One Piece Chapter 1044 (Spoilers): Luffy's real Devil Fruit revealed, Gear Fifth debuts, and more

Spoilers for the highly-anticipated One Piece Chapter 1044 were finally released earlier this morning. With them came some incredibly important and satisfying revelations and reveals that fans had theorized about and wanted long before One Piece Chapter 1044's release.

One Piece Chapter 1044's spoilers made some incredible revelations regarding Luffy's Devil Fruit, which confirms part of a long-standing fan theory. Furthermore, Luffy's Gear Fifth debuts in this chapter, which also serves as his Awakening form.

Follow along as we break down the initial One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers mark possibly the most momentous issues in entire series

Initial spoilers

As mentioned, the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1044 were released and translated earlier this morning. Twitter user @Orojapan1 has compiled the spoilers into a single, digestible graphic for fans to reference.

One Piece Chapter 1044 begins by showing some of Luffy’s allies — Sanji, Law, Hyougouro, Kid, and Marco — detecting his presence and saying he’s not dead. The perspective then quickly shifts to Pangaea Castle in Mariejois, where the Gorosei are continuing their conversation from several chapters ago.

They reveal that the World Government has always tried to get their hands on the Gum-Gum Fruit, but it always “ran away from them.” This would imply that the Fruit has a mind of its own, which another member of the Gorosei confirms as true, since Zoan Fruits do have a mind of their own.

Implicitly revealed here is that Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit is, in fact, a Zoan fruit, and a Mythical Zoan Fruit, no less. Its full name is the Human-Human Fruit, Mythological Model: Nika. The use of the word “Nika” here is most likely meant to be taken as Sun God, somewhat confirming previous theories about it being a deity-based Devil Fruit.

It seems that the chapter then shifts perspective to show Hiyori and Orochi quickly, as was previously speculated. Hiyori takes off her mask, and (although unspecified yet) Orochi will most likely recognize her here as Oden’s daughter, not Komurasaki.

One Piece Chapter 1044 then cuts to Luffy. It seems he reveals that his Fruit is Awakened, and that he also feels it is now fully his. He also reveals that this Awakened form is his Gear Fifth, saying it’s the highest point of his power.

Although exactly when this happens is unclear, additional spoilers say Luffy can jump “very high,” and that his appearance looks like the Nika silhouette. The additional spoilers also specify that his body is still as “flexible as rubber,” clearly retaining qualities of its base forms.

It seems that Luffy vs. Kaido begins once again after this point, with the former reaching into the Skull Dome Castle and grabbing and dragging the latter back up to the Rooftop.

Apparently, Luffy then attacks Kaido in a “savage way” here, most likely debuting some new attack or technique in the process. In an incredibly exciting (and somewhat confusing) reveal, the former turns the ground into rubber in order to return a Blast Breath from his opponent right back to him.

One Piece Chapter 1044 seems to end here, with confirmation of no break next week.

In summation

These spoilers are incredibly exciting for nearly every fan of the series, with One Piece Chapter 1044 giving fans exactly what they wanted. It’s clear that Luffy’s Awakening is just that, and not some sort of reincarnation process like some fans had feared.

The debut of his Awakening is incredibly exciting, as is the reveal of his true Devil Fruit name. Interestingly enough, it seems as if the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika displays qualities of all three Devil Fruit classifications. It is perhaps one of the original Devil Fruits, and thus possesses qualities of all three types.

