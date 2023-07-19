Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will be a breath of fresh air as the Jujutsu sorcerers and the Star Plasma Vessel will embark on a rather short journey to a popular island in Japan. The recent episode featured some top-tier fights and memorable interactions that served as comedic relief. The upcoming episode is set to be released on Thursday, July 20, at 11:56 pm JST.

Jujustu Kaisen season 2 opened with a bang, but the second episode was even better than the pilot. Not only did it have some incredibly well-animated and choreographed fight scenes, but the relationship dynamic between the Star Plasma Vessel and the Jujutsu sorcerers was also entertaining to say the least.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3, fans can expect a change in setting and take things a tad bit slower.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the relevant manga chapters that will appear in the upcoming episode.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will see the sorcerers and the Star Plasma Vessel in Okinawa

Where to watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3 will be released on Thursday, July 20, at 11:56 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the latest episode on NBS/TBS. Crunchyroll has also acquired the rights to stream this series globally. Additionally, Netflix will be streaming the second installment in select regions.

The episode, however, will not be available for free. Fans must avail of the aforementioned platforms’ paid services in order to view the episodes. It is also noteworthy to mention that the English-subtitled version of episode 3 will be released roughly 1 hour after the episode is streamed in Japan.

The release timings for various regions along with the corresponding time zones have been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, July 20, 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, July 20, 1:00 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, July 20, 6:00 pm

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, July 20, 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, July 20, 10:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 1:00 am

Australia Central Standard Time: Friday, July 21, 2:30 am

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 3?

A still from the series featuring Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

In the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, Riko Amanai, and Misato Kuroi will head to Okinawa. The first half of the episode will be rather slow since it will feature all the activities that Riko and the Jujutsu sorcerers partake in on the island. Furthermore, we will see a younger version of Nanami Kento being introduced to the audience. The second half of the episode, however, will pack a ton of action since the prime antagonist of this story arc, Toji Fushiguro, will finally make a move on the Jujutsu sorcerers.

Toji Fushiguro is a rather mysterious figure to anime-only viewers, especially when he was addressed as Megumi. Fans are incredibly excited to see him in action and understand where he stands in comparison to the likes of Gojo in terms of combat abilities. Based on the content explored in the manga chapters, fans can expect a rather massive cliffhanger in the upcoming episode as well.

Stay tuned for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

