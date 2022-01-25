Understanding Reggie Star’s cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 162 introduced the first major antagonist in the Culling Game, Reggie Star. With Megumi being tricked by Remi and taken to Reggie, the Tokyo Colony No. 1 arc begins. Megumi seals with Reggie’s allies swiftly enough, but the other sorcerer proves to be more powerful than what fans expected.

Reggie Star’s cursed technique is also one of the most unusual fans have seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen series up till now.

With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 signaling the end of the fight between Megumi and Reggie, it is time to get a more detailed look at Reggie Star’s innate cursed technique.

A comprehensive look at Reggie Star’s cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

New Acc Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly I feel something like carryng them compartmentalised in pockets of a utility belt etc would be better. He looks as rediculous as Takaba lowkey.

#JJK170 #ShadzJK #jujutsukaisen170 To each their own but wearing half of the receipts on his back feels oddly inefficient.I feel something like carryng them compartmentalised in pockets of a utility belt etc would be better. He looks as rediculous as Takaba lowkey. To each their own but wearing half of the receipts on his back feels oddly inefficient. 😅 I feel something like carryng them compartmentalised in pockets of a utility belt etc would be better. He looks as rediculous as Takaba lowkey.#JJK170 #ShadzJK #jujutsukaisen170 https://t.co/dnqRtcElVD

There is no doubt that Reggie Star is an extremely powerful sorcerer in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. With huge reserves of cursed energy, Reggie is able to continuously use his cursed technique alongside barrier techniques like simple domain without completely exhausting himself.

His physical strength is on par with his impressive tactical skills and ability. But what makes Reggie formidable is the scope of his cursed technique.

How Contractual Recreation works

Reggie’s cursed technique was first exposed in Chapter 168, when he used his receipts to drench Megumi with gasoline to kill him with Iori Hazenoki’s explosion, and conjured knives with which he attacked Megumi’s divine dogs. But the technique itself gets a proper introduction in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170.

Reggie Star’s innate cursed technique, called Contract Recreation, allows him to very literally recreate “contracts” or manifest objects in real-life, using receipts of said objects. These objects behave like shikigami, disappearing after fulfilling whatever order Reggie has given them.

In cases when he does not give his contracted shikigami an order, they would remain, rather than disappear. Reggie’s strategic skills allowed him to make full use of these conditions during his fight with Megumi, weighing down his shadows with no less than three large cars in Chapter 171.

It also saved him from being drowned in Megumi’s domain as he was able to command one of the cars to carry him back up to the surface of the shadow.

aris @kazukenui #jujutsukaisen170



isn't this technique way too op ??? isn't this technique way too op ??? #jujutsukaisen170isn't this technique way too op ??? 😩 https://t.co/obkYwJgmY2

The receipts that he is able to use his cursed technique on, seem to have a huge range. It extends from small items like knives, flower pots and even a radish, all the way to manifesting trucks, cars and an entire two-storey building.

The technique is not limited to just receipts for objects either, as Reggie uses a receipt for a two-night, three-day luxury spa treatment in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 171 to rejuvenate himself.

He was also able to use his receipts to conjure drones to follow Megumi, tracking him down with the drones transmitting their feed into his phone.

nice @niceteacup

I love that page, he chased Megumi on that little scooter motorcycle, singing a song like he did not want to kill him #JujutsuKaisen 170 #JujutsuKaisen I love that page, he chased Megumi on that little scooter motorcycle, singing a song like he did not want to kill him #JujutsuKaisen170 #JujutsuKaisenI love that page, he chased Megumi on that little scooter motorcycle, singing a song like he did not want to kill him https://t.co/nRq5hwjWxv

Reggie’s cursed technique’s weakness

Contractual Recreation has one major flaw which Megumi figured out in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170 itself, as soon as he understood how the technique was activated. Since the technique uses paper receipts, water becomes the most useful counter against Reggie’s cursed technique.

Megumi finally achieved this in Chapter 172. With Reggie specifically thinking that while the receipts themselves were still usable because the ink on the papers were intact, despite being soaked, he could no longer burn them up using cursed energy.

Sophia Kirby @Semperscio Oh my god, it's only just occurred to me during the present arc of JJK (manga)—the name "Reggie Star" is just "register," because of all the receipts, and that's why they write his full name. Props to a comment on VIZ pointing this out. Great fight—one of Megumi's better ones. Oh my god, it's only just occurred to me during the present arc of JJK (manga)—the name "Reggie Star" is just "register," because of all the receipts, and that's why they write his full name. Props to a comment on VIZ pointing this out. Great fight—one of Megumi's better ones.

The fact that Reggie needs to burn a receipt up to manifest it also suggests that he can recreate any contract and command them only once, and they dissipate after a while.

So, while he may be able to keep an object manifested and use it to subdue his opponent as he did with Megumi, it is always at the cost of one command-based attack, and extended cursed energy expenditure.

It is unclear how long such objects remain manifested even while waiting to receive a command, but it is likely dependent on Reggie’s cursed energy. Since these contracts behave like shikigami, similar to Megumi’s Ten Shadows, the recreated objects would probably disappear once Reggie runs out of cursed energy.

Final thoughts

Reggie’s cursed technique is endlessly versatile, and allows him to adapt to any situation. But as he himself said in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170, jujutsu sorcerer’s were nothing but con artists.

The fight between Megumi and Reggie was thus both a display of their jujutsu as well as their attempts at duping the other into letting their guard down to unleash the move that spells checkmate.

The sentiment, very aptly, returns at the very end of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 172 when Reggie admits that it all came down to “a sorcerer’s lies.”

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan