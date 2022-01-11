One Piece Chapter 1037: Why Zunesha showing up at Wano is important

With the release of One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers, fans know that Zunesha has arrived at Wano. While this development may seem sudden, and unnecessary even, the possibilities it creates for One Piece Chapter 1037 and beyond are endless.

Also, en route to Wano and nearby Zunesha are World Government ships. The most immediate impact of Zunesha’s arrival in One Piece Chapter 1037 will presumably be the destruction of these ships. Yet, the possibility of events that can lie beyond this point is truly exciting and plentiful.

Follow along as we discuss why Zunesha showing up at Wano in One Piece Chapter 1037 is important.

One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers reveal Zunesha’s Wano arrival, and exciting future possibilities

Zunesha’s arrival at Wano and its significance

As part of recent spoiler leaks by Twitter user and reputable leaker @Orojapan1, One Piece Chapter 1037 will see the arrival of Zunesha to Wano.

OROJAPAN @Orojapan1

#ONEPIECE1037 #ONEPIECEspoilers

- The shadow is Zunesha

- No Marine appears in the chapter.

- What we see are warships with World Government flags, not the Navy.

Its immediate significance is the hopeful arrival of more Mink forces, as well as the destruction of the World Government ships. The ships are seemingly nearby or even in Zunesha's path, based on One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers. Momo has been able to communicate with Zunesha in the past to convey orders, and will likely be able to do so again.

Its immediate significance is the hopeful arrival of more Mink forces, as well as the destruction of the World Government ships. The ships are seemingly nearby or even in Zunesha’s path, based on One Piece Chapter 1037 spoilers. Momo has been able to communicate with Zunesha in the past to convey orders, and will likely be able to do so again.

One major significance of Zunesha’s arrival to Wano is that they may have finally reached their destination after a thousand years. In Chapter 822, the Mink doctor Miyagi seems to imply that Zunesha does indeed have a destination in mind.

Miyagi talks about Zunesha with Chopper as seen in One Piece Chapter 822. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump+ app)

Considering the Mink Tribe already has a connection to the Kozuki clan and Wano, it seems likely that Zunesha’s destination was indeed Wano. This may lead to more information regarding Zunesha, their punishment, the Void Century, and even the ancient Kozuki clan as well.

Another significance of Zunesha’s arrival is the reuniting of three Road Poneglyph inscriptions in one location. Earlier in the Wano arc, Robin implies Kaido’s Road Poneglyph is in fact on Onigashima.

With the presumed victory of Luffy and friends in the Onigashima raid, the Straw Hats will not only have seen all three Road Poneglyphs but can read all three together. While one is still missing, the reunital of three Road Poneglyphs could provide a clue on the fourth.

Kang @wankaroo With the spoilers of one piece #1037 I wonder just how connected to the void century Zunesha is. Maybe it was aligned with JoyBoy, it would make sense why a road poneglyph is just chilling on it's back, it genuinely seems like the hardest one to find. With the spoilers of one piece #1037 I wonder just how connected to the void century Zunesha is. Maybe it was aligned with JoyBoy, it would make sense why a road poneglyph is just chilling on it's back, it genuinely seems like the hardest one to find.

Finally, Zunesha’s presence in Wano could also spell relocation for the Mink Kingdom. In the same pages where Miyagi implies Zunesha has a destination, there’s also talk of Zunesha’s eventual death and the need to move on at that point. If Zunesha has indeed reached their destination, their life could end shortly thereafter.

In summation

Zunesha’s arrival to Wano as seen in One Piece Chapter 1037 leaks is significant for a number of reasons and possibilities. With One Piece being as vast as it is, there are numerous reasons why Zunesha could be at Wano, and have even more possible impacts on the story.

What is certain is that Zunesha is here for a reason, and fans will hopefully not be waiting too long to discover that reason. While the series does have an inconsistent January release schedule, weekly chapters should make their return for the most part in February 2022.

Be sure to keep up with One Piece anime, live-action, and film news as well as One Piece Chapter 1037 news leading up to the issue’s official release.

