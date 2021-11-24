My Hero Academia Season 6: Expected release date, official trailer, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular manga and anime series of our generation. The end of Season 5 left fans restless as the upcoming season covers one of the most anticipated arcs in My Hero Academia - The Paranormal Liberation War arc.

Fortunately, fans received confirmation of Season 6 entering the production stage. No official statements mention the release date of My Hero Academia Season 6, but speculation suggests that the upcoming season will be released on September 2022.

My Hero Academia Season 6 expected release date and where to watch

My Hero Academia has released five seasons so far, concluding the latest season on September 25, 2021. Since then, fans have received official confirmation of Season 6 being in the works and an official trailer.

Unfortunately, fans haven’t received any official statements regarding the date of release. Speculations suggest that My Hero Academia Season 6 will air anytime between July and October 2022.

My Hero Academia is a popular anime series that is aired on multiple streaming platforms. The show is available on Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix. In certain countries, Netflix does not stream My Hero Academia, and in that case, people can watch it on Funimation.

What to expect in My Hero Academia Season 6

The upcoming season of My Hero Academia will cover the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which will mark the end of the Rise of Villains Saga. Shigaraki Tomura and All For One will hatch a plan to free the main antagonist of the show and all his followers.

This will lead to an increase in the strength and size of the Meta Liberation Army.

My Hero Academia Season 5 episode 25 recap

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 25 titled “The High, Deep Blue Sky” marked the end of the season. The viewers are taken back to a state of normalcy after the horrifying incidents in Deika city.

Back at UA High, all the students are worried as they ponder over the city’s future ever since the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army joined forces.

A sense of despair makes its way into the viewers as pro heroes themselves are pretty worried that the situation may be slipping away from their control.

