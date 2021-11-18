My Hero Academia Chapter 334 (leaked): Raw scans, spoilers, where to read, and more

Raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 were just leaked. While some of the predictions from Chapter 333 came true, mangaka Horikoshi Kohei once again subverts readers’ expectations. It also seems that My Hero Academia Manga enters the final arc from the next chapter. My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is titled "Parting Gift."

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 Raw Scans: The Final Chapter in the Star and Stripe Arc

Recap

Star's Farewell in Chapter 333 (Image credit: Shounen Jump, coloring: mor3color)

In My Hero Academia Chapter 333, we see Star and Stripe outsmarting All for One by setting a rule onto New Order to revolt against other quirks before Shigaraki steals it from her. Shigaraki’s body explodes from within.

After Star and Stripe’s tearful farewell, in My Hero Academia Chapter 334, All for One in Shigaraki’s body seems desperate to give New Order away. This is so that he can steal all of his quirks back from the pilots, to whom he gave away his quirks to save his body.

Shigaraki and All for One

All for One destroying Kashi's house (Image via readmha)

In My Hero Academia Chapter 334, Star and Stripe’s comrades and friends shed tears, stating that she has undoubtedly surpassed All Might with her sacrifice. All for One in Shigaraki’s body is seen desperately rushing through the air, searching for someone to whom he can give New Order. He destroys Kashi's house, who is a criminal recently released from prison.

Star calling All for One a fool (Image via readmha)

All for One plans to steal Kashi’s quirk and give him New Order, but when he goes to do so, Star is seen laughing and calling him a fool in her vestige form. It seems that in the process of revolting against All for One’s many quirks, New Order has overworked itself and has essentially ceased to exist.

But Star reminds All for One before fading away that as long as the determination to protect exists, a hero will surely defeat Shigaraki. On the next page, a young Shigaraki, from when he still used to go by Shimura Tenko, calls out to Midoriya.

DEKUUUUUUUUUU @midorivya



tenko wants izuku to save him ... shaking crying throwing up screaming #bnha334 //tenko wants izuku to save him ... shaking crying throwing up screaming #bnha334 //tenko wants izuku to save him ... shaking crying throwing up screaming https://t.co/dxJZHxLYJj

UA dorm

The next page of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 raw scans shows All Might in class 1-A dorm. He informs them that Shigaraki has been delayed. Instead of just one day, thanks to Star and Stripe, they now have at least a week till Shigaraki is completed.

All Might inform young heroes (Deku is the only student in gym clothes) (Image via readmha)

The last panel of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 shows Midoriya Izuku, Bakugou Katsuki, and Todoroki Shouto as the vow to defeat All for One and Shigaraki. Funnily, while everyone else, including Bakugou and Todoroki, are wearing their hero costumes, Midoriya is in the UA standard gym uniform. It seems like Deku didn't yet get a new outfit after he destroyed his old one.

Deku, Dynamight, and Shoto. (Image via readmha)

Speculations and where to read

It seems that My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is the last chapter in the Star and Stripe arc. Chapter 335 will begin one of the final arcs.

Star and Stripe on the first page of chapter 334 (Image via readmha)

What happened to the international heroes, all might’s reaction to star’s death, and the details of the New Order wearing itself out will be clearer once the official English scan of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 comes out.

For now, the raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 are available on some online manga-reading websites, including the readmha website. It will soon be available on Reddit.

The official English scan of My Hero Academia Chapter 334 comes out this Sunday, November 21. It will be available on Viz, the official site for Shounen Jump, and the Shounen Jump app.

