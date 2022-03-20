One Piece Chapter 1044: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1044 is proving to be one of the most highly anticipated chapters of the entire series, especially considering how issue 1043 left off. With the series being on a break week since 1043’s release, fans are clamoring for any One Piece Chapter 1044 information.

While official spoilers for the issue have yet to be released, there are a few key plot details that fans can expect to be included. Furthermore, as of this writing, the expected release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1044 is still Sunday, March 27, at 11:00 AM EST.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece Chapter 1044’s release information, as well as what to expect from the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1044 is the most anticipated release for the series in recent memory

One Piece Chapter 1044: Release date and time, and where to read

As aforementioned, fans are clamoring for any information they can get pertaining to One Piece Chapter 1044. A certain reveal in the previous issue, dealing with series protagonist Luffy, has lit the series’ fanbase and the anime community ablaze.

As of this writing, no further delays to the highly-anticipated issue have been announced. Assuming this doesn’t change, fans can expect the series’ 1044th issue to be released on Sunday, March 27, at 11:00 AM EST.

The chapter will be available to read on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, as well as having the entire series available to review or begin afresh. For those solely interested in the upcoming chapter, the Manga Plus website will allow fans to read the first and most recent three chapters of One Piece for free.

One Piece Chapter 1044: What to expect and what may occur

As previously stated, no verified One Piece Chapter 1044 spoiler information has been released as of this writing. Fans can expect the initial spoilers to be revealed sometime on Tuesday, March 22, usually through the One Piece subreddit, various Twitter accounts, and forum sites for the series.

Given the reveal that the last chapter ended with, there are a few things fans can expect in the upcoming issue. The primary concern is explaining what has happened to protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in the final pages of the previous issue. It seems his Devil Fruit has Awakened, either transforming him into or confirming him as the inheritor of the will of Joy Boy.

As a result, it’s incredibly likely fans will at least see Luffy in the upcoming issue, even if a full, proper explanation of his situation isn’t given. Zunesha and Momonosuke will also likely be present, considering the former apparently knows enough to explain what is happening. The latter will likely communicate this knowledge to others.

However, author Eiichiro Oda has often left fans hanging for longer than a single issue regarding a certain topic. As a result, it’s just as likely that Luffy will be totally absent from the upcoming issue for the series. In this scenario, some likely check-ins are Zoro, Hiyori and Orochi, and Kaido, who is now on the Live Floor demanding his enemies surrender.

Zoro is currently incapacitated, as he has been for quite some time, and checking in on him now would fit Oda’s delayed gratification writing style. Fans have also been increasingly curious about his status, especially with his mysterious, skeletal visitor from several chapters prior.

Hiyori and Orochi have been seen fairly more recently than Zoro has. However, their situation is an incredible cliffhanger, and fans have seemingly been extremely intrigued to find out how Oda resolves the issue. Many hope Oden's daughter will take revenge against the false Shogun for his crimes against Wano and her family.

Finally, Kaido’s Live Floor antics were the main focus of the previous issue. It’s entirely likely that One Piece Chapter 1044 focuses solely on the Yonko, either in the present as he demands the samurai’s surrender, or via his flashback finally beginning. In truth, so many possibilities exist for his next move that his contributions are nearly impossible to predict.

Nevertheless, one of the several scenarios described above is most likely to be present in One Piece Chapter 1044. No verified spoiler information has been released, and until that happens, the above information is purely speculative and not meant to be taken as truth.

In summation

Regardless of what specifically occurs in the upcoming issue, fans seem confident Oda will exceed expectations in One Piece Chapter 1044 and beyond. The Wano arc has been absolutely jaw-dropping thus far, and fans at large see no reason to doubt the arc’s continued quality yet.

Fans can expect verified spoiler information for the upcoming chapter to be released sometime this week, depending on the leaker’s own personal schedule. While the exact time varies, initial spoiler information is usually available on the Tuesday before each release.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

