKaisen #JJK172 #JujutsuKaisen 172 Fushiguro, when all this ends, will be the last one standing. There is no way this is going to end happy, this going to be like Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans. #manga #JujutsuKaisen #JJK172 #JujutsuKaisen172 Fushiguro, when all this ends, will be the last one standing. There is no way this is going to end happy, this going to be like Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans. #manga https://t.co/btd0bGYR8l

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 ends with the revelation that throughout this battle, Megumi had let Reggie believe that his divine dogs had been immobilized, reserving them as the ace hidden up his sleeve. A fatally injured Reggie says,

“I guess it all comes down to a sorcerer’s lies…”

v🦋 @jujutsu_kaisenK



#JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 И в конечном итоге *барабанная дробь* ПОБЕЖДАЕТ ФУШИГУРО МЕГУМИ СОБСТВЕННОЙ ПЕРСОНЫ! Наш мальчик прекрасно и очень красиво справился с таким безумно сильным оппонентомкак Реджи Стар! И заслуженно получает свои 5 очков в Смертельной Миграции! И в конечном итоге *барабанная дробь* ПОБЕЖДАЕТ ФУШИГУРО МЕГУМИ СОБСТВЕННОЙ ПЕРСОНЫ! Наш мальчик прекрасно и очень красиво справился с таким безумно сильным оппонентомкак Реджи Стар! И заслуженно получает свои 5 очков в Смертельной Миграции! #JujutsuKaisen172 #JJK172 https://t.co/02NrCFkoej

Speculations for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 173

By the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172, there is no doubt that Megumi Fushiguro will kill Reggie Star, if the divine dog’s strike wasn’t already enough to kill him. Having gained 10 points, Megumi will likely transfer points to Tsumiki.

Yuler @eYuler

Jujutsu Kaisen // Ch. 158



This chapter was very good, excited that the games are about to begin.



#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 Hajime Kashimo's entranceJujutsu Kaisen // Ch. 158This chapter was very good, excited that the games are about to begin. #JJK 158 #Hajime Hajime Kashimo's entranceJujutsu Kaisen // Ch. 158This chapter was very good, excited that the games are about to begin.#JujutsuKaisen #JJK #呪術廻戦 #JJK158 #Hajime https://t.co/Vm07A7Gr9F

Chapter 173 will most probably either focus on Yuuji Itadori again, making his way towards Colony No. 2 in East Tokyo to look for Angel, or reveal the whereabouts of Panda and Hakari, who too, must have gotten separated.

Also Read Article Continues below

The chapter may also feature Hajime Kashimo, the 400-year-old reincarnated sorcerer who is also currently in Colony No. 2.

Edited by R. Elahi