10 One Piece mysteries that are yet to be solved

Being as vast and deep a series as it is, One Piece will often introduce plotlines and expand on them literally hundreds of chapters later. While this makes for great long-term storytelling and build, there are so many unsolved mysteries in One Piece.

Some are more integral to the story of One Piece, while others are more worldbuilding-esque things which would be nice to get answers on, but aren’t necessary. Nevertheless, these both qualify as yet unanswered One Piece mysteries.

Caution: This article contains spoilers.

Here are 10 One Piece mysteries which still need to be solved.

Zuneisha’s punishment, the Voice of All Things, and more on the long list of One Piece mysteries which still need answers

1) Zuneisha’s punishment

Zuneisha is the giant elephant upon which sits the Mink kingdom of Zou. Giant is somewhat of an understatement as well; Zuneisha is so primordially large that his feet can reach the sea floor while his body stands thousands of feet above water.

We know that Zuneisha’s punishment is to eternally walk the ocean with the Mink kingdom on her back. What’s still a mystery is what Zuneisha did to receive such a punishment. It’s also worth noting that Zuneisha’s eyes look very similar to Im-sama’s, someone who’ll be discussed later in this article.

2) The Voice of All Things

The Voice of All Things is a mysterious power which can arise in some individuals, most commonly in members of the Three-Eye Tribe. This power can be used to read from or communicate with inanimate objects or animals, such as the Poneglyphs and Zuneisha respectively. While unable to truly “read” their contents, it’s through the Voice of All Things people like Roger and Luffy can tell they hold great importance in the world.

While we know what it can be used for, we still have no idea how it’s awakened or why it’s more common in the Three-Eye Tribe than other people. While these will certainly be answered as part of the Void Century information, it presents quite a baffling One Piece mystery in the meantime.

3) All Blue

Sanji’s initial reason for joining the Straw Hat crew in One Piece was to find the All Blue. This is the ocean where the North, West, South, and East Blue intersect. As a result, fish and wildlife from all the oceans can be found here; hence the name, All Blue.

Yet, since Sanji’s initial discussion of the All Blue, it’s fallen to the wayside somewhat and hasn’t been mentioned since. As a result, the All Blue remains one of the least informed mysteries in all of One Piece.

4) Giant Straw Hat

The Giant Straw Hat seen at Mariejois during One Piece’s Levely arc is quite baffling indeed. It’s an exact replica to the Straw Hat Luffy, Shanks, and Roger all wore at one point. The only differences between the two are in size, with the Mariejois Straw Hat seemingly big enough for a giant. Fans have since theorized this is Joy Boy’s Straw Hat and that Joy Boy was a giant. Until One Piece decides to give us an official answer to this mystery, this is the best theory out there so far.

5) Im-sama

Introduced alongside the Giant Straw Hat was Im-sama. Im-sama is a mysterious World Government official who even the Gorosei, public leaders of the World Government, bow down to. Im-sama was also introduced sitting on the Empty Throne, meaning he is the true ruler of the world and the World Government. The significance here is that the nations of One Piece all agree to leave the empty throne empty to show their equal sovereignty. Yet with Im-sama’s enigmatic introduction, this is obviously not the case.

6) Joy Boy

Joy Boy is one of the most mysterious figures in One Piece to date, so much so that very little is known about him. What is known is that he was a pivotal figure during the Void Century, to the point where he and Poseidon (at the time) made a promise to each other regarding the Noah and Fishman Island. This is learned through the Sea Forest Poneglyph, which contains Joy Boy’s apology for his apparent breaking of the promise. Joy Boy is also responsible for leaving the treasure eventually known as One Piece on Laugh Tale at the end of the Grand Line.

7) Shanks’ background

During One Piece’s Levely arc, fans saw Shanks meeting with the Gorosei to discuss a certain pirate. The Gorosei reprimanded him for his presence there considering Shanks is a Yonko, but this seemed to be done with respect rather than beration. Considering Shanks was able to meet with the World Government’s public leaders during the Levely, many fans suspect Shanks’ background is responsible. Specifically, fans have since theorized that Shanks might be an ex-Celestial Dragon, similar to Doflamingo, although this is still unconfirmed.

8) Uranus

The third Ancient Weapon, Uranus, is the last to not have any known information about it currently in One Piece. Fans know Pluton was the ancient battleship which Franky destroyed the blueprints for. Fans also know Poseidon is a mermaid princess (currently Shirahoshi) who can control Sea Kings with her powers. Yet Uranus still has absolutely no information on it, something which will surely be revealed and play a role in the final stages of One Piece.

9) The Will of D.

The Will of D. is something always mentioned, yet never expanded upon in One Piece. When it’s been touched upon, it’s been made clear that high-up World Government officials such as the Fleet Admiral are told the full story. Thanks to Jaguar D. Saul, fans know the D. is passed down between generations as a familial mark. We also know some families, such as Trafalgar Law’s, do know the meaning of D. but fight to keep the secret hidden. Unfortunately, these are the only real significant clues One Piece fans have on the Will of D., a thousand chapters later.

10) Origin of Devil Fruits

Finally, one of the biggest yet unsolved One Piece mysteries is the origin of Devil Fruits. Presumably, their history will be closely intertwined with that of the Void Century as Kozuki Toki’s account of her life confirms they were around at the time. The origin of their powers and how they bestow these powers on their eaters is still an incredible mystery. While recent chapters have introduced Lineage Factors as being a part of how Devil Fruits work, this concept has yet to be expanded on in any meaningful way.

