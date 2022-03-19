My Hero Academia Season Six release window announced with new visual

The Twitter account and anime news reporter @animetv_jp recently posted a tweet announcing the My Hero Academia season six release window. The tweet, which also features a key visual for the upcoming season, revealed My Hero Academia season six will be debuting in Fall 2022.

My Hero Academia has had a meteoric rise of success in both the manga and anime worlds over the last few years. My Hero Academia is widely held as one of the best new-generation series.

Follow along as this article breaks down the announcement news and what fans can expect in My Hero Academia season six.

Highly anticipated My Hero Academia season six has confirmed release window

My Hero Academia season six announcement, what to expect

As aforementioned, the news of My Hero Academia’s sixth season release window was announced earlier today. The season will debut in Fall 2022, per @animetv_jp’s tweet.

My Hero Academia season six has been widely anticipated by both manga fans and anime-only fans. The arc the season is set to cover is, to many, the best in the entire series thus far.

TITAN @Titan_Blacklist Bring it on!!! @animetv_jp Always heard from the manga readers that this season is gonna be on fire. I'm not ready.Bring it on!!! @animetv_jp Always heard from the manga readers that this season is gonna be on fire. I'm not ready. 😭😭 Bring it on!!!

The official title of the arc which My Hero Academia's sixth season will cover is the Paranormal Liberation War arc. The arc sees nearly the entirety of hero society teaming up to confront the Paranormal Liberation Front in a (hopefully) showdown.

As discussed above, the arc is (to many fans) one of, if not the best in the entire series. Some incredibly significant twists and turns lead to fantastic character development moments for a select few.

Fiber @RevivedFiber @animetv_jp I just hope BONES actually puts some love into this season🥲 @animetv_jp I just hope BONES actually puts some love into this season🥲

The combat in the arc is also breathtaking and will likely be even more so thanks to Studio Bones’ choreography and animation skills. One of the series’ greatest visual qualities thus far has been stellar animation and choreography, and My Hero Academia season six will likely be no different.

Fans generally seem excited, especially those manga readers who’ve posted some of their favorite scenes in the arc, as seen in the source material. While some are wary considering the, in their eyes, drop in animation quality the series’ fifth season saw, reactions are predominantly positive.

In summation

With the announcement of My Hero Academia's sixth season being just a few short months away, the always-engaged fanbase has become even more active. There is some debate regarding the quality of season five as an indication for the sixth. However, the reactions were mostly positive.

Manga readers, in particular, are excited due to their inside knowledge of what's to come, specifically as it relates to their favorite scenes. While sharing in knowledgeable excitement, the upcoming content is fun. Fans should remember not to spoil it for anime-only viewers.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar