Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 raw scans: End to Megumi and Reggie’s fight, spoilers, and more

The raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 were leaked on Twitter today, courtesy of user Myamura @king_jin_woo. While the scans are unusually haphazard, the accompanying translations make them easier to understand.

There had been a delay with the delivery, which had made this week’s Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers arrive behind schedule.

[Spoilers ahead for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172]

Megumi versus Reggie comes to an end in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172, according to the raw scans

Recap of Chapter 171

In Chapter 171, Reggie counters Megumi’s Domain expansion with Hollow Wicker Basket, a prototype of Simple Domain. This implies that Reggie might be a sorcerer from the past. However, since this technique destroys a Domain’s barrier to nullify the sure-hit element, it is useless against Megumi’s incomplete domain.

However, Reggie realizes that Megumi must bear the weight of everything that is stored below the surface of his shadows. He immediately starts to sink large weights, reproduced from his receipts, into the liquid surface of Chimera Shadow Garden, which is just an extension of Megumi’s shadow.

However, as Reggie gloats, Megumi reminds him that a domain is still a domain, and it extends to the ceiling too. He summons Max Elephant from the shadows on the ceiling and drops it on Reggie. Max Elephant floods the entire space with water.

Chapter 172 raw scans

According to the raw scans, the Tokyo No.1 Colony arc continues in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172. Megumi bears the weight of 40 tons due to Reggie’s reproductions. Reggie has broken his legs and ankles due to Max Elephant. He wonders briefly what will happen to Megumi's shadows if he dies.

Reggie starts to sink below the shadows, so he uses one of the cars he had submerged earlier to uplift him. To compensate for their weight, he immediately drops two buildings into the shadows, but the domain disappears.

The scans reveal that Megumi had ended his Domain Expansion while hiding in the shadows, and buildings have just crashed into the pool beneath the Gymnasium floor. Reggie is drenched, and while he can use his Curse Technique as long as his receipts are legible, he does not have the curse energy for it anymore.

















After a scuffle, Reggie tries to think of a way to escape Megumi, or defeat him, but he is rooted to the spot as Black Divine Dog tears through his shoulder.

After a scruffle, Reggie tries to think of a way to escape Megumi, or defeat him, but he is rooted to the spot as Black Divine Dog tears through his shoulder. Megumi tells him that the Shikigami are not as weak as Reggie thought. Reggie collapses, and Megumi wins.

Final thoughts

It is left unclear in the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 whether Megumi ended up killing Reggie or not. Either way, the fight, and by extension the Tokyo No.1 Colony arc seems to have come to an end. It is a little baffling how Reggie can have receipts for an entire building, though.











On the last page of the chapter, Reggie says that sorcerers are liars and dies.

Megumi has shown incredible development in this arc, but it remains to be seen how Yuuji will react to his willing participation in Culling Game rituals. Essentially, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 seems to be a chapter focused on fight coordination like the last few.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 172 will be officially available on Sunday, January 23, and can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz.

