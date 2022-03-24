One Piece Film: Red - Ticket info, character designs, and more

Recent news surrounding the highly anticipated One Piece Film: Red has been released over the last few days. Furthermore, part of these recent announcements teased that even more info will come in next week's Weekly Shonen Jump issue.

The reveals are primarily focused around ticket prices, character designs, and when further information will make its way to the public domain. The character designs in particular have grabbed the attention of many, causing theories to abound regarding One Piece Film: Red’s story content.

Follow along as this article breaks down the new One Piece Film: Red information.

One Piece Film: Red additional information might indicate sword fighting contest as part of plot

Red release and character design info

As mentioned above, a plethora of One Piece Film: Red information has been released over the last few days. Information such as the release date, cast, staff, and other production aspects have been addressed in previous long-standing reports.

Prices are 900/1500 Yen. Tickets for One Piece: Film Red go on sale April 15!

New information for One Piece Film: Red reveals, of chief concern, the ticket price and availability date for Japanese moviegoers. According to reputable One Piece news and leak account @Orojapan1, tickets for the movie will go on sale April 15, 2022. Tickets will reportedly be priced at either 900 or 1500 yen.

New information and a poster will be revealed in the chapter 1,045 magazine. Reminder: Chapter 1.045 will have a color spread and the manga will be on the cover of WSJ.

Furthermore, @Orojapan1 also reported that the Weekly Shonen Jump issue for Chapter 1045 of the mainline series will have Film Red information within. This information will reportedly be new, and a poster will also appear in the serialization.

A look at the character designs

Finally, @Orojapan1 reposted a video which showcases the battle outfit of each Straw Hat for the film. A vast majority of characters are seen in swash-buckling, sword-wielding outfits. This has led fans to believe that the Straw Hats will take part in a swordsman competition of some sort.

Regardless of how fans feel regarding the theory on why the outfits were chosen, overall, fans seem pleased with the character designs. These are just black and white sketches, and yet fans seem to be happy with their overall appearances.

The movie currently has an expected release date of August 6, 2022. In the wake of the Toei Animation server hack, no delays regarding the upcoming movie have been announced yet.

In summation

As 2022 progresses, fan excitement surrounding One Piece Film: Red seems to only balloon in size. The movie is one of the franchise’s most-anticipated yet, especially with news of series author and creator Eiichiro Oda’s involvement.

One piece of information that fans are still heavily anticipating is how Shanks will fit into the overall plot of the film. His appearance was confirmed in the film’s initial teaser trailer, yet no additional information regarding his involvement has since been released.

