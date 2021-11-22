My Hero Academia Season 6 Visual: Deku Vs Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Season 6 finally released its first visual teaser, and it seems set to capitalize on the Deku vs Shigaraki conflict that My Hero Academia Season 5 set up earlier this year. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what clues this visual gives viewers.

My Hero Academia Season 6 visual teaser pits Deku against Shigaraki

In the My Hero Academia Season 6 visual poster, Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki are portrayed side by side, with Deku in a greenish-blue hue and Shigaraki in an opposing reddish-purple hue. While Deku is drawn in detail, and the OFA’s signature lightning bolts zap all around him, Shigaraki is drawn in a watercolor wash style, with his face partially drawn in detail, and bubbles around him, indicating him being underwater.

After My Hero Academia Season 5 expanded on the backstories of the League of Villains, Shigaraki in particular, the last scene of the season was a glimpse of My Hero Academia Season 6 with the heroes and the hero course students gearing up for a fight against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

It is understood that My Hero Academia Season 6 will cover the Paranormal Liberation War arc, the longest and most gruesome arc of the series so far. Not only is this arc important for Deku and Shigaraki, but it also highlights Bakugou’s character development, and reveals new secrets regarding Todoroki’s family.

Deku surrounded by OFA's glow (Image Credit: Studio Bones)

The visual poster hints at Deku mastering more of OFA as well as being able to use it at a higher percentage, and his determination to fight is clearly visible in his expression.

Shigaraki on the other hand looks less interested in the fight and more like he was woken up mid sleep, which, as manga readers would know, is a very accurate detail, as is Shigaraki being submerged in some sort of liquid.

The contrasting colors depict the head-to-head clash that Deku and Tomura will have, with no subversion or pretense this time.

Shigaraki in My Villain Academia arc (Image Credit: Studio Bones)

There have been no details given about the release date of My Hero Academia Season 6, but the fact that Studio Bones has released a visual teaser so early after the conclusion of My Hero Academia Season 5 clearly tells the fans that My Hero Academia Season 6 is going to be released as soon as possible, with a lot of hype to boot.

Paranormal Liberation War Arc, or simply War Arc as it is known amongst manga readers, is the darkest arc yet to be animated, and is the saddest arc so far. With this poster, Studio Bones seems to be reassuring fans that My Hero Academia Season 6 is being crafted with as much care and attention as it deserves.

Fans, especially manga readers, were very disappointed with Studio Bones’ creative decisions regarding My Hero Academia Season 5, particularly regarding My Villain Academia Arc.

However, with Horikoshi Kohei completely negating the canon values of the films with his new manga chapters, hopefully the studio won’t use the series as an advertising platform for the movies and will concentrate Plus Ultra on doing My Hero Academia Season 6 justice.

Edited by Danyal Arabi