One Piece Chapter 1044 (Theory): Luffy's real Devil Fruit is all three classifications

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers were finally released earlier this morning, and with them comes the reveal of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit’s name and classification. The revelations have been incredibly welcoming to fans of the series, making the wait more than worth it.

Throughout the series, Luffy’s Devil Fruit has displayed qualities of all three different classifications - a heavy point of contention amongst fans. With the reveal of Luffy’s true Devil Fruit and new form in One Piece Chapter 1044, this point of contention seems to be more fact than theory.

In this article, we explain why, given the One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers, Luffy’s Devil Fruit is all three classifications, and potentially one of the first Fruits in existence.

Warning: Heavy spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1044 ahead.

One Piece Chapter 1044 reveal seemingly confirms Luffy’s Devil Fruit to be Zoan, Logia, and Paramecia all at once

Luffy’s Fruit classificaiton

Luffy seen eating the now dubbed Human-Human Fruit as a child (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1044 spoilers revealed the true name of Luffy’s Devil Fruit as well as its Awakened form. Its name is the Human-Human Fruit, Mythological Model: Nika. The Nika here is likely meant to be taken as “Sun God,” an epithet Who’s Who applied to the mythical Nika figure many chapters ago.

The most interesting reveal here is that the Fruit is a Zoan type, which seemingly confirms what fans have previously surmised. As Luffy shifted throughout and introduced new Gears, fans became more and more convinced that these were his various Zoan transformations.

Obviously, with One Piece Chapter 1044’s reveal, these did end up being various forms of his Zoan transformations. However, One Piece Chapter 1044 also revealed Luffy using an Awakening ability eerily similar to a Paramecia. It perfectly mirrors the Awakening abilities of Doflamingo’s String-String Fruit, which is in fact a Paramecia type.

Doflamingo using his Paramecia Awakening to turn the surrounding area into strings (Image via Toei Animation)

Furthermore, even when thought to be the Paramecia class Gum-Gum Fruit, it had eerie similarities to Logia types. Unlike Doflamingo’s Paramecia class String-String Fruit, Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit turned him into rubber through and through instead of allowing him to generate rubber.

Clearly, Luffy’s Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika can be classified as Zoan, Paramecia, and Logia. The various transformations and its true classification confirm it to be Zoan, while the Awakening technique seen at the end of One Piece Chapter 1044 is consistent with Paramecia Awakenings.

As for Logia, Luffy’s body being 100% rubber through and through is analogous to Logia properties, more so than nearly any other special Paramecia. Yet how can one Fruit arguably be listed in all three classifications of Devil Fruit?

The most likely answer — barring further information on the Fruit itself — is that the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika is one of, if not the first, Devil Fruit. Similar to Sun Breathing in Demon Slayer, it is possible that this Human-Human Fruit model is the progenitor of Devil Fruits, for lack of a better term.

The major flaw in this theory would obviously be the explanation of how the Devil Fruit classifications followed from this one Fruit. Given how the transference process of Devil Fruit powers have already been shown, it’s possible the original wielder was equidistant to three different, regular fruits when dying.

These would then adapt certain property aspects of the Human-Human Fruit, becoming the first true and sole Paramecia, Logia, and Zoan Fruits as a result. Since these three Fruits were passed on through the ages, it is possible that they split up even further into the plethora of fruits in the current One Piece.

In summation

While this is still fairly speculative, One Piece Chapter 1044 at the very least confirms Luffy’s Devil Fruit to be in all three classifications. While evidence regarding it being the progenitor of all Devil Fruits is scarce in the chapter, the assumption is at least sensible.

More information will most likely come from the issues following Chapter 1044. While fans will still have to wait for these issues to be released, more likely than not, author Eiichiro Oda will reward fans’ patience in spectacular fashion.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

