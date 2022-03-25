One Piece Chapter 1044: Kozuki's revenge, Kurozumi's downfall, the Gorosei's secret, and more

After a long two weeks for fans of the series, One Piece Chapter 1044 scanlations have finally been released. The unofficial release marks, for many, the culmination of nearly 25 years of storytelling. One could even go as far as to say One Piece Chapter 1044 is the single most important issue in the series so far.

Part of why One Piece Chapter 1044 is so momentous was revealed in text spoilers from earlier in the week. One Piece chapter 1044 reveals the true name and nature of Luffy’s Devil Fruit, as well as the full extent of its power which necessitates the chapter’s visuals to truly appreciate.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this truly special issue, One Piece Chapter 1044.

One Piece Chapter 1044 one of, if not the most important, issue, in series

One Piece Chapter 1044: Luffy’s survival and Gorosei’s secret

One Piece Chapter 1044 begins its story content on a blacked out panel, with onomatopoeia signaling to readers that the Drums of Liberation are still beating. Zunesha is seen still standing in the seas around Wano, near the World Government (not Marine) ships previously seen.

As this is seen, Luffy begins asking himself what’s happening, and why he can still stand. He says that he just lost, yet feels like he’s having a blast, before bursting out laughing. As he laughs, the drums are still beating strongly, and black lightning indicative of Conqueror’s Haki can be seen.

Momonosuke is seen worryingly looking at the roof, before asking Zunesha to confirm that Luffy is Joy Boy. A shocked Yamato then asks him if this is what Zunesha said, as the perspective changes to the Pleasure Hall in the Right Brain Tower. Here, Sanji awakens with a jolt, seeming to either hear the Drums or feel Luffy’s Conqueror’s Haki as he calls out his captain’s name.

Meanwhile, on the Live Floor, Kid, Kaw, Hyogouro, and Marco all also either feel Luffy’s presence or hear the Drums. The lattermost tells Nami and Otama that Straw Hat is still breathing, yet this doesn’t stop the two from sobbing.

One Piece chapter 1044 then takes readers nearly halfway across the world, to Pangaea Castle in the Holy Land of Mariejois. The onomatopoeia here almost seems to indicate that the soundS of the Drums of Liberation have even traveled this far. One of the Gorosei begins questioning their priorities, pointing out one of their best agents has been sacrificed and Kaido enraged.

The Dreadlocks Gorosei says that this is better than the alternative, saying it’s “imperative” that they “snuff out something this problematic.” The Bald Gorosei jumps in, reminding his associates that no matter what era, the World Government has failed to acquire the Gum-Gum Fruit. Apparently, this has been the Government’s objective for 800 years.

The Long Beard Gorosei then jumps in here, saying that it’s almost as if the fruit itself is evading them. The Blond Gorosei then responds, saying it’s not impossible since all Zoans have a will of their own. He says that this one, however, carries the name of a “God,” revealing that the Gum-Gum Fruit is actually the Mythical Zoan, Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika.

As he reveals the Model name, One Piece Chapter 1044 returns to the Skull Dome rooftop, where Luffy’s silhouette is seen bounding through the air against the full moon. He seems to have a vapor collar around his neck and armpits, similar to his Gear Fourth appearance.

The Blond Gorosei continues, saying that its user's body gains the properties of rubber in combat, and are only limited by their imagination. He continues, saying that the user can put smiles on faces far and wide, calling them the embodiment of “the Warrior of Liberation, Sun God Nika.” One Piece Chapter 1044 is also entitled “Warrior of Liberation.”

Apparently, Awakening the Model: Nika Fruit strengthens the user's rubber body and gives them even more freedom. As One Piece Chapter 1044 shifts perspective once more, the Awakened Fruit is called the most “ridiculous” power in the world.

One Piece Chapter 1044: Kozuki’s revenge, and Kurozumi’s downfall

One Piece Chapter 1044 then brings fans to the 2nd Floors Treasure Hall, where Hiyori Kozuki and Orochi Kurozumi are. The latter is seen begging the former to consider her actions, saying he was used by Kaido and that they could run away together.

She points out, in retort, that he “spat in the face of a samurai” he owed, questioning who would still believe him. She continues, saying her father, Oden, kept his promise and danced like a fool and was boiled alive because he thought they would keep their promises. Yet each time, he was betrayed by the two of them, not even being able to confide in his own family.

Hiyori’s speech bubbles become more jagged and misshapen as she continues, indicating the loss of her composure when remembering her father. As she praises his ability of being able to smile through all the pain, she remembers asking him if he’s okay with everyone saying what they do about him.

In true Oden fashion, he responds that of course he is, since he still has his family. A touching scene shows a young, naive Hiyori saying they should stay together forever. In the present, Orochi continues groveling, trying to say he always thought Oden was a great samurai and he’ll ensure his legacy is recognized.

She throws down her mask in anger, revealing herself to be sobbing as she tells him to hold his tongue. She proudly and defiantly calls herself Kozuki Hiyori, her eyes simultaneously filled with both rage and sadness. Orochi is clearly startled by this, while she continues saying she was always proud to carry the honorable Kozuki name, even when she starved and was clothed in rags.

She continues and says he never had a shred of honor, and that each day he was shogun was one too many. As each day of his rule passed, more and more lives of innocent Wano civilians were lost.

In an attempt to plead with her, he says revenge is a “dated ideology,” and that killing him makes no difference since Kaido is still invincible. As he says this, a piece of Kazenbo appears, who is the Flame Yokai which Kanjuro drew in his presumed final moments. It tells Orochi he failed, saying that this is as far as he goes.

In a desperate, final effort, he directs the Flame Yokai to burn Hiyori to ash, dubbing the stage title of her live’s tale “The Failed Revenge of a Shrew, 20 Years in the Making!” He continues, saying it’s a perfect title for a tragic comedy, saying fortune favors the mighty and she should learn it is a Kozuki survivor.

In a twist of fate, however, Kazenbo instead lunges for its master, lighting Orochi on fire in the process. Watching the scene, Hiyori calmly states that the dawn will come, and that the Kozuki clan always keeps its promises. The issue then brings readers back to the Skull Dome Rooftop, where a certain pirate is still alive.

One Piece Chapter 1044: Gear Fifth debuts

Returning to the Skull Dome Rooftop, fans see Luffy still airborne, his black silhouette contrasting against the snow white full moon. The vapor collar is still seen around his neck and arms, and the Drums of Liberation are still beating. He says he feels like anything’s possible, saying his heartbeat sounds funny, and calling this new form, his peak form, Gear Fifth.

Meanwhile, on the Live Floor, a massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki comes from the roof as Kaido terrorizes the area. A group of Beast Pirate fodder begin foaming at the mouth and falling unconscious. Kaido shouts at them before feeling the Haki himself, almost looking worried as he questions what that was and why it’s on the roof.

Suddenly, a massive fist with smoke emanating from it smashes through the roof, breaking it in the process. The fist grabs Kaido easily and wholly around, shocking the Yonko and all those present. A shot of Luffy with an ear-to-ear grin is seen, before he pulls his enemy up to the rooftop.

Once up there, a very muscular Luffy laughs and flexes his muscles before spinning Kaido round and round. He then begins smashing him against the ground back and forth, lifting his entire dragon body over himself each time. Kaido’s eyes appear incredibly cartoonish throughout this entire sequence, constantly popping in and out of his head.

After the final smash, Luffy’s body returns to a somewhat normal physique. Kaido has stars spinning around as he recovers, saying he’s grateful that his opponent is still alive before launching a Bolo Breath.

As the attack approaches, its target is laying on the ground, rolling around and laughing. As the Bolo Breath approaches, Luffy’s own eyes pop out in a fashion similar to how Kaido’s d been, before he quickly grabs the ground and stretches it upwards like rubber. Changing back into his muscular form, he makes the ground taut, rebounding the Bolo Breath at Kaido.

The deflected attack makes contact, as Luffy reverts to a normal size and begins laughing again. In a beautiful panel, Luffy’s full appearance is seen, and Gear Fifth has officially debuted. In One Piece Chapter 1044’s final panels, Kaido apologizes for the interference earlier, prompting Luffy to say not to worry about it and that they should finish their fight.

One Piece Chapter 1044: In summation

From start to finish, One Piece chapter 1044 is an incredibly engaging and exciting issue which wastes no artwork or text space throughout. Each line and detail serves a purpose, capitalizing on arguably the grandest reveal in animanga history.

The last few chapters of One Piece had been incredibly exciting, and issue 1044 is the platonic ideal of a cherry on top. It serves as the perfect summation to Luffy’s journey, and for many fans One Piece Chapter 1044 introduces the perfect reveal for his abilities and his character.

Be sure to support One Piece chapter 1044’s official release this Sunday, March 27, on various Shonen Jump platforms. Additionally, be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, film, and live-action news as the year of the series' 25th anniversary progresses.

