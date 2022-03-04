Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 raw scans: A three-way battle between Yuta, Ryu Ishigori, and Uro Takako

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 marks the beginning of what is likely to be the final battle of the Sendai Colony. According to the raw scans, Okkotsu Yuta, Ishigori Ryu, and Uro Takako engage in a three-way battle with each other. The last chapter had hinted at this development, but this one goes beyond what was expected.

Readers have wondered about the secret behind Rika’s re-emergence since Yuta returned after the Shibuya Arc, and it appears that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 finally addresses the issue.

[This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177]

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 goes into Ishigori’s past, a three-way battle breaks out

In the last chapter, Uro Takako reveals that the reincarnated sorcerers had regrets that they wanted to rectify through their second life. Her Cursed Technique allowed her to turn the sky into a surface and manipulate it. She used it to attack Yuta, who reminded her of the members of the Fujiwara clan.

However, they were interrupted by Ishigori Ryu’s Granite Blast. Yuta rushed to where Ryu was and proceeded to engage him in close combat.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 raw scans

The raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 are very haphazard and the accompanying spoilers are not clear. However, they give the impression that Ryu talks about his past with Yuta as they fight. The former is a reincarnated sorcerer who lived a moderate, normal life.

He does not have any overwhelming regrets like the ones Uro seems to carry, but he believes stagnancy and normality to be his biggest regret.

Ryu revels in his fight against Yuta, going so far as to call him the dessert, which ties up with his continuous use of food metaphors. He notes that fighting the latter is like going against a water-tank, owing to his incredible reserve of Curse Energy.

Yuta also notes that Ryu’s Curse Energy has a high and explosive output. They are soon interrupted by Uro, who reflects Ryu’s attacks by using the Sky as a reflective surface.

Ishigori notes that Yuta is showing signs of fatigue, indicating that defeating so many opponents in a row has finally started to drain his reserve. With the fight now becoming an all-out brawl between the three, Yuta notes that neither Uro nor Ryu seemed inclined to harm the civilians whom Rika was protecting.

In order to fight them on equal grounds, he calls her, saying:

“Come on, Rika, all of you.”

The preview for the next chapter reads “Everything about ‘Her’ is revealed.”

Speculations

After Yuta had said farewell to Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, readers were baffled to see her again when the former appeared in the Itadori Execution Arc. Akutami provided no explanation regarding that, going so far as to portray it as completely normal. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 is the first indication that there is a mystery to Rika’s reappearance.

Both Uro and Ryu seem to be strong opponents for Yuta, which makes fans hope that the fight is more fleshed out than the rest of the Sendai Colony battles. Yuta nearing his limit is an indication that he needs Rika’s powers to overcome the two reincarnated sorcerers.

It is unclear how the Sendai timeline syncs with the Tokyo No. 1 Colony timeline, but Yuta still seems to be unaware of the point-transfer rule. Hopefully, the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 177 on Sunday, March 6 will clear things up.

