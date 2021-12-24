My Hero Academia has slowly but surely become one of the brightest spots amongst the sea of new-gen manga and anime. While the series started out fairly slow initially, My Hero Academia has blossomed into a truly exceptional series which can be stacked against nearly any other.

Yet within My Hero Academia, there are certainly peaks and valleys of the series’ quality. Nothing the series has done so far is truly downright bad, but some seasons have certainly felt more exciting and engaging than others.

Here’s every My Hero Academia season so far, ranked.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion.

While none are truly bad, there certainly is an order when it comes to ranking every My Hero Academia season so far

5) Season 1

My Hero Academia season 1 is an extremely slow roll. While not necessarily bad, there just isn’t a lot of engaging material until the season’s final arc, also called the USJ arc. Granted, the show’s inaugural season needs to devote time to developing and introducing characters, but nothing stopped the series from doing so in a more engaging way.

While the final fight of All Might vs. the Nomu still stands up to a lot of other fights in the series, it unfortunately can’t elevate the rest of season one to its level. As a result, My Hero Academia season one is undoubtedly the worst season of the series.

4) Season 4

While My Hero Academia season four does have the amazing Shie Hassaikai arc featuring Overhaul and fan-favorite Eri, the followup UA School Festival arc is extremely divisive and polarizing. Featuring Gentle Criminal, fans either seemed to love or hate this villain and his interactions with Deku. While the school festival section of the arc is praised, Gentle Villain seems to instantly turn people off to this arc and season.

Much like season one, season four also has a phenomenal ending battle with Endeavor vs. a high-end Nomu. Yet also like season one, the final fight simply isn’t enough to fix the other problems certain fans have with the season.

3) Season 3

One of the key visuals for My Hero Academia's third season. (Image via Funimation)

My Hero Academia season three is one of the series’ most memorable. Showcasing All Might’s final fight, as well as the debut of Deku’s Shoot Style, My Hero Academia season three seemed to have something for everyone. The Provisional Hero License Exam arc also gives many characters opportunities to shine, as well as shedding light on the politics of the superhero highschool world.

While some fans criticize the season for a lack of action outside the All Might vs. All For One fight, the rest of the season was at least engaging, if not action-packed. As a result, My Hero Academia season three has enough likeability to rank it above the prior two entries.

2) Season 2

My Hero Academia season two is an incredibly beloved season. The season introduces Stain, which many fans still cite as their favorite and best villain the series has yet to offer. My Hero Academia season two also showcases the UA Sports Festival arc, which is where many fans say they first began to truly love the show. The Sports Festival arc is also incredibly engaging, even outside of the one-on-one, action-packed fights.

My Hero Academia season two also saw Deku finally begin to make One for All his home via Full Cowling. This training period is arguably one of the show's best, done in an engaging way by having Midoriya train with a former teacher of All Might’s. While an exceptional season, there is still one better.

1) Season 5

One of the key visuals for My Hero Academia's fifth season. (Image via Funimation)

My Hero Academia’s latest season is one of the absolute best the show has adapted yet. The arcs covered this season are integral to setting up the rest of the series, and the Joint Training arc was exceptionally well done in showcasing the distress Deku has at his lack of control. The adaptation style of Endeavor’s interactions with his family are also fantastic, truly painting him as a remorseful man trying to reconnect with his entire family.

Meanwhile, on the villain side, the fan-called My Villain Academia section of the story was handled incredibly well. Shigaraki’s backstory had a fantastic adaptation, translating all of the sadness and fright fans experience in the manga version. While My Hero Academia season six will likely dethrone the series’ fifth season from its top spot, My Hero Academia season five is (for now) undoubtedly the best yet.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider