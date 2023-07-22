One Piece anime reveals Luffy's Gear 5 sneak peek and release date

The One Piece series smashed the internet by releasing thrilling new information for fans. After the One Piece live-action movie trailer was released, the franchise's animation studios have now also shown a sneak peek of Luffy's Gear 5 form. The trailer revealed that episode 1071, which is slated to air on August 6, 2023, will show Luffy's new transformation and abilities.

One Piece is currently airing the Wano arc, the 31st and longest-running story arc. It has been in production since 2018, and almost five years later, fans will see its conclusion this year.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Twitter goes wild over One Piece's Gear 5 teaser

The long-running and beloved One Piece anime has captivated audiences worldwide with its amazing storytelling, weird characters, and epic battles. Since 2018, the ongoing Wano arc has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

The anticipation has only grown as the arc nears its conclusion, promising to unveil the Gear 5 transformation on August 6, 2023, in episode 1071 of the series.

Fans' responses to the teaser have been nothing short of explosive. Twitter is buzzing with excitement as fans of anime and manga express their high expectations for the anime depiction of the transformation.

Some compare Luffy's Gear 5 to the iconic Super Saiyan form from another popular anime, expressing their delight in witnessing this anticipated power-up. Meanwhile, other phenomena of vitality eagerly await the visual spectacle promised by Toei Animation.

Lex 🇺🇦 @MrTLexify @Geo_AW This is going to break the internet.

PocketGlace @ShinyGlaceon3 @Geo_AW OOOOOOOOOHHHHH IM SOO READYYYY

Of course, with such high expectations, there are also manga fans who remain skeptical and fear that the episode may not live up to their belief. Nevertheless, the inviting enthusiasm from fans far outweighs the skepticism, setting the stage for a groundbreaking moment in the anime world.

Brock @ShadowxElsa @Geo_AW looks absolutely horrible-- completely missed the point

What exactly Is Luffy’s Gear 5?

The World Government and mangaka Eiichiro Oda deceived followers into believing that Gomu Gomu no Mi was Luffy's Devil Fruit for years. Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, a Mythical Zoan kind of Devil Fruit, is the original name of Luffy's devil fruit.

The World Government has been keeping an eye on this demon fruit for more than 800 years. It was described by Gorosei as the most ridiculous power in the world, making Luffy's devil fruit one of the most potent weapons in One Piece.

In the Gear 5 transformation, Luffy transforms into a god who battles with a creepy smile. The Sun God Nika is also known as The Warrior of Liberation. With this equipment, Luffy can turn anything into rubber and manipulate it any way he pleases.

Both living things and inanimate items are affected by this power, which gives them an almost humorous air. He may utilize the strength of his earlier gears while in this position without having his blood flow increase.

Conclusion

Episode 1071 is anticipated to be a grand turning point in the Wano arc. As Luffy faces off against the formidable Kaidou, his final battle is likely to spark the awakening of Gear 5.

Toei Animation Studios promise to turn this event into the most entertaining arc in One Piece's history. Fans now only have to wait until August 6 to see the reality behind the teaser.

Be sure to follow for more anime updates and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.