Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174: Release date and time for all regions, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 marks the beginning of a new arc that will focus on the Sendai Colony. With Chapter 173 seemingly wrapping up the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc and ending on a cliff-hanger, anticipation has built up within the fandom.

The previous two segments had focused on Yuji and Megumi, and the next segment will supposedly focus on Yuta.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174: speculations and release date

Release date and time

According to the simulrelease notice on Manga Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will officially release on Sunday, February 6, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7 AM

Central Time: 9 AM

Eastern Time: 10 AM

British Time: 3 PM

Central European Time: 4 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, February 7

Australian central time: 12:30 AM, February 7

Where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus, Viz, and the Shonen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters are accessible for free on all three platforms, and a fee has to be paid to read the entire library.

Recap of chapter 173

In Chapter 173, Reggie Star gave his 41 points to Megumi Fushiguro before he died. He told Megumi that he and Kenjaku were not friends and confirmed that he was a sorcerer from the past. Now, Megumi has a total of 51 points.

Hazenoki Iori and Takaba Fumihiko continued their fight. Hazenoki’s attacks could not affect Takaba, whose previous injuries disappeared in a record time. However, as soon as Kogane announced Reggie’s death, Hazenoki quit the fight and left the area.

It is revealed that Takaba’s curse technique, “Comedian,” can turn any idea into reality as long as Takaba considers it to be funny. It is a technique that rivals Gojo Satoru’s, but Takaba is unaware of his own technique and cannot use it to its full extent.

Elsewhere, Remi was chased by a shadow, which turned out to be Black Divine Dog. However, Megumi remembered Tsumiki’s views on unnecessary violence and did not attack Remi. Megumi was worn out, and soon collapsed. Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, appeared above his unconscious form.

The chapter then shifted to the Sendai Colony in Miyagi, where there was a four-way stand-off between Dhruv Lakdawalla (91 points), Ryu Ishigori (77 points), Takako Uro (70 points), and Kurourushi (54 points). However, Yuta Okkotsu killed Lakdawalla, breaking the status quo.

Yuta currently has 35 points and was introduced as a prodigy.

What to expect in chapter 174

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will likely focus on the Sendai Colony, particularly on Yuta. He got rid of Lakdawalla easily, which makes fans doubt whether his fights with the other three will be difficult. Perhaps Kurourushi, being a cursed spirit and not a sorcerer, will pose a challenge to him.

Hana Kurusu seems to be a mysterious person. Her true nature has not yet been revealed, which has made fans worried about the fact that she appeared near an unconscious Megumi. Perhaps Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 174 will shed light on her character.

The whereabouts of Hakari, Panda, and Maki are yet to be disclosed. Tsumiki is clearly portrayed as Megumi’s conscience, which makes fans wonder what will happen to his sanity if his sister dies in upcoming chapters.

Edited by Saman