4 One Piece characters who can defeat Yamato (and 4 she will obliterate)

The newest character to the One Piece series, Yamato is the self-proclaimed Oden and son of Kaido. Her introduction marked yet another One Piece character possessing Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, an evermore important ability to possess in the series.

As a result, Yamato is one of the strongest characters in the entire series thus far, by nature of having Advanced Conqueror’s Haki alone. While there are still those she’ll lose to, there are also some big names who wouldn’t even stand a chance against Yamato.

Here are four One Piece characters who can defeat Yamato, and four more who she will obliterate.

Note: While there is debate amongst fans as to Yamato’s pronouns, her official Vivre Card information shows her gender as female. As a result, this article will refer to her with feminine pronouns where necessary.

Luffy and 3 other One Piece characters stronger than Yamato

1) Kaido

Despite being Kaido’s child, Yamato is still far from beating her father in a fight. The two have clashed recently in One Piece, and while she was able to hold her own, she wasn’t exactly winning either. While she’ll no doubt get there one day, Yamato currently isn’t stronger than Kaido.

2) Big Mom

Likewise, it’s unlikely Yamato would fare better against Big Mom than she would Kaido. One Piece’s lone female Yonko is an absolute tank, possibly even more so than Kaido is, and would surely take anything thrown her way. Having been seen unable to break through her father’s defenses, Yamato will likely lose to Big Mom in a fight.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

The series' protagonist Luffy is currently proving himself stronger than Yamato by damaging her father, succeeding where she failed. His Advanced Conqueror’s Haki has proven to significantly damage Kaido, who even calls their fight the first serious one he’s had in a while. Without doubt, this proves Luffy to be stronger than Yamato in the current series.

4) Roronoa Zoro

While a comparison like Yamato and Luffy’s doesn’t exist for her and Zoro, the Straw Hat swordsman is likely still stronger than her. He was also shown both damaging Kaido and semi-deflecting, semi-absorbing a combo attack from Kaido and Big Mom.

Zoro has been able to do everything to Kaido that Yamato has and more. As a result, he’s undoubtedly stronger than Yamato in contemporary One Piece.

Nico Robin and 3 other One Piece characters that get obliterated by Yamato

1) Nami

Still part of the Weakling Trio, Nami would quickly and certainly lose to Yamato in One Piece. Despite impressive victories in the past, her hypothetical opponent is at Monster Trio levels of power, something Nami can’t match on her own. In a one-on-one fight, she has no hope of defeating Yamato.

2) Usopp

A fellow Weakling Trio member, Usopp also lacks the one-on-one combat viability to defeat Yamato. In terms of wins against pure fighters, Usopp has very little to speak of, with most of his one-on-one victories coming against those with gimmick-like powers. Despite the power he offers in a support role, his lack of direct combat viability makes his loss to Yamato certain.

3) Nico Robin

Despite being the strongest on this list and the one with the best chance of winning, it's likely Robin also loses to Yamato in a fight. Even with her most recent power-up from the Black Maria fight, she simply lacks the strength to justify a possible win against Advanced Conqueror’s Haki.

While Robin is inarguably a skilled fighter and valuable combatant for One Piece’s Straw Hats, Yamato is simply on a different level than her. If the two were to ever fight as they currently are, it's almost certain that Yamato would come out on top.

4) Kalifa

Despite being a large threat in pre-time-skip One Piece, Kalifa likely wouldn’t last seconds with Yamato. Her apparent lack of proficiency in Haki puts her at an immense disadvantage, as does not having Conqueror’s Haki. Barring a yet unseen Awakening in her Bubble-Bubble Fruit, she’ll almost certainly lose to Yamato.

