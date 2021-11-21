My Hero Academia Chapter 334 explained: Shigaraki delayed, Japan abandoned after Star and Stripe’s sacrifice

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 was officially released a few hours ago, and as the leaks confirmed, Shigaraki’s completion is delayed. However, the consequences of Star and Stripe’s sacrifice are not all good ones. As we get to know from the official scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 334, All for One’s (AFO) plan to isolate Japan might be successful.

Here is a detailed analysis of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 and what we can expect from Chapter 335.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334: The end of Star and Stripe segment

Star's Farewell (image credit: Viz, coloring : mor3color)

Recap of Chapter 333

In My Hero Academia Chapter 333, Star and Stripe sets New Order to revolt against other quirks. This makes all the quirks inside Shigaraki’s body explode from the inside. In order to save himself, AFO in Shigaraki’s body tries to give away his quirks to the pilots, who start shooting at him to uphold Star’s sacrifice. Star’s body turns to dust, but she remains in her vestige form inside New Order.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is titled “Parting Gift.”

AFO sees All Might in Star (image credit: Viz)

Shigaraki’s desperation

In My Hero Academia Chapter 334, Shigaraki flees by using the wing quirk he stole from his Nomu. While fleeing, AFO deduces the exact nature of Star’s last rule set upon New Order. He sees All Might’s influence in Star once more, and at the same time, Star’s comrades think about how Star and Stripe has finally surpassed All Might with her actions.

Next in My Hero Academia Chapter 334, we see a couple at their house rejoicing that none of the supplies have been cut off. The man is called Kashiko Kashi, a criminal who broke out of prison during the unrest after the war. Shigaraki crashes into the house and then realizes that he can steal Kashi’s quirk and then give him New Order, thus saving himself.

AFO's destruction (image credit: Viz)

However, Star’s vestige calls AFO a fool and reveals that AFO had stolen so many quirks in the past that New Order has worn itself out by fighting all of them, and is now disappearing. Star tells AFO that as long as the will to protect exists, one hero will surely defeat him.

As Star’s vestige disintegrates, AFO boasts that survival is the only form of winning. But in the next panel of My Hero Academia Chapter 334, a frightened Shimura Tenko hears the word “hero” and utters one name, “Midoriya”.

Aftermath of Star’s move

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 then shows the aftermath of Star’s fight. Endeavor and others arrive too late and Shigaraki disappears. The world is shaken by Star’s death, and every country decides not to dispatch their heroes to Japan.

Even though the Egyptian hero Salaam refuses to abandon Japan and its people in the time of need, all other aides are withheld and dispatched forces are called back. Star and Stripe’s sacrifice seems to have brought AFO’s plan of isolating Japan to fruition in My Hero Academia Chapter 334.

Reappearence of the protagonists

Class 1-A reappears. (image credit: Viz)

In the next pages of My Hero Academia Chapter 334, the pilots report Star’s death to All Might, who regret not being able to meet Cassie. As All Might tells class-1A soon after, the recorded data from the planes show that Star’s actions have delayed Shigaraki’s development, and instead of 1 day, they now have an entire week to prepare for the final fight.

After 6 chapters, we see Deku and Class 1-A in My Hero Academia Chapter 334. While Deku hasn’t completely readjusted back into UA, he is supported by his friends, especially Bakugou and Todoroki, and looks determined to defeat AFO and fulfill the promise he made to Shimura Nana to save Shimura Tenko.

Reception and analysis of My Hero Academia Chapter 334

Tenko Shimura calling out to Midoriya (image credit: Viz)

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 sets up the upcoming final battle. While Star and Stripe deals a heavy blow to Shigaraki and AFO, it is unclear what implications it has beyond delaying the impending war.

Since it seems that none of AFO’s quirks are destroyed, My Hero Academia Chapter 334 seems to be suggesting that when Shigaraki is completed after one week, he will once again be as overpowered an antagonist as he was supposed to be even without Star’s interference. Along with it, the other countries shunning Japan only helps AFO’s agenda. However, through Salaam, the integrity of individual heroes is upheld.

Star and Stripe on the first page (image credit: Viz)

The highlight of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is clearly the reappearance of Class 1-A and our protagonist trio. The Star and Stripe segment finally ends with My Hero Academia Chapter 334.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 335

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 sets up what is going to be the final training arc. In this 1 week while Shigaraki completes himself, Deku and the heroes will have to level up as well.

Deku, Bakugou, and Todoroki (image credit: Viz, color: eYuler)

My Hero Academia 335 might focus on Deku mastering OFA and reveal more about the second and third users of OFA as well. Along with Deku, All Might’s own journey towards being a mentor might also be explored.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is officially available on Viz and Manga Plus. My Hero Academia Chapter 335 is slated for release on November 28.

